Scam signal lost: Thai forces pull plug on Myanmar border smuggling

Ryan Turner3 hours agoLast Updated: Tuesday, March 11, 2025
Thai security forces have intercepted and seized Internet transmission equipment believed to be used by a call centre scam operation, preventing it from being smuggled across the border to Payathonzu, Myanmar.

The operation was carried out by the Lat Ya Task Force of the Surasi Military Command, under orders from Major General Asadawut Panyarachun, commander of the 9th Infantry Division. The crackdown is part of the Thai government’s intensified efforts to combat transnational cybercrime, particularly call centre scams said to have been defrauding Thai citizens and damaging the economy.

During a routine security checkpoint at Kaset 1 Alley, Ban Phra Chedi Sam Ong, officers stopped a Toyota pickup truck with Bangkok license plates. The driver, a 33 year old individual, displayed suspicious behavior, prompting a vehicle search.

Inside, officers discovered 21 Starlink Internet transmission devices and four printers, equipment commonly used by fraud networks to facilitate their operations.

Investigators believe the equipment was intended for a call centre scam base relocating to Payathonzu, Myanmar. The suspect was immediately detained, and all confiscated equipment was seized as evidence.

The suspect now faces charges under customs laws, specifically for attempting to import or export goods without clearance. He has been handed over to Sangkhla Buri Police Station for further legal action.

In similar news, 119 Thai nationals were among 230 foreigners released from a scam call centre in Poipet, Cambodia, as law enforcement continues its battle against cybercrime.

On March 1, Cambodia’s immigration department reported the deportation of 119 Thais, comprising 61 men and 58 women, who had unlawfully entered and resided in the country.

In related news, The Karen Border Guard Force (BGF) has freed more than 7,000 foreign victims from scam call centers in Myanmar’s Myawaddy region, with repatriation pending. The 7,141 rescued, from 28 nations, were extracted from the Shwe Kokko and KK Park complexes, notorious for human trafficking and cybercrime.

Photo of Ryan Turner

Ryan Turner

Ryan is a journalism student from Mahidol University with a passion for writing all kinds of content from news to lifestyle articles. Outside of work, Ryan loves everything to do with history, reading, and sports.

