Covid UPDATE: 2,179 new cases, 15 deaths | Thaiger

Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Covid UPDATE: 2,179 new cases, 15 deaths
2,179 new Covid-19 cases and 15 coronavirus-related deaths were reported today by the Ministry of Public Health’s Department of Disease Control. Since the start of the pandemic last year, Thailand has reported 59,687 Covid-19 infections and 163 coronavirus-related deaths.
The recent wave of infections over the past month makes up more than half of Thailand’s total count with 30,824 people infected with Covid-19 since April 1. This month, 69 Covid patients have died.
There are now 25,973 active Covid-19 cases in Thailand including 169 patients described as being in a critical condition.
The following provinces have an official request for people to stay home during the following times. But they’re not curfews, just requests, for now.
• Nonthaburi, 9pm – 4am
• Samut Sakhon, 11pm – 4am
• Pathum Thani, 9pm – 4am
• Surat Thani, 10pm – 4am
• Samut Prakan, 9pm – 4am
More information will be reported at the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration’s daily briefing today at 11:30am.
Officials threaten to prosecute clinics, labs that violate Covid control measures
At least 12 private clinics and laboratories are being threatened with prosecution for failing to comply with Covid-19 control measures. The Department of Health Service Support says the facilities broke the law by failing to report infections and send patients to hospital.
Department boss Thares Krassanairawiwong says a number of complaints have been received about the clinics and labs and a subsequent investigation found they had failed to carry out their obligations in 3 areas. These were a failure to refer infected patients to hospitals, failing to notify health officials of positive cases, and failing to seek approval before advertising their pricing for Covid-19 testing.
“These Covid-19 testing facilities have already been warned so they can correct what they had done wrong or else they will face legal action, which includes a fine and criminal charges.”
Thares says clinics and labs have a duty to refer Covid-19 patients to hospital and to report such cases to the health authorities. He adds that members of the public who are aware of any facilities failing to do so can advise officials by calling the department’s hotline on 1426.
The Bangkok Post reports that there are currently 14 clinics approved for Covid-19 testing services. 11 of those have an arrangement with hospitals for the referral of infected patients, while the other 3 are in the process of signing contracts with hospitals.
In a further warning to medical facilities, the Public Health Minister, Anutin Charnvirakul, says hospitals that refuse to admit Covid-19 patients, or those that overcharge for Covid-19 treatment, may face legal action. It’s understood his warning came after a patient complained about a hospital allegedly charging up to 300,000 baht for treatment.
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Covid-19 task force to resume central role in handling of crisis
The government is placing the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration back at the centre of its handling of the pandemic, after the CCSA delegated some authority to government ministries. Government spokesman Anucha Burapachaisri says the Covid-19 task force will resume its central role as the government ramps up the national vaccine rollout. Officials aim to vaccinate around 30 million people over the coming 3 months, and 50 million by the end of the year.
PM Prayut Chan-o-cha has also held talks with advisers at Government House aimed at increasing the distribution of Covid-19 vaccines, now considered a top priority in the war on the virus. In a post on his Facebook page, the PM says the government will do all it can to obtain more doses for the national rollout. He says the target is to purchase 10 – 15 million doses a month from various manufacturers. To date, only 3 vaccines have been approved for use in Thailand: Sinovac, AstraZeneca, and the single-dose Johnson & Johnson jab. The government recently confirmed that US manufacturer Pfizer has agreed to provide 5 – 10 million doses of its vaccine. Russian leader Vladimir Putin has also pledged to send doses of the Sputnik V vaccine.
The PM says officials will also improve how state and private bodies work together in order to have a wider distribution of vaccines. Vaccination centres will be opened across the country, using locations such as sports centres, meeting halls, and hotels, in order to ease overcrowding in hospitals, whose priority remains Covid-19 patients.
Danucha Pichayanan from the National Economic and Social Development Council has confirmed the PM’s plan to ramp up vaccine procurement.
“The prime minister instructed all agencies involved to step up their efforts to procure more than 100 million vaccine doses by the end of this year. The vaccination drive will operate under a single command to ensure effective distribution.”
Meanwhile, the PM will meet with representatives from the private sector tomorrow to discuss how businesses and industries can purchase vaccines for their own workers.
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
Thai PM fined 6,000 baht for not wearing face mask during Cabinet meeting
You know what it’s like when you’re rushing out the door in the morning with too many things on your mind. You’re being slammed for your handling of a pandemic, berated for your failure to procure sufficient vaccines and generally, having a bit of a rough ride. There’s a lot to distract you as you gather your belongings. Keys, check. Wallet, check. Medals, check. Into the car you get and off you go to serve the people who elected… oops, no scratch that bit. Only on arrival at your place of work do you realise that with all you’ve had to worry about, you forgot to bring a face mask – doh!
PM Prayut Chan-o-cha has had to cough up 6,000 baht after the Bangkok governor fined him for not wearing a face mask while attending a meeting at Government House yesterday. Thai PBS World reports that a photo of the PM sitting at a meeting table without a face mask was posted on his own Facebook page after the meeting. The photo was later removed, but by then, it had already been shared by eagle-eyed netizens.
Bangkok Governor Aswin Kwanmuang visited Government House later that day, accompanied by the chief of the Metropolitan Police Bureau and an officer from Dusit police station. The governor informed the PM that he had violated the law that mandates the wearing of face masks in public and was therefore being fined 6,000 baht. The maximum fine for the offence is 20,000 baht, usually less for a first time offence.
Speaking to the media later, the governor said that, prior to his visit to Government House, the PM had asked him if he’d broken the law by going mask-less. He says he confirmed he had and that the PM was happy to pay the fine for his slip-up. Truly, an example to us all.
SOURCE: Thai PBS World
