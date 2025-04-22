School hiss-teria: King cobra causes a stir in Surat Thani

Residents in Don Sak, Surat Thani, were startled when a large king cobra, referred to locally as a bong la, appeared in front of a community school. The incident, which occurred yesterday, April 21, prompted the immediate involvement of local rescue services to safely capture the snake.

Facebook user Supawit Kamonbutr shared images of the rescue team from Don Sak district responding to the urgent call to capture the sizable snake, which was spotted early in the morning slithering across the road near Baan Nang Kam Community School. The sight of the large serpent drew a considerable crowd of onlookers.

The rescue operation was conducted by Don Sak rescue personnel, identified as rescue worker 435, Kai Jong Ang, and rescue worker 459, Nong Pae. They successfully captured the king cobra amidst a gathering of curious residents.

The snake, noted for its significant size, was later released back into a distant natural forest to ensure public safety and the snake’s well-being, reported KhaoSod.

In similar news, a famous snake handler was summoned to a rubber plantation in Satun province after a family discovered a nest of giant king cobras with 29 eggs near their land.

The snake sightings had brought rubber tapping operations to a halt for the family living in Ban Phang Palm 7, Palm Pattana subdistrict, Manang district, since March.

Renowned handler Bang Ya Bongla King was initially unable to respond due to Ramadan observances but made his way to the site as soon as the fasting period concluded.

He was joined by volunteers from the Rom Sai Rescue Foundation and trekked over 2 kilometres up a mountain to reach the cobra nest.

Bang Ya reported that within just 30 minutes, the team successfully captured both king cobras, the male measuring around 4 metres in length and the female about 3 metres. They also discovered a total of 29 eggs inside the nest.