Thai PM defends 138 million baht Government House refurb budget

Photo courtesy of Chanat Katanyu

The allocated budget of 138 million baht (US$3.8 million) for the refurbishment of the Government House of Thailand, has been strongly defended by Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin. The budget has been a subject of criticism due to its perceived high cost. Nonetheless, the prime minister clarified yesterday, March 11, that the funds would be used for the comprehensive renovation of several facilities, not merely the lawn.

The budget was publicly criticised by activist Ruangkrai Leekitwattana. On Sunday, Ruangkrai deemed the budget excessive and urged Prime Minister Srettha to revise the by with his March 3 vow to reduce unnecessary government spending.

“The project must be scrutinised, as state funds must be utilised prudently for the benefit of the people and the country.”

In response, PM Srettha explained that the budget was for upgrading various supporting infrastructures, not solely for the lawn’s beautification. He attributed some of the misunderstanding to reports that highlighted images of the lawn alongside the renovation budget news.

“I am confident that everything is in line with laws and regulations and that the budget will be spent efficiently.”

The budget breakdown, as announced by the secretariat of the prime minister, revealed that 32 million baht (US$900,748) from the 138 million baht would be allocated to install smoke detectors in the Thai Ku Fah building. Additionally, 11 million baht (US$309,632) would be dedicated to developing a digital office system, while another 8.5 million baht would be used for upgrading the Internet and office management system.

Deputy Secretary-General to the prime minister, Natreeya Taweewong, clarified that the investment in IT systems, security enhancement and landscape development are components of the 2022 digital development scheme. This scheme, which is designed to bolster security systems against cyber threats to the government’s database, can be financed with this year’s budget.

She further added that the budget will also be used to acquire two sets of electronic devices as a backup for Government House employees in case of a malfunction. As part of the refurbishment, the lawn at the Government House will undergo improvement concurrently with the scheduled maintenance of state offices and other historical landmarks registered with the Fine Arts Department.

Natreeya insisted that the budget allocation has been thoroughly reviewed, reported Bangkok Post.