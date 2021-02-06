Thailand News Today | Week In Review | February 6 | The Thaiger

Thailand
Thailand News Today | Week In Review | February 6
Thailand News Today covers five days of the news week. Now we have a weekend edition which goes over the biggest, or best stories, from the past week. Out every Saturday afternoon, catch up with Jett and Tim’s major Thai news stories. Welcome to the Thailand News Today Weekend Edition.
Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Never miss out on future posts by following The Thaiger.
Thailand
Where are Thailand’s bar girls? Up to a million people out of work | VIDEO
We know about the challenges in Thailand’s hotel industry. We know about the grounded planes and the problems with aviation. We know about the vendors and the tour company employees who have survived on a steady flow of tourists for decades.
But there is another hidden victim of the lockdowns and border closures, an industry which is the largest contributor to Thailand’s underground economy – the sex industry.
On one level Thailand’s walking streets look bright and glossy with the flashing neon signs and the leggy ladies hanging around the front of their establishments luring in the passersby. It’s all a big game.
Whilst prostitution is not strictly illegal in Thailand, soliciting sex is. But a billion baht industry has thrived in the past with a nod and a wink from local officials whilst an elaborate network of human trafficking, drugs and exploitation of young ladies, and men, thrived.
Everyone knows what’s going on, from the bar owners, local police, landlords and, of course, the hundreds of thousands of workers in this intricate game.
But the industry is also largely unregulated with the word ‘freelance’ much more likely than ‘employee’.
Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Never miss out on future posts by following The Thaiger.
Thailand
Siberian tiger re-captured after escaping from cage in western Thailand – VIDEO
Staff from the Khao Son Wildlife Breeding Station in the western province of Ratchaburi have re-captured a Siberian tiger who escaped as workers were trying to close its cage. Nation Thailand reports that Aura, a 10 year old female tiger, broke out of her cage and fled, after frightening 2 workers.
VIDEO: Thai PBS News
Pakpoom Pidthong from the Khao Son Wildlife Breeding Station says staff and local officials followed the tiger’s trail to ensure she did not get too close to residential areas. Once located, the tiger was re-captured with the aid of a tranquilliser dart. She has now regained consciousness and is in the care of a vet.
“Officials found Aura at 8pm near Khao Son Farm and then shot her with an anaesthetic dart before returning the tiger to its cage. The next step is to make improvements to the tiger’s cage and give staff more training on safety and procedures.”
Siberian tigers, also known as Amur tigers, are native to parts of Russia and China. They are the largest big cats in the world and have been classified as an endangered species.
SOURCE: Nation Thailand
Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Never miss out on future posts by following The Thaiger.
Koh Samui
British man arrested on Koh Samui for alleged meth-fuelled shooting spree on speedboat
A 33 year old British man has been arrested on the holiday island of Samui for allegedly firing gunshots from a speedboat while high on drugs. According to a report in the UK’s Daily Mail, Benjamin Robert Simpson, a cryptocurrency trader, allegedly fired a handgun several times, in the direction of the Four Seasons Hotel, where he was a guest. He allegedly fired the gun while on a speedboat with the boat’s driver, Geerati Glinubol, after both men had taken meth.
It’s understood the boat belongs to Simpson, who had hired Geerati as his driver. Simpon originally arrived in the Kingdom as a tourist, but then began trading cryptocurrency. According to Chatchewin Nakmoosik from the local police force, both men took meth before embarking on a speedboat cruise around the island. It’s understood that Simpson then fired several gunshots towards the Four Seasons Hotel, where terrified staff called the police. Police were waiting at the hotel when Simpson returned from his speedboat trip and he was immediately arrested, along with Geerati.
Police say Geerati has confessed to taking drugs with Simpson, telling police that the Briton then bragged about how many guns he had and fired several rounds into the sea, frightening people on nearby beaches. Officer Chatchewin says that in a subsequent search of Simpson’s room, police found a 9mm Beretta pistol and 31 bullets, as well as a revolver with 49 bullets. Officers also seized a plastic bag containing nearly 7 grams of methamphetamine, as well as several meth pipes.
“Hotel staff heard guns being fired so they called the police. They said the gunshots were near the hotel and they were scared. We arrested Benjamin Robert Simpson in the hotel room and found 2 guns and methamphetamine. We put him in handcuffs and kept him at the police station while we investigate and check CCTV.”
SOURCE: Daily Mail
Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Never miss out on future posts by following The Thaiger.
Thailand News Today | Week In Review | February 6
Where are Thailand’s bar girls? Up to a million people out of work | VIDEO
Craft beer association proposes rules for re-opening Bangkok bars
Siberian tiger re-captured after escaping from cage in western Thailand – VIDEO
Officials say 4 Bangkok parties have led to nearly 40 Covid-19 cases
British man arrested on Koh Samui for alleged meth-fuelled shooting spree on speedboat
Tourism Minister to request 5 million vaccine doses for tourism sector
Thailand News Today | Principal pulls out gun, rare orange pearl | February 5
Thai police arrest 35 people for allegedly spreading fake news on Covid-19
Thailand blocks natural borders following Myanmar coup, bounty for human traffickers increases
Clinical trials confirm AstraZeneca’s Covid-19 vaccine is safe and effective
CCSA Update: 586 new Covid-19 cases, 95% in Samut Sakhon, Bangkok reports slight uptick
Party Covid-Cluster: Celebrity says alcohol was “secretly” brought to rooftop bar, breaking Bangkok’s booze ban
LA artist behind portrait of murdered Thai man condemns surge in racist violence
Man arrested in northeast Thailand, accused of producing fake bank notes
UPDATE: “Hundreds” of investors caught in alleged Kasikorn Bank branch fraud in Pattaya
“Yes, we want tourists back… but with quarantine” – Survey
UPDATE: Thailand Covid zones and your restrictions
Thailand tourism officials aim for 5 million foreign arrivals this year
Visa Emergency Extension extended to May 30 this year for stranded tourists
Around 100 foreigners allegedly scammed by housing project company
TAT’s new tourism strategy is “SEXY”
Covid-19 – Thailand report for Saturday
Singapore Airlines to offer flights to Phuket next month
Lights, camera, Covid – Tourism Ministry wants film crews to come to Thailand now
Where are Thailand’s bar girls? Up to a million people out of work | VIDEO
Elderly expat dies after falling from Pattaya condominium
Thailand News Today | Thailand fallout from Burmese coup | February 3
Thailand News Today | Pattaya bank scam & Burmese coup update | February 2
3 Bangkok venues shut for violating Covid-19 prevention measures
Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Thailand News Today | Southern floods, Face mask fines, Thai Air Asia woes | January 8
Thailand News Today | 305 infections, No happy ending for massages, Phuket quarantine mooted | Jan 7
Thailand News Today | 10,000 schools closed, 900 new migrant infections, Gambling crackdown | January 6
Thailand News Today | PM reverses lockdown, Southern P.D.A. crackdown, Covid update | Jan 5
Thailand News Today | Record daily infections, Covid restrictions, British arrivals ‘on hold’ | Jan 4
Thailand News Today | Pattaya restrictions, 2021’s extra holidays, Covid update | December 30
Thailand News Today | Covid update, Bangkok restrictions, Gold rush | December 29
Trending
- Pattaya3 days ago
UPDATE: “Hundreds” of investors caught in alleged Kasikorn Bank branch fraud in Pattaya
- Thailand3 days ago
Around 100 foreigners allegedly scammed by housing project company
- Thai Life4 hours ago
Where are Thailand’s bar girls? Up to a million people out of work | VIDEO
- Thailand1 day ago
Thai man finds rare orange pearl possibly worth millions of baht in Nakhon Si Thammarat
- Crime3 days ago
Elderly Thai man killed in violent attack in California
- Business4 days ago
Pattaya launches “Welcome Back to Pattaya” campaign to bring back tourists
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)2 days ago
Phuket aims to vaccinate 70% of population, re-open to foreign tourists by October
- Crime3 days ago
Pattaya banker detained on theft charges, allegedly defrauded local expats in investment scam
Toby Andrews
Saturday, February 6, 2021 at 3:34 pm
THAIIAND HEADLINS.
Broadcaster has been cruelly scammed by a Thai fraudster who sold him a flowered shirt. The lowlife claimed it was COOL!
The broadcaster cannot go out now wearing the shirt because dogs bark at him in the street.
In addition office staff all have to wear sunglasses to look at him!
The police have been informed.