Thailand News Today | Tourism ministry launches web portal to help tourists

Officials in Bangkok, Chiang Mai, Phuket, and Pattaya have all welcomed the CCSA’s decision to ease some restrictions to allow for New Year’s Eve celebrations. The US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken has cancelled the Thai leg of his Southeast Asia tour and his meeting with PM Prayut chan-o-cha after a journalist with the travelling press corps tested positive for Covid-19. The Tourism Ministry has launched a new online portal it hopes will make visiting Thailand easier for the 8 – 15 million tourists currently expected next year. All the latest headlines from around Thailand.

