Thai PM urges unity at ASEAN Summit to tackle climate change

Thai Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra attended the 44th and 45th ASEAN Summits at the National Convention Centre in Laos at 9.30am yesterday, October 9.

Upon arrival, the Thai premier received a warm welcome from Lao Prime Minister Sonexay Siphandone and his wife. PM Paetongtarn addressed the assembly, underscoring the need for Collective Leadership within ASEAN to tackle regional issues and enhance the well-being of its 700 million citizens.

In her statement, the Thai prime minister expressed gratitude for ASEAN’s hospitality and reiterated Thailand’s commitment to fostering a stronger ASEAN community. The 38 year old highlighted the necessity of cooperation in confronting geopolitical challenges and climate change, citing the widespread destruction caused by Typhoon Yagi in several ASEAN countries.

Paetongtarn presented three key priorities: sustainability, human security, and deeper regional integration. She emphasised the importance of jointly tackling climate change, achieving carbon neutrality, promoting green energy, and advancing digital innovation to secure economic growth without environmental harm.

“ASEAN must work together to combat climate change and promote green energy.”

On the topic of human security, Thailand urged collaboration to address crises and ensure access to essential resources like food and energy. Paetongtarn advocated for smart and sustainable agriculture to boost food security and proposed energy grid connectivity across ASEAN.

Thailand also pushed for enhanced regional integration by advancing the ASEAN Free Trade Agreement and accelerating negotiations for the ASEAN Digital Economy Framework Agreement by 2025. Additionally, she emphasised the need for digital skill development among small and medium-sized businesses to drive economic growth.

“We must support our MSMEs with the skills they need to thrive in the digital economy.”

Increased connectivity

PM Paetongtarn called for increased connectivity within ASEAN, suggesting more flights and visa-free travel between member countries. She also stressed the importance of maintaining neutrality in global power dynamics to keep strategic balance in the region.

Yesterday, PM Paetongtarn and Sonexay oversaw the signing of a technical agreement on cross-border rail freight between Thailand and Laos. This agreement aims to strengthen transport links and position Thailand as a key rail hub in ASEAN.

Veeris Ammarapala, Thailand’s State Railway chief, revealed that the government prioritises rail development as a vital transportation infrastructure. He noted that the Thai-Laos-China rail connectivity is driving economic growth and aligns with Thailand’s logistics development strategy.

Veeris reported that rail freight between Thailand, Laos, and China includes goods such as rice, fertilizer, and consumer products, with daily shipments averaging four to six trains. Rail freight revenues between Thailand and Laos have seen significant growth, with further increases anticipated in 2025, reported Pattaya News.

“This agreement will elevate rail transport, strengthen cross-border trade, and position Thailand as ASEAN’s leading rail hub.”

