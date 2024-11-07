VIP chauffeur punches security guard in parking dispute at Bangkok airport (video)

Photo via Channel 8 and Channel 7

A chauffeur for a VIP foreign passenger punched a security guard at Suvarnabhumi International Airport in Bangkok yesterday following an argument over parking at the entrance to the passenger terminal.

The 47 year old security team leader, Sergeant Thanakrit, filed a complaint against the assailant, 41 year old Worravit, at the Suvarnabhumi Airport Police Station after the incident, which occurred around 2.30pm yesterday, November 6. Thanakrit submitted CCTV footage of the assault to the police as evidence.

In the CCTV footage, Worravit, dressed in an all-black suit, is seen punching Thanakrit in the face. Other nearby security guards rushed to intervene and restrained Worravit before taking him to the police station. The assault took place outside the second floor of the passenger terminal at Entrance Number 4.

The road outside the terminal is always congested with vehicles picking up arriving passengers, who exit on the second floor. To maintain traffic flow, airport security guards are stationed in the area, allowing cars to park briefly to collect passengers.

Thanakrit reported to the police that Worravit parked a black Toyota Alphard minivan outside the terminal at 8am that day. Worravit left and returned to the spot multiple times, waiting to pick up his passengers.

Thanakrit explained that as more vehicles arrived, he asked Worravit to move his car to prevent a traffic jam. Worravit, inside the car, could not hear him, so Thanakrit shouted to get his attention, which may have angered Worravit, leading to the assault.

A female security guard who witnessed the incident, Yasmin Musoh, insisted that Thanakrit did not use vulgar language with Worravit, though she admitted that he shouted at him. Yasmin added that shouting is common practice in the busy area, where engine noise and honking can drown out voices.

Worravit claimed that Thanakrit used abusive language towards him and instigated the conflict by bumping into him. The VIP chauffeur added that he did not intend to use violence but punched Thanakrit only once.

His account, however, contradicted the CCTV footage, which showed Worravit attempting to punch Thanakrit again even after other guards intervened.

Police charged Worravit under Section 138 of the Criminal Code: assaulting or obstructing an officer on duty. The penalty is up to one year of imprisonment, a fine of up to 20,000 baht, or both.