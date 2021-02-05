Thailand
Where are Thailand’s bar girls? Up to a million people out of work.
We know about the challenges in Thailand’s hotel industry. We know about the grounded planes and the problems with aviation. We know about the vendors and the tour company employees who have survived on a steady flow of tourists for decades.
But there is another hidden victim of the lockdowns and border closures, an industry which is the largest contributor to Thailand’s underground economy – the sex industry.
On one level Thailand’s walking streets look bright and glossy with the flashing neon signs and the leggy ladies hanging around the front of their establishments luring in the passersby. It’s all a big game.
Whilst prostitution is not strictly illegal in Thailand, soliciting sex is. But a billion baht industry has thrived in the past with a nod and a wink from local officials whilst an elaborate network of human trafficking, drugs and exploitation of young ladies, and men, thrived.
Everyone knows what’s going on, from the bar owners, local police, landlords and, of course, the hundreds of thousands of workers in this intricate game.
But the industry is also largely unregulated with the word ‘freelance’ much more likely than ‘employee’.
Thailand
Ask The Thais | EP.3 | Ladyboys, Covid situation, Bad Students’ protest
“Ask The Thais” is a new segment on The Thaiger where we ask some of our Thai staff to explain some of the unusual and sometimes inexplicable little nuances of Thai culture. You have a question? Send it in and we’ll get our MUCH BETTER LOOKING Thai staff to explain, from a Thai youth perspective, some of their culture and what they really think. Send us your questions below.
Thailand
Lights, camera, Covid – Tourism Ministry wants film crews to come to Thailand now
Without much luck with their ‘cunning ideas’ to draw back a few of the remaining world’s travellers, Thailand’s tourism officials are turning to the film industry to attract some people and investment. The Tourism and Sports Ministry is aiming to generate around 3 billion baht from foreign film crews and is targeting film projects with an investment over 100 million baht.
Foreign tourism revenue drastically dropped 83% in 2020, diving from nearly 40 million tourists in 2019 to only 6.7 million tourists in 2020, the vast majority of those visiting in the first 3 months of the year.
Anant Wongbenjarat, the tourism department’s director-general, says that Thailand welcomed 176 international film productions to the country last year, generating 1.73 billion baht. But this impressive number is a sharp decrease compared to 2019 when 740 foreign film crews generated 4.86 billion baht for the local economy.
Let’s face it, with long stretches of empty beaches and quieter streets, especially in some of the tourist hot spots at the moment, there’s never been a better time for international film crews to shoot their films in the Land of Smiles.
Fast & Furious 9 was shooting in and around the Krabi province during 3 months in 2019. Read about that HERE.
Check out The Thaiger’s pick for the Top 10 foreign films made in Thailand HERE.
Last August, the CCSA granted “special entry” permission for film productions to shoot in Thailand and take advantage of the amazing scenery, generally “under control” Covid situation and the country’s highly skilled film production crews. 53 film production projects were based, and mostly shot, in Thailand between August and December last year, contributing 1.14 billion baht to the economy.
But, you guessed it, all crews and actors entering Thailand still had to undergo the mandatory 14 day quarantine.
“International productions can proceed and generate income for locals despite the tourism slowdown. In the first half of this year, there will be nine more productions expected to come in and help create at least 800 jobs for locals.”
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
Coronavirus (Covid-19)
CCSA mulls the easing of Covid-19 restrictions
Late night diners rejoice. Your option to eat all that great Thai food around the country looks to be back on the table as the government looks to lift some of the current restrictions on dining and business operating hours. Deputy Prime Minister and Public Health Minister Anutin Charnvirakul has announced that they’re likely to lift restrictions on dining, currently set at 9pm, by the end of this week.
The Thai Restaurant Association have been lobbying hard for an extension of the opening times for in-restaurant dining times to at least 11pm.
The CCSA will gather on Friday to assess the current Covid-19 situation and decide if the extension is viable at this time. But the Public Health Minister maintained that alcohol will still be prohibited and other precautions like hand-sanitisers at entry points and social distancing will still need to be strictly applied.
Speaking to Bangkok Post, Anutin said the alcohol ban must remain in place for now.
“If violations of the alcoholic beverage-drinking ban are found at any restaurants, they can’t simply get away with claiming that it was their customers who brought the alcohol to drink at the restaurants because the ban applies to ‘alcohol drinking’ at restaurants in particular, not only alcohol selling or serving.”
Meanwhile, PM Prayut Chan-o-cha says the easing of various restrictions around the country will be looked at on a case-by-case basis depending on the outbreak situation in each area. The early clusters in the four eastern coastal provinces of Chanthaburi, Chon Buri, Rayong and Trat, for example, appears to have eased and the local governors are pleading with the government for some relief from the strict restrictions on their provinces. Chon Buri has had a run of days over the past week where there has been no new Covid infections reported to the CCSA.
Yesterday there was a surge of new cases uncovered by a strategic track and trace program in Samut Sakhon, but the government says it will base its decision to ease restrictions around the county on the overall outbreak situation province by province. Provincial governors have also been given powers to add or modify national restrictions, a different situation from the April and May 2020 ‘lockdowns’ which were much more restrictive.
959 new Covid-19 infections were announced yesterday, 844 of them were found through the track and trace operations in Samut Sakhon, the ground zero for Thailand’s latest outbreak which kicked off 5 weeks ago and has now spread to most provinces.
