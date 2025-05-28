Phuket boosts tourism with 7 new developments

Hotels and condo projects approved, lifts economy

Puntid Tantivangphaisal 43 minutes ago Last Updated: Wednesday, May 28, 2025
Phuket boosts tourism with 7 new developments
Phuket’s booming tourism industry is set for a fresh injection of new developments as four hotels and three condominiums received approval from the Expert Committee on Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) during a recent meeting.

The third EIA committee gathering of the year took place at the Phuket Provincial Natural Resources and Environment Office, chaired by Vice Governor Samawit Suphanphai.

The session included government officials, private sector representatives, and environmental experts tasked with reviewing the projects’ compliance with stringent environmental regulations.

Among the greenlit developments are the Madeit Hotel, DoubleTree by Hilton Phuket Banthai Resort, Holiday Inn Express Phuket Nai Yang, and SALA Phuket Mai Khao Beach Resort.

In addition, three condominium projects, Skypark Elara Lakeland Phuket, The Nayabella Condominium, and Adora Rawai Condominium, also secured approval.

“All seven projects passed thorough field inspections and have been reviewed to meet environmental standards,” an official report stated.

While these approvals signal a boost for Phuket’s economy and tourism infrastructure, the committee stressed that the environmental assessments are integral to a larger strategy aimed at sustainable development and safeguarding Phuket’s delicate ecosystems.

“The committee emphasised the importance of balancing economic growth with the protection of our natural resources,” the report added. “We are committed to a transparent process that encourages public involvement and promotes long-term environmental stewardship.”

Phuket’s natural beauty has long been a key driver of its tourism appeal, but the island faces increasing pressure from expanding construction and visitor numbers.

Environmentalists have raised concerns over potential impacts on coastal habitats and biodiversity, urging for careful regulation and monitoring.

The recent approvals come amid growing debate over the island’s development path, with calls from some quarters for stricter limits on large-scale projects to preserve Phuket’s environmental heritage.

Vice Governor Samawit reaffirmed the government’s commitment to sustainable growth, stating that these decisions aim to support economic vitality while ensuring ecological preservation for future generations, reported The Phuket News.

As Phuket welcomes these new developments, all eyes will be on how effectively environmental safeguards are enforced to protect the island’s unique landscapes amid rapid change.

Puntid Tantivangphaisal
Puntid Tantivangphaisal

Originally from Hong Kong, Puntid moved to Bangkok in 2020 to pursue further studies in translation. She holds a Bachelor's degree in Comparative Literature from the University of Hong Kong. Puntid spent 8 years living in Manchester, UK. Before joining The Thaiger, Puntid has been a freelance translator for 2 years. In her free time, she enjoys swimming and listening to music, as well as writing short fiction and poetry.

