Thailand Video News | Outrage in Phuket after foreign resident allegedly buries dog alive, Topless Thai transwoman busted for beach stunt in Sri Lanka

A disabled British tourist was robbed in a Pattaya hotel by a group of suspects who remain at large. After 16 years on the run, a woman was arrested for her role in her aunt’s murder. Thailand is tackling toxic pollution flowing from Myanmar that threatens public health. The government plans to open bidding for the Bangkok–Nong Khai high-speed rail project in 2026. A Thai transwoman tourist was arrested in Sri Lanka for a controversial beach stunt. Chiang Mai was named Asia’s best city for 2025, with Bangkok ranking third. Outrage erupted in Phuket after a dog was allegedly buried alive, and police raided a major illegal gambling den in Bangkok, seizing chips worth over 270 million baht.

A 61-year-old mute British tourist in a wheelchair was robbed in his Pattaya hotel room after being lured back by two women and one transgender suspect. The trio allegedly stole over 12,500 baht in cash before fleeing, leaving the man traumatised and alone. Unable to speak, he alerted police by typing messages on his phone. The incident occurred around midnight on 15 July in Central Pattaya. Authorities are now urgently searching for the suspects and appealing to the public for information.

After 16 years on the run, 47-year-old Woraporn was arrested in Nakhon Pathom for her alleged role in the 2009 murder of her aunt, Boonthing, following a family land dispute. The victim’s body was found buried near her home with signs of blunt force trauma. While Woraporn’s mother was arrested soon after the murder, Woraporn fled and lived across Thailand under the radar. She was captured after returning to live with her child. She claims limited involvement, saying she only tried to help her mother during a heated altercation.

Thailand is urgently tackling toxic pollution from Myanmar that’s contaminating northern rivers and threatening public health. On July 15, the Cabinet approved a sweeping plan to protect affected areas like the Kok and Sai rivers, with expanded testing, free health screenings, and aid for impacted farmers and businesses. The country is also pushing Myanmar diplomatically to stop harmful mining practices. A coordinated national response will include ecosystem restoration and international cooperation, led by the Ministry of Natural Resources. Locals now face a prolonged fight to restore clean water and safety.

Thailand will open bidding for the Bangkok–Nong Khai high-speed rail project in Q3 2026, as part of its Thai-Chinese infrastructure partnership. The State Railway of Thailand aims to attract private investment under a Public-Private Partnership model for system installation and operations. A recent public consultation sought input to align the project with national needs and sustainable growth. Thai firms with rail experience are eligible to bid, while foreign companies, especially Chinese investors, are encouraged to partner locally given the railway’s direct link to China.

A 26-year-old Thai transwoman tourist was arrested in Arugam Bay, Sri Lanka, after walking topless along the beach, triggering backlash from locals and social media. Despite identifying as female, her Thai passport lists her as male, and Sri Lankan law prohibits toplessness for women. She pleaded guilty to indecent exposure and causing distress, receiving a six-week suspended jail sentence. She’ll avoid prison unless she reoffends within five years. The incident stirred debate in the conservative beach town, highlighting tensions over gender identity and public decency laws.

Chiang Mai has been named Asia’s best city for 2025 by Travel + Leisure, topping the list with a score of 91.94. Bangkok followed closely in third place, just behind Tokyo. The accolade highlights Chiang Mai’s cultural richness, eco-tourism, and hospitality, boosting Thailand’s global tourism profile. Officials hailed the win as proof of the country’s readiness to lead regional tourism. Local businesses in Chiang Mai are already seeing a tourism surge, with hotel bookings and enquiries rising fast. Thailand now cements its place as a top-tier destination in Asia.

A foreign resident in Rawai, Phuket, is under investigation after allegedly burying a dog alive, leaving only its head above ground. The shocking act, captured on video and posted on 16 July, sparked widespread outrage online. Local officials and residents rescued the weak and barely conscious dog, now under the care of the Soi Dog Foundation. Authorities have identified the suspect and are pursuing legal action. The case has ignited intense public condemnation and renewed calls for stronger protections against animal cruelty in Thailand.

Police raided a major illegal baccarat den in Bangkok’s Bang Khae district, arresting 20 gamblers and seizing chips worth over 274 million baht. The group included Thai, Chinese, and Myanmar nationals. Some gamblers were injured trying to flee through windows. Officers also confiscated tables, monitors, cash, cards, and other equipment. All suspects confessed to the charges and were taken to Phetkasem police station. The raid followed an intelligence operation that uncovered the site’s conversion into a large-scale gambling venue.