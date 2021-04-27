image
image
Connect with us

Thailand

Thailand sets grim record of highest daily Covid deaths since start of pandemic

Avatar

Published 

30 seconds ago

 on 

Thailand sets grim record of highest daily Covid deaths since start of pandemic | Thaiger

Thailand is setting a rather grim record today as its death toll from Covid-19 has reached the highest daily amount since the pandemic started. 15 new deaths were reported today, setting a new daily record for the third time in 4 days. The deaths consisted of Thai nationals, with 9 men and 6 women, aged 24 to 88.

Most of them had chronic diseases including diabetes, obstructive pulmonary disease, asthma, heart disease and cancer, according to Taweesilp Visanuyothin, the spokesman for the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration. He also said the people who died had come into contact with other confirmed cases, with the time between infection and death ranged from 1 to 6 days. Only 1 death came after 16 days.

Of the 2,179 new cases over the past 24 hours, 2,174 were local infections and 5 were imported. Out of Thailand’s 77 provinces, 7 had at least 50 cases, 25 had at least 10 and 52 fewer than 10. Now, the total amount of infections in the Kingdom since the pandemic began, sits at 59, 687 with a overall death toll of 163.

The third wave of Covid-19 this month has now produced 30,824 cases, including 10,069 in Bangkok, 3,292 in Chiang Mai and 2,043 in Nonthaburi. The death toll this month is now 69. Bangkok saw 901 infections yesterday alone, prompting authorities to say they will announce tomorrow whether or not the capital will be fully locked down. Already, 31 types of businesses have been shuttered. Mask mandates have been put in place, including those who are in cars of more than 1 person. For those not wearing a mask, the fine is 20,000 baht.

Globally, Covid-19 cases rose by 649,117 in 24 hours to 148.44 million. The worldwide death toll went up by 9,923 to 3,13 million. The United States had the most cases at 32.87 million, up 47,456, and the most deaths at 586,611, up 455. India was second with 319,435 new cases and a total of 17.62 million, and 2,764 new deaths for an accumulated toll of 197,880.

SOURCE: Bangkok Post

 

Want more from the Thaiger family?

📱 Download our app on Android or iOS for instant updates on your mobile
📧 Subscribe to our daily email newsletter
👍 Like/Follow us on Facebook
🔔 Subscribe to or Join our YouTube channel for daily video updates

News Categories:
Related Topics:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *



Read more headlines, reports & breaking news in Thailand. Or catch up on your Thailand news.

Avatar

Ann Carter is an award-winning journalist from the United States with over 12 years experience in print and broadcast news. Her work has been featured in America, China and Thailand as she has worked internationally at major news stations as a writer and producer. Carter graduated from the Walter Williams Missouri School of Journalism in the USA.

Coronavirus (Covid-19)

Covid UPDATE: 2,179 new cases, 15 deaths

Thaiger

Published

2 hours ago

on

Tuesday, April 27, 2021

By

Covid UPDATE: 2,179 new cases, 15 deaths | Thaiger
Stock photo via Pixabay

2,179 new Covid-19 cases and 15 coronavirus-related deaths were reported today by the Ministry of Public Health’s Department of Disease Control. Since the start of the pandemic last year, Thailand has reported 59,687 Covid-19 infections and 163 coronavirus-related deaths.

The recent wave of infections over the past month makes up more than half of Thailand’s total count with 30,824 people infected with Covid-19 since April 1. This month, 69 Covid patients have died.

There are now 25,973 active Covid-19 cases in Thailand including 628 people who are in serious condition and 169 patients who are on a ventilator.

Out of the new cases, 993 infections were reported in Bangkok. 149 cases were reported in Nonthaburi, a suburb just outside Bangkok. 93 cases were reported in Samut Prakan, southeast of Bangkok. Another 93 cases were in Pathum Thani and 80 cases were in Chon Buri.

Of the 15 new Covid-related deaths, 9 were in Bangkok. A spokesperson for the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration says most of the fatalities were people with pre-existing conditions of diabetes, heart disease, cancer, or asthma.

Over the past month, Covid-19 has been linked to the deaths of 69 people. A spokesperson for the CCSA says 55% of those fatalities have been people over 60 years old.

While most deaths are older adults and the elderly, recently a number of young adults in their 20s and 30s have died after contracting Covid-19. Most of those patients were obese or had pre-existing conditions of diabetes.

Disease control measures

The following provinces have an official request for people to stay home during the following times. But they’re not curfews, just requests, for now.

• Nonthaburi, 9pm – 4am

• Samut Sakhon, 11pm – 4am

• Pathum Thani, 9pm – 4am

• Surat Thani, 10pm – 4am

• Samut Prakan, 9pm – 4am

Covid UPDATE: 2,179 new cases, 15 deaths | News by Thaiger

Daily new Covid-19 cases in Thailand as of 26 April 2021, according to Worldometers.

Covid UPDATE: 2,179 new cases, 15 deaths | News by Thaiger

Active Covid-19 cases in Thailand as of 26 April 2021, according to Worldometers.

 

Want more from the Thaiger family?

📱 Download our app on Android or iOS for instant updates on your mobile
📧 Subscribe to our daily email newsletter
👍 Like/Follow us on Facebook
🔔 Subscribe to or Join our YouTube channel for daily video updates

Continue Reading

Coronavirus (Covid-19)

Restrictions tighten, but some say it’s not enough to control the outbreak in Thailand

Thaiger

Published

3 hours ago

on

Tuesday, April 27, 2021

By

Restrictions tighten, but some say it’s not enough to control the outbreak in Thailand | Thaiger
Stock photo by Tai's Captures for Unsplash

With this month’s wave of Covid-19 infections hitting a record high in Thailand, the government is setting tight restrictions to help slow the spread and contain the virus, but some say it’s not enough.

In Bangkok, the epicentre of this month’s infections, the government ordered the closure of numerous businesses and places until May 9 including schools, parks, gyms, and entertainment venues. Other provinces have also tightened restrictions. So far, 52 provinces have imposed orders requiring face masks to be worn in public. Those who violate the order face a fine of up to 20,000 baht.

Around this same time last year, during the first wave of Covid-19 infections, the government imposed a tight lockdown. But this time, malls and restaurants are allowed to remain open, as long as they close at an earlier time.

Some have raised concerns that the restrictions are not enough to contain the virus. Since the recent outbreak, some have called for the resignation of the Public Health Minister Anutin Charnvirakul. In just 2 days, 160,000 people signed a Change.org petition calling for the minister’s removal. Anutin says he will not resign.

Since April 1, there have been 30,824 Covid-19 infections and 69 deaths. Many of the new infections have been reported in Bangkok.

While some have called on the government to keep businesses open, some say more restrictions need to be set as quickly as possible.

The government has also been criticised for the slow rollout of Covid-19 vaccines. Priority is given to Phuket and Koh Samui, tourist destinations that are said to be of economic significance, in an effort to reach herd immunity and reopen the islands to foreign tourists by July.

Thailand is now working on procuring more vaccines, this time from several producers. Some have criticised the government for heavily relying on the AstraZeneca vaccine, which will be produced locally by the Thai firm Siam Bioscience.

PM Prayut Chan-o-cha says the Thai government aims to administer 300,000 doses per day and fully vaccinate at least 50 million people by the end of the year

SOURCE: Reuters

 

Want more from the Thaiger family?

📱 Download our app on Android or iOS for instant updates on your mobile
📧 Subscribe to our daily email newsletter
👍 Like/Follow us on Facebook
🔔 Subscribe to or Join our YouTube channel for daily video updates

Continue Reading

Hua Hin

Hua Hin to submit October re-opening plan for government approval

Maya Taylor

Published

4 hours ago

on

Tuesday, April 27, 2021

By

Hua Hin to submit October re-opening plan for government approval | Thaiger
PHOTO: Flickr/Prince Roy

The seaside town of Hua Hin, on the Gulf of Thailand, is working on a proposal to welcome vaccinated foreign tourists from October. Krod Rojanastien, from the Thai Chamber of Commerce, says the Hua Hin Recharge campaign aims to include the resort town in the government’s re-opening plan. He says the area has already earned a reputation for wellness holidays and being a popular seaside destination just a few hours from Bangkok.

According to a Bangkok Post report, the Hua Hin Recharge campaign includes Hua Hin municipality and the district of Nong Kae, an area of around 86 square kilometres, with 182 registered hotels. Adopting similar criteria to the Phuket sandbox model, the campaign is targeting vaccinated foreigners flying into Bangkok’s Suvarnabhumi airport or by private jet to Hua Hin airport. All international visitors would be subject to a Covid-19 test on arrival and would need to download the Thailand Plus tracing app prior to being transported to their hotel.

Krod says tourism operators are hoping to offer tour packages, as well as partnering with their counterparts in places like Phuket and Pattaya, to swap visitors once tourists have completed 7 days in Hua Hin. He says if the re-opening is approved, local operators hope to receive around 100,000 foreign visitors, primarily from countries like China, Japan, Germany, Scandinavia, and the UK. In total, these numbers should result in 1.2 billion baht in revenue.

However, as with elsewhere, everything hinges on the vaccine rollout.

“In order to achieve re-opening, inoculations in Hua Hin must start by June 1 and continue until September 30 with the number of required doses needed being 353,498.”

The Tourism and Sports Ministry has already given the Hua Hin Recharge campaign the go-ahead, on condition that people in areas such as Pran Buri and Cha-am, in the neighbouring province of Phetchaburi, are also vaccinated. The proposal will now go before a meeting of the National Tourism Policy Committee next week, before finally being submitted to the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration.

SOURCE: Bangkok Post

 

Want more from the Thaiger family?

📱 Download our app on Android or iOS for instant updates on your mobile
📧 Subscribe to our daily email newsletter
👍 Like/Follow us on Facebook
🔔 Subscribe to or Join our YouTube channel for daily video updates

Continue Reading

Follow Thaiger by email:

Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4 | Thaiger
Thailand2 months ago

Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO | Thaiger
Tourism2 months ago

Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2 | Thaiger
Phuket2 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO | Thaiger
Tourism2 months ago

Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23 | Thaiger
Thailand2 months ago

Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO | Thaiger
Tourism2 months ago

In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21 | Thaiger
Thailand3 months ago

Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19 | Thaiger
Thailand3 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18 | Thaiger
Thailand3 months ago

Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15 | Thaiger
Thailand3 months ago

Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14 | Thaiger
Thailand3 months ago

Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13 | Thaiger
Thailand3 months ago

Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12 | Thaiger
Thailand3 months ago

Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11 | Thaiger
Thailand4 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Thailand News Today | Southern floods, Face mask fines, Thai Air Asia woes | January 8 | Thaiger
Thailand4 months ago

Thailand News Today | Southern floods, Face mask fines, Thai Air Asia woes | January 8

Trending