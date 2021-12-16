Connect with us
“The Game Changer” (Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship Thailand-1) “The Game Changer” (Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship Thailand-1)

Crime

First victim of illegal sidewalk parking crackdown: Chiang Mai police

Neill Fronde

Published

 on 

PHOTO: Illegal sidewalk parking gets the police a ticket. (via Chae Chiang Mai Facebook)

After slacking on enforcement while attention has been focused on Covid-19, the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration has told officers to take action on illegal driving and parking on sidewalks. They are partnering with the Royal Thai Police who are encouraging a nationwide crackdown on illegal sidewalk parking. But one of the first victims busted for it ended up being the police themselves.

The BMA instructed City Law Enforcement officers to be more vigilant in enforcing the law to protect residents as well as public and private property by keeping vehicles, moving or parked, off the sidewalks. Bangkok’s Deputy Governor says that this has always been the law and has always been enforced, but admits that the rule has slipped in priority as officers and agencies have spent the better part of 2 years focusing on the needs of the Covid-19 pandemic to try to curb the spread of infections.

There are reports that with lax enforcement, drivers are getting emboldened and breaking the sidewalk law with little worry of consequences. But now the work burden due to Covid-19 is subsiding, and the government intends to crack down on illegal sidewalk parking and driving.

As such, they asked private citizens to assist by being their eyes and ears and submitting photos of lawbreakers to them, and even offered 50% of the fine for violators to be given as a reward for those who reported the offenders. Citizens could provide evidence at their district offices, or online through the easy-to-remember ebn6703w LINE App account, the City Law Enforcement Department Facebook page, or at www.bangkok.go.th/reward.

That call for citizen enforcement may have backfired though, as Tuesday morning a post was made to the Chae Chiang Mai V2 Facebook group with a photo showing a Bhubing Rajanives police car parked on the sidewalk. The photo was taken that morning outside the Chiang Mai University Convention Centre and was a perfect illustration of the type of illegal sidewalk parking the law enforcement agencies are vowing to crack down on.

The irony was not lost on the person who made the post, who requested that the Provincial Police Region 5 report on whether that police vehicle was violating the law.

In a shocking twist though, the police superintendent investigated the photo and identified the police officer driving that car that day. He admitted his supervisors sent him to buy supplies and he parked illegally on the sidewalk to shop.

The police officer received a 500 baht fine for illegal sidewalk parking and the police station says he will be disciplined.

SOURCE: Nation Thailand

 

Get more from The Thaiger

📱 Download our app on Android or iOS
👋 Have your say on our Thailand forum
🔔 Subscribe to our daily newsletter
📺 Subscribe / Join for daily shows
👍 Like/Follow us on Facebook
🐦 FOLLOW us on Twitter
📷 FOLLOW us on Instagram

News Categories:
Related Topics:

image

Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.

Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.

Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.

Recent comments:
image
HolyCowCm
2021-12-16 17:35
That is not outside the CM convention center. One street over going up to or down from the University to Nihmmanhemin rd which is that street in front to turn left of right on.
Neill Fronde

Neill is a journalist from the United States with 10 years broadcasting experience and national news and magazine publications. He graduated with a degree in journalism and communications from the University of California and has been living in Thailand since 2014.

Follow Thaiger by email:

Chon Buri3 mins ago

Man arrested in Chon Buri for allegedly attempting to mail drugs to South Korea
Southeast Asia13 mins ago

Philippine island hit by Typhoon Rai, more than 45,000 people forced to evacuate
Thailand30 mins ago

Thursday Covid Update: 3,684 new cases; provincial totals
Sponsored1 day ago

Family fun Christmas festive at Angsana Laguna Phuket
advertiseadvertise
Thailand32 mins ago

Thailand News Today | Tourism ministry launches web portal to help tourists
Crime36 mins ago

First victim of illegal sidewalk parking crackdown: Chiang Mai police
Thailand2 hours ago

Where to spend Christmas Eve in Bangkok 2021
image
Join the conversation on the Thaiger Talk forums today!
Create an Account
Eastern Thailand2 hours ago

Fah Sai, a baby elephant, recovering after she was shot 10 times
Southeast Asia2 hours ago

Myanmar to collaborate with China to produce Covid-19 vaccines
Transport2 hours ago

Zara heads for Phuket in her quest to be the youngest woman to fly around the world, solo
Indonesia3 hours ago

Bali is open, but only 45 international tourists have visited this year
Coronavirus (Covid-19)3 hours ago

Government warns fake vaccine certificates bring fines and jail
Thailand3 hours ago

What do foreigners love and hate about Thailand | Vox Pop | Ep. 02
Bangkok4 hours ago

New park in Bangkok to open by Christmas
Phuket4 hours ago

Royal Thai Navy sinks three old battleships during “goodbye” ceremony
Thailand5 hours ago

Ecotourism: the future of Thailand
Thailand3 months ago

Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand10 months ago

Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Tourism10 months ago

Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Phuket10 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Tourism10 months ago

Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand10 months ago

Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
Tourism10 months ago

In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand11 months ago

Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand11 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand11 months ago

Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand11 months ago

Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand11 months ago

Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand11 months ago

Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand11 months ago

Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand11 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11

Trending