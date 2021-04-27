Karen army takes over Burmese military base along Thai-Myanmar border | Thaiger

Thailand
Karen army takes over Burmese military base along Thai-Myanmar border
A military base in Myanmar near the Thai border was reportedly taken over by an ethnic army. Since the February 1 military coup in Myanmar, ousting the country’s democratically elected leader Aung San Suu Kyi, an estimated 750 protesters and civilians have been killed by security forces, leading to clashes with ethnic armies.
Many ethnic armies support the anti-coup movement, including the Karen National Union which has had clashes with the Myanmar military for the past few weeks. Numerous ethnic armies control around a third of Myanmar’s territory, primarily along the country’s borders.
Early this morning, a fight broke out in the Karen state by the Salween River, along the Thai-Myanmar border. The battle was so close that some in Thailand could hear the gunshots and explosions from the neighbouring country.
The head of foreign affairs for the union told AFP reports that its “troops captured the Burmese military camp” near the border of Thailand’s Mae Hong Son province. The fights took place around 5am this morning… An ethnic Karen and longtime resident in the province’s Mae Sam Laep district told reporters that she could hear the gunshots.
“We could hear from the other side, we could hear the bullets… We saw five or six Burmese soldiers run down to the river and then we saw KNU shoot them but it was very dark.”
The Karen army overran a military base last month, but the country’s junta later fought back at night with airstrikes. Luckily, many villagers fled the area once the fighting started. Around 2,000 have sought refuge in Thailand. More than 24,000 civilians in the Karen state have been displaced in recent weeks as the conflict between the ethnic army and the junta intensifies.
SOURCE: AFP
Want more from the Thaiger family?
📱 Download our app on Android or iOS for instant updates on your mobile
📧 Subscribe to our daily email newsletter
👍 Like/Follow us on Facebook
🔔 Subscribe to or Join our YouTube channel for daily video updates
Thailand
Thailand sets grim record of highest daily Covid deaths since start of pandemic
Thailand is setting a rather grim record today as its death toll from Covid-19 has reached the highest daily amount since the pandemic started. 15 new deaths were reported today, setting a new daily record for the third time in 4 days. The deaths consisted of Thai nationals, with 9 men and 6 women, aged 24 to 88.
Most of them had chronic diseases including diabetes, obstructive pulmonary disease, asthma, heart disease and cancer, according to Taweesilp Visanuyothin, the spokesman for the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration. He also said the people who died had come into contact with other confirmed cases, with the time between infection and death ranged from 1 to 6 days. Only 1 death came after 16 days.
Of the 2,179 new cases over the past 24 hours, 2,174 were local infections and 5 were imported. Out of Thailand’s 77 provinces, 7 had at least 50 cases, 25 had at least 10 and 52 fewer than 10. Now, the total amount of infections in the Kingdom since the pandemic began, sits at 59, 687 with a overall death toll of 163.
The third wave of Covid-19 this month has now produced 30,824 cases, including 10,069 in Bangkok, 3,292 in Chiang Mai and 2,043 in Nonthaburi. The death toll this month is now 69. Bangkok saw 901 infections yesterday alone, prompting authorities to say they will announce tomorrow whether or not the capital will be fully locked down. Already, 31 types of businesses have been shuttered. Mask mandates have been put in place, including those who are in cars of more than 1 person. For those not wearing a mask, the fine is 20,000 baht.
Globally, Covid-19 cases rose by 649,117 in 24 hours to 148.44 million. The worldwide death toll went up by 9,923 to 3,13 million. The United States had the most cases at 32.87 million, up 47,456, and the most deaths at 586,611, up 455. India was second with 319,435 new cases and a total of 17.62 million, and 2,764 new deaths for an accumulated toll of 197,880.
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
Want more from the Thaiger family?
📱 Download our app on Android or iOS for instant updates on your mobile
📧 Subscribe to our daily email newsletter
👍 Like/Follow us on Facebook
🔔 Subscribe to or Join our YouTube channel for daily video updates
Economy
Foreign investors eye business in Thailand as hotels face closure during new outbreak
The new wave of Covid-19 infections this month has led to a drop in occupancy rates at Thailand hotels, some reporting drops of 5% to 30%, battering hoteliers that have already been struggling from a year of little to no foreign tourists. Some hotel operators have been forced to sell their businesses, according to the president of the Arjarnnar Asset Management Group, Thammajak Lenuangprasert.
Soft loans and the debt moratorium programme have helped keep some hotels running, but Thammajak says some have decided to sell their hotels to foreign investment groups who have been taking advantage of the low prices.
“Currently, there are European and Chinese companies looking to buy 4 to 5 star hotels in Thailand priced at over 2 billion baht, while 3 star hotels are also desirable provided they are in a prime location… Investors are eyeing hotels in Thailand as our country is a prominent tourism destination, while the outbreak has driven the selling price down and makes it an excellent opportunity to buy.”
While some foreign investors are putting money down on luxury resorts, others are investing in hostels in Southeast Asia. The Bodega Hostel Group, which runs hostels in Thailand, Indonesia, and Cambodia, was just bought out for 450 million baht by the Collective Hospitality Group.
With the new wave of Covid prompting travel restrictions and closure orders, hotel and hostel operators across Thailand are in need of financial aid, according to the president of the Thai Hotels Association, Marisa Sukosol Nunbhakdi.
“The government’s soft loan and debt moratorium programme only partly helped the hotel industry… What we really need is a co-payment programme that would help pay half of employee wages to keep the business afloat and maintain employment.”
SOURCE: Nation Thailand
Want more from the Thaiger family?
📱 Download our app on Android or iOS for instant updates on your mobile
📧 Subscribe to our daily email newsletter
👍 Like/Follow us on Facebook
🔔 Subscribe to or Join our YouTube channel for daily video updates
Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Covid UPDATE: 2,179 new cases, 15 deaths
2,179 new Covid-19 cases and 15 coronavirus-related deaths were reported today by the Ministry of Public Health’s Department of Disease Control. Since the start of the pandemic last year, Thailand has reported 59,687 Covid-19 infections and 163 coronavirus-related deaths.
The recent wave of infections over the past month makes up more than half of Thailand’s total count with 30,824 people infected with Covid-19 since April 1. This month, 69 Covid patients have died.
There are now 25,973 active Covid-19 cases in Thailand including 628 people who are in serious condition and 169 patients who are on a ventilator.
Out of the new cases, 993 infections were reported in Bangkok. 149 cases were reported in Nonthaburi, a suburb just outside Bangkok. 93 cases were reported in Samut Prakan, southeast of Bangkok. Another 93 cases were in Pathum Thani and 80 cases were in Chon Buri.
Of the 15 new Covid-related deaths, 9 were in Bangkok. A spokesperson for the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration says most of the fatalities were people with pre-existing conditions of diabetes, heart disease, cancer, or asthma.
Over the past month, Covid-19 has been linked to the deaths of 69 people. A spokesperson for the CCSA says 55% of those fatalities have been people over 60 years old.
While most deaths are older adults and the elderly, recently a number of young adults in their 20s and 30s have died after contracting Covid-19. Most of those patients were obese or had pre-existing conditions of diabetes.
Disease control measures
The following provinces have an official request for people to stay home during the following times. But they’re not curfews, just requests, for now.
• Nonthaburi, 9pm – 4am
• Samut Sakhon, 11pm – 4am
• Pathum Thani, 9pm – 4am
• Surat Thani, 10pm – 4am
• Samut Prakan, 9pm – 4am
Want more from the Thaiger family?
📱 Download our app on Android or iOS for instant updates on your mobile
📧 Subscribe to our daily email newsletter
👍 Like/Follow us on Facebook
🔔 Subscribe to or Join our YouTube channel for daily video updates
Thailand sets grim record of highest daily Covid deaths since start of pandemic
Karen army takes over Burmese military base along Thai-Myanmar border
Koh Samet to close from today for at least 2 weeks, Koh Chang may follow
Foreign investors eye business in Thailand as hotels face closure during new outbreak
Covid UPDATE: 2,179 new cases, 15 deaths
Restrictions tighten, but some say it’s not enough to control the outbreak in Thailand
Thailand’s government schools may see another delay in reopening
Hua Hin to submit October re-opening plan for government approval
Bangkok car riders must wear face masks if 2 or more people in car
Health Ministry to investigate death of woman following Sinovac jab
Lockdown decision expected tomorrow for Bangkok
Officials threaten to prosecute clinics, labs that violate Covid control measures
Tuesday’s full moon will be a SUPER full moon
Covid-19 task force to resume central role in handling of crisis
Thai PM fined 6,000 baht for not wearing face mask during Cabinet meeting
Phuket officials stick to their dual-pricing “covid test” guns
CCSA Update: 1,458 new Covid-19 cases, provincial totals
Expats condemn Phuket’s “xenophobic” rapid-test payment policy
7 people develop adverse side-effects after receiving Chinese vaccine
Police inspect Pattaya restaurants for compliance with alcohol sales ban
6 cats up for auction after owners in drug raid, proceeds go to Narcotics Control Fund
Thailand’s covid vaccine passport – will it only be used for travel?
More restrictions announced for Nonthaburi, Surat Thani and Ayutthaya
Thailand aims to secure 5-10 million Pfizer vaccines
Search continues for missing Indonesian submarine with 53 crew on board
Thai chef pleads for justice after child kills her cat in New York park
500,000 Sinovac doses arrive in Thailand
Thailand to continue with Chinese vaccine after side-effects in small number of cases
Entertainment venues the source of 6,020 Covid-19 infections
Thai hotels consider temporary shutdown amid low tourist demand
Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Thailand News Today | Southern floods, Face mask fines, Thai Air Asia woes | January 8
Trending
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)3 days ago
Phuket officials stick to their dual-pricing “covid test” guns
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)2 days ago
500,000 Sinovac doses arrive in Thailand
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)2 days ago
Thai PM gives Covid curfew powers to individual provinces
- Indonesia3 days ago
Thailand and Bali race for Southeast Asia’s 1st digital nomad visa
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)4 hours ago
Health Ministry to investigate death of woman following Sinovac jab
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)2 days ago
Covid UPDATE: Sunday 2,438 new infections announced, provincial totals
- Bangkok1 day ago
More closures in Bangkok, in force now
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)1 day ago
Health Minister says he’s going nowhere as opposition calls for his resignation
Steve369.
Tuesday, April 27, 2021 at 2:30 pm
UN unfortunately doesn’t care and it seems that neither do the ASEAN.