Health officials worry about potential spread of Covid-19 during Chinese New Year | The Thaiger

Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Health officials worry about potential spread of Covid-19 during Chinese New Year
With families across Thailand likely to get together to celebrate the Chinese New Year this weekend, health officials are concerned the gatherings could potentially spread Covid-19. In Bangkok, Friday’s festivities celebrating the year of the ox in Yaowarat, known as Chinatown, have been cancelled by the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration due to Covid-19 concerns.
Health officials are urging the public to practice disease prevention measures like social distancing when reuniting with family and friends. The director of the emergency disease and health hazards control division under the Department of Disease Control, Chawetsan Namwat, says strict social distancing is important at family get-togethers and suggested reuniting virtually instead, using video calls to make sure there is no risk of infection, especially with elderly family members who are the most at risk.
“People are advised to wear face masks when talking, or use chat applications with video call features to reduce physical contact.”
Recently, a number of coronavirus infections in Bangkok have been linked to social gatherings. 4 separate parties in Bangkok are behind nearly 40 cases of the Covid-19 virus, according to spokesperson from the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration. They say alcohol was a main factor in people letting their guard down when it comes to practicing disease control measures.
In Tak’s Mae Sot district, bordering Myanmar, 11 people from 7 families tested positive for Covid-19. The infections are all linked to the same person. Following the recent cases, provincial officials declared the district a maximum control zone, banning large gatherings and imposing a mandatory 14 day quarantine for all arrivals.
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Craft beer association proposes rules for re-opening Bangkok bars
The Craft Beer Association has proposed new rules in the hope that Bangkok’s bars might be allowed to re-open after a month-long closure aimed at curbing the spread of Covid-19. The rules include limiting drinks to 2 per customer, limiting sitting time to 90 minutes, and banning dancing and toasts. The association says it has come up with the rules on behalf of craft beer venues adding that, while they might not cover cocktail bars and other pubs, they could serve as a blueprint for those businesses to design their own rules.
Last week, representatives from bars and breweries in the capital staged a protest outside the Ministry of Health, emptying kegs of spoiled beer down the drain. The measure was aimed at highlighting the financial fallout from the enforced closure of bars and the ban on alcohol sales in the capital’s restaurants.
Association member Artid Sivahansaphan says the new rules have been drawn up in the hope that bars might be allowed to re-open.
“We felt the need to come together and form this association in order to represent ourselves, our ideals, and our hopes and dreams for elevating the drinking culture here in Thailand. Instead we’ve been faced with court summons. We felt it was our duty to assist and help guide protocols in hopes that this would allow craft beer bars to re-open again soon.”
Meanwhile, the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration say 4 separate parties in Bangkok are behind nearly 40 cases of the virus, citing alcohol as a key factor in each case.
SOURCE: Coconuts
Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Officials say 4 Bangkok parties have led to nearly 40 Covid-19 cases
An assistant spokesperson for the government’s Covid-19 task force says 4 separate parties in Bangkok are behind nearly 40 cases of the Covid-19 virus. Apisamai Srirangsan from the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration says that in each case, alcohol was a prime factor in people letting their guard down.
Nation Thailand reports that after a party attended by 30 people, 9 have tested positive, while 11 are under observation in quarantine. Another 10 have tested negative as they were only at the party briefly to drop off gifts. It’s understood the 9 infected patients were all drunk, stayed at the party a long time, and shared glasses as part of a drinking game. They also used their fingers to eat food and handle ice cubes.
Party number 2 was attended by 13 people, 10 of whom have tested positive for the virus. The circumstances around transmission are similar, in that the guests were drunk, spent a long time together, shared glasses, and eat with their hands. At the third get-together, there were 7 people in attendance, all of whom have tested positive. It’s understood the venue was poorly-ventilated and guests shared glasses and danced with each other. At the fourth party, all 13 guests were infected after sharing glasses and remaining in close contact over a long period.
Apisamai said that in each case, alcohol was a key factor in the transmission of the virus, lowering inhibitions and causing people to abandon disease prevention measures. She pointed out that this is why the sale of alcohol is currently banned in Bangkok’s public spaces.
SOURCE: Nation Thailand
Bangkok
Party Covid-Cluster: Celebrity says alcohol was "secretly" brought to rooftop bar, breaking Bangkok's booze ban
Alcohol was “secretly” brought to DJ Techin Ploypetch’s birthday party in Bangkok, the celebrity says. The January 9 party became a notorious Covid-19 cluster when the DJ and at least 25 other people tested positive for Covid-19 after attending the party. The celebrity, also known as DJ Matoom, has been criticised by many Thais for acting like he is “above the law” while many others abide by Covid-19 disease control measures.
With a new wave of the coronavirus infecting hundreds in Bangkok, city officials tightened disease control restrictions just after the New Years holiday weekend, ordering bars and entertainment venues to close as well as prohibiting alcohol sales and consumption at restaurants in an effort to limit social gatherings and slow the spread of the virus.
DJ Matoom held his birthday party at the Vertigo rooftop bar and restaurant at the top of the Banyan Tree Hotel in Bangkok’s Sathon district. The celebrity says his friend brought the alcohol to the party because the Vertigo bar staff refused to serve alcohol, following the government’s restrictions. Nation Thailand says the DJ has apologised for his irresponsible behaviour.
Many social media users in Thailand have critised the celebrity’s behavior, some comparing his infection to the Samut Sakhon governor, who had a serious Covid-19 infection after working to on efforts to contain the virus in the coastal province where thousands tested positive.
The DJ has been undergoing treatment for the coronavirus for the past 15 days. Doctors say Matoom is well enough to go home, but the celebrity has decided to stay at the hospital until he has fully recovered.
SOURCE: Nation Thailand
