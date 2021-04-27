Thailand sets grim record of highest daily Covid deaths since start of pandemic | Thaiger

Thailand is setting a rather grim record today as its death toll from Covid-19 has reached the highest daily amount since the pandemic started. 15 new deaths were reported today, setting a new daily record for the third time in 4 days. The deaths consisted of Thai nationals, with 9 men and 6 women, aged 24 to 88.

Most of them had chronic diseases including diabetes, obstructive pulmonary disease, asthma, heart disease and cancer, according to Taweesilp Visanuyothin, the spokesman for the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration. He also said the people who died had come into contact with other confirmed cases, with the time between infection and death ranged from 1 to 6 days. Only 1 death came after 16 days.

Of the 2,179 new cases over the past 24 hours, 2,174 were local infections and 5 were imported. Out of Thailand’s 77 provinces, 7 had at least 50 cases, 25 had at least 10 and 52 fewer than 10. Now, the total amount of infections in the Kingdom since the pandemic began, sits at 59, 687 with a overall death toll of 163.

The third wave of Covid-19 this month has now produced 30,824 cases, including 10,069 in Bangkok, 3,292 in Chiang Mai and 2,043 in Nonthaburi. The death toll this month is now 69. Bangkok saw 901 infections yesterday alone, prompting authorities to say they will announce tomorrow whether or not the capital will be fully locked down. Already, 31 types of businesses have been shuttered. Mask mandates have been put in place, including those who are in cars of more than 1 person. For those not wearing a mask, the fine is 20,000 baht.

Globally, Covid-19 cases rose by 649,117 in 24 hours to 148.44 million. The worldwide death toll went up by 9,923 to 3,13 million. The United States had the most cases at 32.87 million, up 47,456, and the most deaths at 586,611, up 455. India was second with 319,435 new cases and a total of 17.62 million, and 2,764 new deaths for an accumulated toll of 197,880.

SOURCE: Bangkok Post

