Thailand’s 3.78 trillion baht budget faces US tariff concerns

Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal Puntid Tantivangphaisal7 minutes agoLast Updated: Wednesday, April 23, 2025
55 1 minute read
Thailand’s 3.78 trillion baht budget faces US tariff concerns
Photo courtesy of Yahoo

The Thai Parliament will hold a special session next month to debate the government’s proposed 3.78-trillion-baht budget for the 2026 fiscal year, as concerns over a potential trade war with the United States loom large.

With Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra’s government seeking to minimise the economic impact of looming US tariffs, the upcoming session promises to be a pivotal moment in shaping the nation’s financial future.

The House of Representatives will convene from May 28 to 30 to discuss the draft budget for the fiscal year beginning October 1. House Speaker Wan Muhamad Noor Matha confirmed the special session, which was initially not scheduled until July. The proposed budget, which represents a modest 0.8% increase from the current year’s 3.75 trillion baht, also anticipates a slight reduction in the deficit, with the gap narrowing from 870 billion baht to 860 billion.

However, the proposed budget comes at a time of heightened economic uncertainty. Opposition lawmakers have already called for a reworking of the budget to address the potential fallout from a 36% reciprocal tariff threatened by the US. The tariff could significantly affect Thai exports, particularly as the US remains Thailand’s largest export market. With this in mind, some lawmakers are pushing for measures in the budget to cushion the economic blow.

Related Articles

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has also slashed Thailand’s economic growth forecast for 2025 from 2.9% to a mere 1.8%, citing the growing risks from the escalating global trade war. The government has warned that if the US tariffs are not negotiated down, they could shave off at least one percentage point from Thailand’s growth for the year, reported Bangkok Post.

Thailand’s 3.78 trillion baht budget faces US tariff concerns | News by Thaiger
Photo courtesy of Freepik

In addition to the budget debate, Parliament is expected to consider two draft laws aimed at combating cybercrimes and call-centre scams, which have become major issues in recent years. While the government has hinted that it may propose other legislative measures, including a controversial bill to legalise casinos, it remains unclear whether this will be discussed during the special session.

As the country faces growing economic challenges, all eyes will be on the special session in May to see how Thailand’s leaders plan to navigate these turbulent waters.

Latest Thailand News
Thailand scraps mandatory scout uniforms, ease parents&#8217; burden Thailand News

Thailand scraps mandatory scout uniforms, ease parents’ burden

16 seconds ago
Thailand’s 3.78 trillion baht budget faces US tariff concerns Bangkok News

Thailand’s 3.78 trillion baht budget faces US tariff concerns

7 minutes ago
Thai police capture notorious gunman at Surat Thani resort Crime News

Thai police capture notorious gunman at Surat Thani resort

21 minutes ago
Fire destroys Thai museum warehouse, millions in sculptures lost Thailand News

Fire destroys Thai museum warehouse, millions in sculptures lost

25 minutes ago
Phayao park renovation abandoned, 9.6 million baht project in disarray Thailand News

Phayao park renovation abandoned, 9.6 million baht project in disarray

31 minutes ago
Thaksin’s hospitalisation defended amid ombudsman review Thailand News

Thaksin’s hospitalisation defended amid ombudsman review

39 minutes ago
Man caught stealing from Buddhist donation tree in Phuket Phuket News

Man caught stealing from Buddhist donation tree in Phuket

50 minutes ago
120 million baht compensation for SAO building collapse victims Bangkok News

120 million baht compensation for SAO building collapse victims

60 minutes ago
Finance Ministry confirms 10,000 baht digital currency distribution Thailand News

Finance Ministry confirms 10,000 baht digital currency distribution

1 hour ago
Bangkok’s new law: Register and microchip pets by January 2026 Bangkok News

Bangkok’s new law: Register and microchip pets by January 2026

1 hour ago
Saraburi firm probed over Chinese workforce, only 13 found violating laws Crime News

Saraburi firm probed over Chinese workforce, only 13 found violating laws

1 hour ago
Thailand’s visa-free scheme under scrutiny for overstays Thailand News

Thailand’s visa-free scheme under scrutiny for overstays

2 hours ago
Thai tour guide under fire for serving fruits in the sea Thailand News

Thai tour guide under fire for serving fruits in the sea

2 hours ago
Phuket urges residents to save water as dry season drags on Phuket News

Phuket urges residents to save water as dry season drags on

2 hours ago
Perverted panty thief caught after mum lends undies in saucy sting Thailand News

Perverted panty thief caught after mum lends undies in saucy sting

2 hours ago
Passenger numbers soar at Thai airports during Songkran festival Songkran News

Passenger numbers soar at Thai airports during Songkran festival

2 hours ago
World Bank backs Thailand’s retirement lottery to boost savings Thailand News

World Bank backs Thailand’s retirement lottery to boost savings

2 hours ago
Thai ex-wife and new partner of foreign man brawl in Pattaya bar Pattaya News

Thai ex-wife and new partner of foreign man brawl in Pattaya bar

2 hours ago
Vacuum cleaners and air purifiers controlled to combat PM2.5 Thailand News

Vacuum cleaners and air purifiers controlled to combat PM2.5

3 hours ago
Pork chop: Police sizzle illegal slaughterhouse in Bangkok bust Bangkok News

Pork chop: Police sizzle illegal slaughterhouse in Bangkok bust

3 hours ago
Foodpanda to bow out of Thailand next month Thailand News

Foodpanda to bow out of Thailand next month

3 hours ago
Thailand to honour Pope Francis with 3 days of mourning Thailand News

Thailand to honour Pope Francis with 3 days of mourning

3 hours ago
Chon Buri man mistakenly believes he killed wife and commits suicide Thailand News

Chon Buri man mistakenly believes he killed wife and commits suicide

3 hours ago
Pattaya beauty clinic busted for illegal medical practices Pattaya News

Pattaya beauty clinic busted for illegal medical practices

4 hours ago
Ancient Takian tree unearthed in Phetchabun sparks lottery frenzy Thailand News

Ancient Takian tree unearthed in Phetchabun sparks lottery frenzy

4 hours ago
Bangkok NewsPolitics NewsThailand News
Tags
Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal Puntid Tantivangphaisal7 minutes agoLast Updated: Wednesday, April 23, 2025
55 1 minute read
Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal

Puntid Tantivangphaisal

Originally from Hong Kong, Puntid moved to Bangkok in 2020 to pursue further studies in translation. She holds a Bachelor's degree in Comparative Literature from the University of Hong Kong. Puntid spent 8 years living in Manchester, UK. Before joining The Thaiger, Puntid has been a freelance translator for 2 years. In her free time, she enjoys swimming and listening to music, as well as writing short fiction and poetry.

Related Articles

Thai police capture notorious gunman at Surat Thani resort

Thai police capture notorious gunman at Surat Thani resort

21 minutes ago
Fire destroys Thai museum warehouse, millions in sculptures lost

Fire destroys Thai museum warehouse, millions in sculptures lost

25 minutes ago
Phayao park renovation abandoned, 9.6 million baht project in disarray

Phayao park renovation abandoned, 9.6 million baht project in disarray

31 minutes ago
Thaksin’s hospitalisation defended amid ombudsman review

Thaksin’s hospitalisation defended amid ombudsman review

39 minutes ago