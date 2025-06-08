Thailand-Cambodia border checkpoint closure leaves thousands stranded

Cross-border trade halts amid escalating tensions

Bright Choomanee4 hours agoLast Updated: Sunday, June 8, 2025
Thailand-Cambodia border checkpoint closure leaves thousands stranded
The Baan Khlong Luek checkpoint, a key crossing on the Thailand-Cambodia border in Sa Kaeo province’s Aranyaprathet district, was unexpectedly closed yesterday afternoon, leaving thousands stranded. Security forces from both countries sealed the crossing at 4pm due to rising tensions.

The closure stranded many Cambodian nationals on the Thai side and affected those at the Rong Kluea border market. Additionally, numerous Thais who had travelled to Poipet for gambling purposes found themselves unable to return. Officials declared new operating hours for the checkpoint from 8am to 4pm daily, a significant reduction from the usual 6am to 10pm.

The incident was notably significant as the Royal Thai Army assumed control of all border checkpoints with Cambodia, reacting to military activities in the neighbouring country following a recent clash.

Amidst the confusion, some reports of border closures were found to be inaccurate. The army reassured the public that closures would only occur under severe security threats.

The military has fortified its positions along the border due to ongoing tensions after a brief confrontation on May 28 in a disputed area in Ubon Ratchathani province.

The simultaneous closure at Baan Khlong Luek was conducted by Thai military officers from the Burapha Task Force, alongside Cambodian soldiers, who also closed the Khlong Luek–Poipet Friendship Bridge, per the Sa Kaeo provincial public relations office.

This abrupt closure led to a rush of Cambodian vendors attempting to return to Poipet, causing significant congestion as thousands of people and vehicles queued for passport stamping. Traffic extended for several kilometres, prompting the deployment of officers from the Khlong Luek Police Station to manage the situation and ease traffic around the checkpoint, reported Bangkok Post.

By yesterday evening, June 7, many remained stranded in the area. In addition to the revised crossing hours, the Burapha Task Force announced several other conditions.

Bright Choomanee

With a degree in English from Srinakharinwirot University, Bright specializes in writing engaging content. Her interests vary greatly, including lifestyle, travel, and news. She enjoys watching series with her orange cat, Garfield, in her free time.

