Long road to recovery for Phuket property sector | The Thaiger

Phuket
Long road to recovery for Phuket property sector
The Vice-President of the Phuket Real Estate Association says there will be no quick bounce-back for the island’s property market, saying it will take at least 2 years for things to recover from the devastating effects of Covid-19.
Speaking to Bangkok Post, Boon Yongsakul, owner of Boat Lagoon, says the fall-out has been particularly severe in Phuket because the province relies so heavily on tourism. And, for now, there are no tourists on the island except for a few interprovincial Thai tourists. The island’s airport was closed to all traffic on April 3 and has remained closed ever since.
Mr. Boon points out that 70-80% of the province’s economy has traditionally been driven by tourism, leading to Phuket taking a much heavier hit than many other parts of the country. He suggests that one way the government might prevent this happening again would be to shift the focus away from tourism and rebrand Phuket as a medical and educational destination. The island already already had an evolved medical tourism industry and has many international schools serving the local hi-so and expat market.
“Since I have been in the property business, I’ve never experienced anything worse than this crisis. Even Sars, avian flu and the tsunami were incomparable with the coronavirus.”
With the tourism industry currently decimated, financial institutions are more wary about granting credit to those who work in the sector and the number of people being rejected for mortgage approval is rising. Foreign buyers and sellers face additional hurdles of a travel ban and the strong Thai baht. It all adds up to a very tough year ahead for property developers on the island.
“It is a very challenging year for developers in Phuket. They should monitor financial liquidity. Some of them have shifted to smaller projects with less than 10 units a site.”
Mr. Boon anticipates that any recovery will be driven initially by expat buyers from places like Singapore and Hong Kong, many of whom may wish to move because of the high cost of living in the former and the current political unrest in the latter. He believes extending the current leasehold period from 30 to 50 years will provide an additional incentive for buyers looking for a secure investment (this has been touted by many over the past 2 decades without any changes).
SOURCE: Bangkok PostKeep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Read more headlines, reports & breaking news in Phuket. Or catch up on your Thailand news.
Interested in more property news or buying property in Thailand - check out FazWaz today!
Phuket
Russians stranded in Phuket finally allowed to fly home
78 Russian tourists who were stranded in Phuket and surrounding provinces by the Covid-19 outbreak, flew home on a special charter flight last night. Immigration police and airport staff saw them off at the international terminal lounge holding placards reading “До скорой встречи,” which means “See you soon” in Russian.
They left on Aurora Airlines flight SHU5495 from Phuket international airport via Shanghai. Phuket International Airport remains closed to international flights until at least July 15. The special flight was arranged by the Russian consulate through the Thai Foreign Ministry.
SOURCE: Bangkok PostKeep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Reopening of Thailand’s beaches and gyms draws huge crowds
It’s a week into Phase 3 of the easing of Covid-19 restrictions and, following last week’s reopening of Chon Buri’s popular beaches, today it’s Phuket’s turn. It remains to be seen if the inclement weather (during the morning), and the south west monsoon waves, will keep the crowds at bay along the island’s famed west coast beaches. As of this morning there had been little interest in heading back to the island’s main beaches but the weather wasn’t ‘beach weather’ (below).
Bang Saen beach in Chonburi received hordes of visitors last weekend, with many Thai and expats having to pick up litter left behind by the crowds. 47 year old Pawit Nitprakit drove from his home in Pathum Thani, about 140 kilometres away, and ended up collecting debris washed ashore by the tide.
“I was looking forward to coming to the beach here. When we arrived, I saw trash floating with the waves. When the tide went out, the trash was stuck to the beach, so my family and I helped pick up some trash.”
However, Khaosod English reports that PM Prayut Chan-o-cha has expressed concern over the high turnout at beaches, ordering officials to set limits on numbers and ensure social distancing measures are adhered to.
As well as the beaches, gyms, churches and other “medium risk” venues have also reopened in Phase 3. One gym in Korat, in the northeast of the country, has installed plastic sheeting between each of its cardio machines, with equipment being cleaned every 30 minutes and a limit on how many people can use the gym at any one time.
PHOTO: Khaosod English
Meanwhile “high risk” businesses such as pubs and nightclubs wait to hear if their turn will come in the next phase of restriction easing. Dr. Taweesin Visanuyothin, spokesman for the government’s Covid-19 task force says the rules that will govern Phase 4 reopening are currently being agreed.
“We are meeting more often to get ready to enter Phase 4 if there are no further hiccups. If we allow these services to open, we must have a handbook ready so we can be confident in Phase 4.”
The next BIG decision will be figuring out when Thailand’s international borders will be re-opened and who will be allowed in. The current speculation, going on recent comments from the CCSA, will be that only foreigners from ‘low risk’ countries will be allowed to visit the country in the early phases. “Travel bubbles” and “green lanes” are being used to describe agreements between similar regional low risk countries to share tourists and visitors, without having to do 14 day quarantine.
Countries that may be included in such travel bubbles include Taiwan, South Korea, Japan, Vietnam and China. But no official announcements have been made. Meanwhile Thai Airways today pushed back its launch of international routes to the start of August.
PHOTOS: Patong Beach at 10am this morning – Tim S.
SOURCE: Khaosod EnglishKeep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Crime
Foreigner arrested after selling fake tickets to tourists
A Russian man was arrested yesterday afternoon after allegedly selling fake tour tickets to tourists in Patong. 34 year old Leonid Lurkovskii targeted his scheme at Russian customers and was selling fake tours along with an equally fake receipt.
The arrest followed a representative of Royal Palace tours filing a complaint with the Patong police. He accused Mr Iuraovskii of fraudulently selling Royal Palace tour packages and falsely representing their business.
Police issued a warrant last Friday and made the arrest yesterday afternoon on charges of theft of property belonging to an employer, as well as creating and using counterfeit documents. Police say the scheme caused more than 100,000 baht worth of criminal defamation to the Royal Palace Company, which he was claiming to represent.
SOURCE: Phuket NewsKeep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
No foreigners at Wat Pho, Bangkok temple says Thais only
Massive elephant migration causes problems in the North
Thai narcotics police conduct several raids, nab Nigerian lynchpin
Long road to recovery for Phuket property sector
Thailand News Today – Thursday, June 11
Covid-era travel restrictions around Asia
Anti-alternative tobacco report slammed by experts
Health minister promises hospital graft investigation
Rayong police raid huge illegal gambling den, arrest 118 – VIDEO
Transport Company resumes service, bans foreigners
Thai man faces 8 charges for Tweets criticising the monarchy
Economist predicts economy will shrink 8.9% this year, despite easing of restrictions
Fire kills man at his mother’s funeral in Kalasin
Thai Red Cross donates millions of cloth face masks
Woman arrested for boyfriend’s stabbing death
Disabled Austrian swindled out of 10 million baht by “girlfriend”
Thailand’s tourism and MICE business will first reboot with low-risk countries
Bars, massage parlours may be be allowed to reopen in Phase 4
Pattaya’s bars desperate to reopen
Beer delivery company hit with 50,000 baht fine for violating Alcohol Control Act
Prepare for delays in re-opening international borders
Thai Airways pushes back resumption of international services to August
Phu Quoc will be Vietnam’s ‘test’ island as it re-opens to foreign tourists
Phuket’s hotels can now open. Someone forgot to tell the hotels.
Finance Ministry looking at 3,000 baht ‘travel bank’ in next stimulus round
Bangkok cinema closed after breaking social distancing rules
Covid-19 crisis sees nearly 100 Koh Samui hotels put up for sale
They arrived! One Thai/Australian family’s battle to re-unite.
Former senior prosecutor says Thai Airways rehab plan will unveil extensive corruption
Murder investigation launched as body of Ukrainian woman found on Koh Samui
Thailand News Today – Wednesday, April 22
Thailand News Today – Tuesday, April 21
Thailand News Today – Monday, April 20
Thailand News Today – Friday, April 17
Thailand News Today – Tuesday, April 16
Thailand News Today – Wednesday, April 15
Thailand News Today – Tuesday, April 14
Thailand News Today – Monday, April 13
Thailand News Today – Friday, April 10
Thailand News Today – Thursday, April 9
Thailand News Today – Wednesday, April 8
Thailand News Today – Tuesday, April 7
Thailand News Today – Friday, April 3
Thailand News Today – Thursday, April 2
Thailand News Today – April 1, 2020
Trending
- Thailand3 days ago
Prepare for delays in re-opening international borders
- Thailand3 days ago
Thai Airways pushes back resumption of international services to August
- Bangkok4 days ago
Bangkok cinema closed after breaking social distancing rules
- Crime4 days ago
Murder investigation launched as body of Ukrainian woman found on Koh Samui
- Crime3 days ago
Thai woman doesn’t fall for romance scam
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)4 days ago
7 new Covid-19 cases reported in Thailand (June 8)
- Thailand2 days ago
Thai Airways takes action to protect its planes from seizure
- Crime3 days ago
Foreigner arrested after selling fake tickets to tourists