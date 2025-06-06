Phuket tackles plastic pollution for World Environment Day

Over 350 participants gathered at Dragon Square in Phuket Town yesterday as the Phuket Provincial Administrative Organisation (PPAO) launched its World Environment Day campaign.

The event, held at Queen Sirikit Park, focused on the urgent need to eliminate single-use plastics, aligning with the United Nations’ 2025 global theme, Beat Plastic Pollution.

The event, presided over by PPAO President Rewat Areerob, saw a diverse crowd of government officials, local leaders, environmental groups, private sector representatives, educators, and residents coming together to promote a sustainable future. The campaign aimed to raise awareness about the destructive impact of plastic waste on ecosystems, public health, and the climate.

Akkrawat Sirithanthanakorn, Chief Administrative Officer of PPAO, explained that the event’s primary goal was to engage the community, particularly the younger generation, in environmental stewardship.

“We aim to inspire action against plastic pollution through education, with a focus on youth involvement,” he said.

The day’s activities included an environmental exhibition, a youth-led environmental project competition, and showcases of eco-friendly products. A series of panel discussions also featured local environmental networks, and a youth forum allowed students to share their visions for a more sustainable urban future, reported The Phuket News.

In his opening speech, Rewat emphasised the importance of collective responsibility in tackling plastic pollution.

“Environmental protection is not the job of one agency alone. It requires collaboration from all sectors—starting from the family unit to the community, and the entire province.”

The campaign was made possible through collaboration with multiple agencies, including Phuket City Municipality, the Environmental Department, the Pollution Control Region 15 office, the Phuket Natural Resources and Environment Office, and the Phuket Provincial Public Health Office. Local schools, foundations, and volunteer networks also played key roles in the initiative.

This event serves as a powerful reminder of the urgent need to address plastic pollution on a global scale, while highlighting the pivotal role that individuals and communities must play in creating a cleaner, more sustainable future.