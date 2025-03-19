Pickup truck crash in Phatthalung kills woman, injures another

Pickup truck crash in Phatthalung kills woman, injures another

A pickup truck lost control and collided with a car before crashing into a fried chicken shop, resulting in the death of an 87 year old woman and injuries to an 80 year old. The driver apologised but, remarkably, refused to explain the incident.

Police Lieutenant Kriangkrai Limwongsakul of Mueang Phatthalung Police Station yesterday, March 18, received a report from a concerned citizen about a pickup truck losing control and hitting the back of a car, subsequently crashing into a fried chicken shop.

The accident, which caused both injuries and fatalities, occurred along the inbound side of Phetkasem Road in the Ban Huai Yang area, village 8, Khao Chaiak subdistrict.

Following the report, the police officer, along with a doctor from Phatthalung Hospital and volunteer emergency personnel from the Phatthalung Provincial Administrative Organisation, arrived at the scene to investigate.

Pickup truck crash in Phatthalung kills woman, injures another | News by Thaiger
Picture courtesy of KhaoSod

Upon arrival at the fried chicken shop in Khao Chaiak subdistrict, Mueang district, police found a white-fenced pickup truck parked in front of a house with damage on the driver’s side.

Behind the vehicle, the body of 87 year old Pa Sri or Pa was discovered, having been struck by the truck while seated in front of the house.

Another woman, 80 year old Cha-on, sustained injuries to her body and was swiftly transported to Phatthalung Hospital for medical assistance. Nearby, officials also identified a black Honda car with registration number GJ8044 from Songkhla, which had rear-end damage. This was noted as evidence.

According to Kanlsuda, a 26 year old fried chicken vendor, before the incident, she was frying chicken for customers while Pa and Cha-on were sitting and conversing with her.

Suddenly, the pickup truck lost control, hit the back of the Honda car, and crashed into the shop, scattering the chicken stand.

Kansuda managed to jump out of the way unscathed, but the two women were injured and one was killed.

Pickup truck crash in Phatthalung kills woman, injures another | News by Thaiger

Following the accident, the pickup truck driver, Phatsakorn, descended from the vehicle and offered apologies for the incident. When questioned by reporters about the cause of the accident, Phatsakorn remained silent.

Police later escorted him to Mueang Phatthalung Police Station for questioning and alcohol testing, with further legal proceedings to follow.

Pickup truck crash in Phatthalung kills woman, injures another | News by Thaiger

