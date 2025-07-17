Drug dealer arrested in Phanom for selling meth to students

Undercover operation exposes network targeting teens

Bright Choomanee
Thursday, July 17, 2025
Picture courtesy of KhaoSod

In Phanom district, Surat Thani, police and local officials apprehended a drug dealer accused of selling methamphetamine pills to students.

This action followed a random drug test at a school, which revealed that some students had tested positive for drugs yesterday, July 16.

The operation was led by Surat Thani Governor Theeruth Supawiboonphon, alongside acting Lieutenant Somchai Rueangchan, Surat Thani Provincial Police Commander Police Major General Sermphan Sirikhong, Phanom district chief Suchao Tumosik, Phanom district official Pichai Sudsawasd, and Phanom Police Station Superintendent Police Colonel Athiwat Chaisrisuth, as well as other local officers.

During the operation, 35 year old Pannathorn, known as Nueng, was arrested. His residence is in Moo 1, Cha-oon subdistrict, Phanom district, Surat Thani province. Police seized 296 methamphetamine pills, five 100 baht (US$3) banknotes amounting to 500 baht (US$15), drug paraphernalia, and a mobile phone.

Suchao stated that Phanom district has a policy to prevent drug abuse in schools and communities. A random drug test was conducted at a school where students tested positive for drugs.

This prompted a coordinated effort with Phanom Police Station to trace the source. It was discovered that the students purchased methamphetamine from Pannathorn, who lived in a rubber storage facility in Moo 1, Khlong Cha-oon subdistrict, Phanom district. The police then apprehended him with the evidence.

Pannathorn is now facing charges at Phanom Police Station for selling a category 1 narcotic (methamphetamine) with the intent to distribute, which contributes to the spread of drugs among the public without permission, and using a category 1 narcotic (methamphetamine) without authorisation, reported KhaoSod.

Picture courtesy of KhaoSod

In similar news, a 22 year old man was detained for repeatedly offering drugs to tourists at beach parties on Koh Pha Ngan.

The arrest happened around 4pm on June 24 when Police Lieutenant Vinij Boonchit from Tourism Police Section 5, Division 2, and his team caught Sarayuth carrying 73.82 grams of crystal meth and 150 meth pills.

