Thailand
Thailand News Today – Thursday, June 11
Transport Company resumes service, bans foreigners
The wheels on the bus go round and round. But not for foreigners living in Thailand. It’s now official. If you’re a foreigner you won’t be allowed on intercity buses operated by the state owned Transport Company, under the auspices of the Thai Ministry of Transport.
They announced today that foreigners are banned from its services due to the Emergency Decree. Although services have resumed on most of their routes across the country, foreign travellers are not allowed to board because they do not have Thai national ID cards. Well that’s the official excuse according to a service agent. Asked whether passports can be used instead, the agent said “no”.
“It’s the company policy, sorry for any inconvenience.”
The company also announced on its website that it reserves the right to book tickets for Thai nationals only, citing an unspecified clause of the Emergency Decree. Private operators Nakhonchai Air and Sombat Tour say foreigners are welcome on board.
But Thaiger has had four messages in the past week saying they were unable to buy tickets or board Sombat Tour buses. This message from a New Zealand expat who tried to board a Sombat Tour bus last week.
“I wanted to go and visit my friend in Bangkok and she went ahead and booked a ticket from Chiangmai to Bangkok.
The next morning I got a call from the company saying foreigners are not allowed on the bus. I am deeply offended by this discrimination. I have been in Thailand well before Covid arrived. Does this mean I can’t travel on planes also?”
The State Railway of Thailand says foreigners are also welcome to board long distance trains.
Man rides in on jet ski, fires shots as hundreds raid his illegal shellfish farm
Like a scene in an action movie, a man rode in on his jet ski, firing a gun in the air as around 300 other fisherman raided his illegal shellfish farm off the Surat Thani coast.
Apparently fishermen have been having ‘Cockle Wars’ for a while, with some claiming ownership to parts of the Gulf of Thailand near the Phunphin coast. Legally, of course they don’t have that authority.
But here a 29 year old, shooting warning shots from his jet ski yesterday, saying he’d spent 2.2 million baht on cockles to invest in his breeding farm. Police charged him with discharging a firearm in a public place.
The Royal Thai Navy plans to crack down on the illegal cockle farms by removing the huts built over the water.
Economist predicts economy will shrink 8.9% this year, despite easing of restrictions
A leading economist is predicting the Thai economy will contract by 8.9% this year despite the easing of Covid-19 restrictions, far higher than previous estimates.
The head of the research office at CIMB Thai Bank says that although Thailand is heading toward the fourth phase of lockdown easing, with more businesses to be reopened next week, the economy is still far from showing signs of recovery. He believes that the impact of Covid-19 on the Thai economy will be most evident in the second quarter, with an expected 14% GDP contraction for the quarter.
Thailand renews cap on permanent residency applications
The Thai government has once again capped the number of expats who can apply for permanent residency in 2020 at 100 per nationality.
The quota remains the same as in previous years and has now been confirmed by Immigration officials.
PM Prayut Chan-o-cha signed the order and it has now been published in the Royal Gazette, making it official. For people living in Thailand, with a stateless status, the limit has been lifted to 150 people from places like Myanmar and Laos.
Foreign nationals can apply for permanent residency provided they meet certain criteria. These include holding a work permit for at least 3 years prior to application, working for the same organisation for at least a year prior to application, and earning at least 80,000 baht a month for the previous two years.
Applicants must also be able to understand and speak the Thai language.
Footage found of Ukrainian in suspected murder investigation
Police in the southern province of Surat Thani say they’ve found CCTV camera footage of a Ukrainian woman shortly before her death on Koh Samui.
Authorities say the footage shows her on the same day she was reported missing. The 32 year old was found dead earlier this week in a case police suspect involves foul play.
Koh Samui police say that the route the woman took is “traceable” to the spot where her body was found. However they’re still unsure how she got there. The body was recovered Sunday by a local mushroom picker, 2 weeks after her husband reported her missing.
The investigation continues and we’ll have all the latest report at TheThaiger.comKeep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Thailand
Anti-alternative tobacco report slammed by experts
A recent report titled “Today’s Teens, Tomorrow’s Customers” published by Southeast Asia Tobacco Control Alliance is being slammed by the Coalition of Asia Pacific Tobacco Harm Reduction Advocates and global health experts, who have dismissed it as “naïve” and “harmful.” Nancy Loucas, CAPHRA’s executive director, described the report as a product of perception by a group that is funded by industry, including pharmaceutical interests that “justifies its existence by creating a teen ‘epidemic’ in order to remain relevant.”
Loucas says the report published by SEATCA for World No Tobacco Day can no longer deny the effectiveness of tobacco harm reduction and reduced-risk products such as e-cigarettes, heat-not-burn tobacco products and powdered tobacco, in making smokers switch. The report argues that “banning the manufacture, importation, promotion, distribution, sale and use of these products is still the most comprehensive approach” to regulating the non-tobacco products.
Loucas says the argument that “e-cigarettes and heated tobacco products are being used to entice a teen to take up vaping and potentially smoking” is the opposite of what happens in countries when smoking rates are on the decline. She noted that even the World Health Organisation, after months of criticising harm reduction and reduced-risk products, recently came out with a theme report on World Vape Day. The report states that “while it is expected that the use of electronic nicotine and non-nicotine delivery systems in these groups might increase their health risks, non-pregnant adult smokers who completely and promptly switch from combustible tobacco cigarettes to unadulterated and appropriately regulated EN & NNDS alone might reduce their health risks.”
David Sweanor, a Canadian lawyer who has worked in global public health efforts on tobacco for over 30 years, said the SEATCA report “shows extraordinary levels of naïveté about consumers, nicotine, the tobacco industry and the history of successful efforts to reduce risks for a vast array of other products and services.” He feels the report diminishes “an unparalleled opportunity to save millions of lives and to relegate cigarettes to the ashtray of history.”
“Inhaling cigarette smoke is extraordinarily toxic, resulting in over 20,000 global deaths daily. We have known for decades that the harm is from the smoke, not the nicotine. And we now have viable ways to give the nicotine people need or want without the inhalation of the toxic products of combustion.”
“To see this situation as a reason to protect cigarettes by banning safer alternatives rather than using these safer products to attack the cigarette business is breathtakingly ignorant. It would be like dealing with a cholera epidemic by seeking to ban clean water or dealing with automobiles by banning safety features.”
“I am shocked by just how counterproductive a paper they have produced. One might think novices in the field would seek advice from people like me. In this case, they not only failed to do that but defamed me. They clearly have an agenda, and it is advantaging the cigarette business rather than public health.”
CAPHRA is an alliance of consumer organisations from Australia, Hong Kong, India, Indonesia, Malaysia, New Zealand, the Philippines, South Korea, Taiwan and Thailand that aims to educate, advocate and represent the right of adult consumers to access and use products that reduce harm from tobacco use.
SOURCE: pressatKeep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Crime
Health minister promises hospital graft investigation
Further to a story reported by The Thaiger, Deputy PM and Public Health Minister Anutin Charnvirakul has pledged to investigate allegations that many of the ministry’s 186 hospitals have taken kickbacks from drug companies for buying their products. He says he’ll order a formal investigation, if there is any substance to the allegations, which he admits have tarnished the reputation of the ministry.
The allegation has put Public Health Permanent Secretary Dr Sukhum Kanchanapimai at odds with the director of Khon Kaen provincial hospital, Dr Charnchai Chanworachaikul, who was recently transferred to work at the ministry by Sukhum, who then appointed the director of a hospital in the eastern Chanthaburi province to replace him during an investigation.
Charnchai stands accused, in an anonymous letter, of allegedly receiving a 5% kickback from drug companies from March to October 2018, in exchange for buying products from certain suppliers.
Anutin says that he he’ll examine all aspects of the controversy to ensure fairness to all concerned.
Manoo Sawangjaeng, an independent academic, claims that in November last year, all 186 hospitals under the Public Health Ministry received kickbacks from drug companies, citing information he gleaned from sales representatives.
Drug companies in Thailand are divided into foreign makers, local makers and trading companies. Manoo says the trading companies, which import drugs from abroad, are the most directly involved in the kickback process.
In September, 2017, the Cabinet issued an order banning state hospitals from receiving kickbacks and all forms of benefits from drug companies, but drug companies simply switched to offering ‘donations’ to hospitals to beat the ban.
The deputy secretary-general of the National Anti-Corruption Commission blames budgetary constraints for making hospitals, mostly small community hospitals, feel the need to demand kickbacks from pharmaceutical companies, to be paid into a “welfare fund” for each hospital.
SOURCE: Thai PBS WorldKeep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Crime
Rayong police raid huge illegal gambling den, arrest 118 – VIDEO
Authorities in the eastern province of Rayong raided a huge illegal casino and arrested 118 gamblers. 12 million baht was reportedly circulated through the gambling den daily. Officers from the Department of Provincial Administration and the Department of Special Investigation raided the den, named “RJ,” in Rayong’s main city district after an extensive investigation.
Check the raid on video (below).
The casino had a total area of 600 square metres. There were many illegal gaming tables and even slot machines. Many of the 118 gamblers were from the Pattaya area. Officers say there was at least 12 million baht in the gambling den at the time of the raid.
Those arrested face charges of illegal gambling and violating the Emergency Decreewhich prohibits mass gatherings. Officers told reporters that any illegal acts or venues should be reported to the Ministry of Interior Hotline, 1567.
Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Thailand News Today – Thursday, June 11
Covid-era travel restrictions around Asia
Anti-alternative tobacco report slammed by experts
Health minister promises hospital graft investigation
Rayong police raid huge illegal gambling den, arrest 118 – VIDEO
Transport Company resumes service, bans foreigners
Thai man faces 8 charges for Tweets criticising the monarchy
Economist predicts economy will shrink 8.9% this year, despite easing of restrictions
Fire kills man at his mother’s funeral in Kalasin
Thai Red Cross donates millions of cloth face masks
Woman arrested for boyfriend’s stabbing death
Thailand renews cap on permanent residency applications
WHO expert calls comments on asymptomatic virus transmission a “misunderstanding”
Singapore to begin human trial of potential Covid-19 prophylactic
Thai government to postpone tax increase on cheap cigarettes
Disabled Austrian swindled out of 10 million baht by “girlfriend”
Thailand’s tourism and MICE business will first reboot with low-risk countries
Bars, massage parlours may be be allowed to reopen in Phase 4
Pattaya’s bars desperate to reopen
Beer delivery company hit with 50,000 baht fine for violating Alcohol Control Act
Phu Quoc will be Vietnam’s ‘test’ island as it re-opens to foreign tourists
Phuket’s hotels can now open. Someone forgot to tell the hotels.
Prepare for delays in re-opening international borders
Thai schools prepare for nationwide reopening July 1
Thai Airways pushes back resumption of international services to August
Finance Ministry looking at 3,000 baht ‘travel bank’ in next stimulus round
Covid-19 crisis sees nearly 100 Koh Samui hotels put up for sale
Bangkok cinema closed after breaking social distancing rules
Former senior prosecutor says Thai Airways rehab plan will unveil extensive corruption
Electricity discount has been switched off
Thailand News Today – Wednesday, April 22
Thailand News Today – Tuesday, April 21
Thailand News Today – Monday, April 20
Thailand News Today – Friday, April 17
Thailand News Today – Tuesday, April 16
Thailand News Today – Wednesday, April 15
Thailand News Today – Tuesday, April 14
Thailand News Today – Monday, April 13
Thailand News Today – Friday, April 10
Thailand News Today – Thursday, April 9
Thailand News Today – Wednesday, April 8
Thailand News Today – Tuesday, April 7
Thailand News Today – Friday, April 3
Thailand News Today – Thursday, April 2
Thailand News Today – April 1, 2020
Trending
- Business3 days ago
Thailand’s tourism and MICE business will first reboot with low-risk countries
- Business3 days ago
Beer delivery company hit with 50,000 baht fine for violating Alcohol Control Act
- Thailand2 days ago
Prepare for delays in re-opening international borders
- Thailand2 days ago
Thai Airways pushes back resumption of international services to August
- Business3 days ago
Finance Ministry looking at 3,000 baht ‘travel bank’ in next stimulus round
- Bangkok3 days ago
Bangkok cinema closed after breaking social distancing rules
- Crime3 days ago
Murder investigation launched as body of Ukrainian woman found on Koh Samui
- Crime2 days ago
Thai woman doesn’t fall for romance scam