Connect with us
“The Game Changer” (Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship Thailand-1) “The Game Changer” (Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship Thailand-1)

Thailand

Thailand News Today | Tourism ministry launches web portal to help tourists

Thaiger Video

Published

 on 

Officials in Bangkok, Chiang Mai, Phuket, and Pattaya have all welcomed the CCSA’s decision to ease some restrictions to allow for New Year’s Eve celebrations. The US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken has cancelled the Thai leg of his Southeast Asia tour and his meeting with PM Prayut chan-o-cha after a journalist with the travelling press corps tested positive for Covid-19. The Tourism Ministry has launched a new online portal it hopes will make visiting Thailand easier for the 8 – 15 million tourists currently expected next year. All the latest headlines from around Thailand.

Subscribe or Join our YouTube channel today and become a Thaiger Legend or a Thaiger Cub for behind the scenes footage and other member-only perks.

 

Get more from The Thaiger

📱 Download our app on Android or iOS
👋 Have your say on our Thailand forum
🔔 Subscribe to our daily newsletter
📺 Subscribe / Join for daily shows
👍 Like/Follow us on Facebook
🐦 FOLLOW us on Twitter
📷 FOLLOW us on Instagram

News Categories:
Related Topics:

image

Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.

Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.

Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.

Follow Thaiger by email:

Chon Buri3 mins ago

Man arrested in Chon Buri for allegedly attempting to mail drugs to South Korea
Southeast Asia13 mins ago

Philippine island hit by Typhoon Rai, more than 45,000 people forced to evacuate
Thailand30 mins ago

Thursday Covid Update: 3,684 new cases; provincial totals
Sponsored1 day ago

Family fun Christmas festive at Angsana Laguna Phuket
advertiseadvertise
Thailand32 mins ago

Thailand News Today | Tourism ministry launches web portal to help tourists
Crime36 mins ago

First victim of illegal sidewalk parking crackdown: Chiang Mai police
Thailand2 hours ago

Where to spend Christmas Eve in Bangkok 2021
image
Join the conversation on the Thaiger Talk forums today!
Create an Account
Eastern Thailand2 hours ago

Fah Sai, a baby elephant, recovering after she was shot 10 times
Southeast Asia2 hours ago

Myanmar to collaborate with China to produce Covid-19 vaccines
Transport2 hours ago

Zara heads for Phuket in her quest to be the youngest woman to fly around the world, solo
Indonesia3 hours ago

Bali is open, but only 45 international tourists have visited this year
Coronavirus (Covid-19)3 hours ago

Government warns fake vaccine certificates bring fines and jail
Thailand3 hours ago

What do foreigners love and hate about Thailand | Vox Pop | Ep. 02
Bangkok4 hours ago

New park in Bangkok to open by Christmas
Phuket4 hours ago

Royal Thai Navy sinks three old battleships during “goodbye” ceremony
Thailand5 hours ago

Ecotourism: the future of Thailand
Thailand3 months ago

Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand10 months ago

Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Tourism10 months ago

Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Phuket10 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Tourism10 months ago

Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand10 months ago

Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
Tourism10 months ago

In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand11 months ago

Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand11 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand11 months ago

Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand11 months ago

Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand11 months ago

Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand11 months ago

Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand11 months ago

Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand11 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11

Trending