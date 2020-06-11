Covid-era travel restrictions around Asia | The Thaiger

Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Covid-era travel restrictions around Asia
As most Asian countries dust themselves off and emerge from the ashes of the initial ravages of the Covid-19 pandemic, a report in the Chiang Rai Times looks at how flight restrictions may affect travel in the region. International flights are still off-limits for many countries, but the situation is expected to gradually improve, particularly with the introduction of “travel bubbles” and “green lanes”.
Thailand
A ban on international flights is in place until at least the end of June, with many expecting it to be extended past then. Exceptions are being made for repatriation flights for Thai citizens who wish to return home, and foreigners in possession of work permits. In both cases, paperwork is required from Thai embassies and non-Thais must show they have tested negative for Covid-19. All arrivals then enter a mandatory 14 day quarantine period, although in the case of foreigners, this is at their own expense.
Thailand is now considering opening up to tourists from low-risk countries, such as China, South Korea, Vietnam and Taiwan. But wether this is in July or sometime later is anyone’s guess. It is unlikely Thailand would allow visitors from ‘at risk’ countries into Thailand any time soon. That would probably include most European countries, South American countries, the UK and the US.
Malaysia
Domestic travel between states resumed yesterday but a ban on international travel remains in force. Exceptions are made for repatriating Malaysians, who must then self-isolate at home for 14 days.
Singapore
The city state’s borders remain closed, although it is permitting air passengers to transit through its airport. Singapore is believed to be considering a travel bubble with Malaysia and New Zealand, which would see international flights resumed between the 3 countries. Singapore has had an enormous surge in cases since the start of April, mostly in it migrant worker community.
Indonesia
The borders remain closed to international arrivals, other than Indonesian citizens and long-term pass holders, who must show evidence of having tested negative for Covid-19 or agree to be tested at the airport. Domestic flights have resumed with restrictions, including airlines only being permitted to operate at 70% capacity.
China
Most foreigners are banned from entering China for now, including those with valid visas and residency permits. Exceptions are being made for some business executives and expert personnel. Chinese nationals are being allowed back in and the country has agreed on a pact with South Korea and Singapore to enable business travel between the 3 countries.
South Korea
Some international flights are now operating, with all arrivals, whether foreign or South Korean, quarantined for 2 weeks. Exceptions are being made for diplomats and foreigners with official business status, who are instead tested on arrival.
India
The country currently has over 287,000+ cases (as of Thursday 5pm Thai time) of Covid-19 and its borders are sealed. At the start of April India had just under 2,000 reports cases of Covid-19. The government says it hopes to be able to resume international flights once restrictions are eased on foreign nationals globally. That won’t be any time soon.
Vietnam
Only Vietnamese citizens and work permit holders are being granted entry, provided they show a negative test certificate and fulfill the mandatory 14 day quarantine period. The Vietnamese government has said it hopes to end its ban on international flights for countries that have not recorded a new case of the virus for more than 30 days, but priority is expected to be given to foreign investors and experts, to get the economy going again. VietJet and Vietnam Airlines have announced tentative schedules for the resumption of international flights.
Japan
The government is hoping to ease travel restrictions and is in talks with some low-risk countries about reopening borders. Medical staff and those arriving on business are expected to be given priority and it’s likely they will have to agree to being tested and submit their travel itinerary.
Taiwan
For the most part, only Taiwanese citizens and work permit holders are being granted entry, all of whom have to undergo a 14 day quarantine period. The country is monitoring the situation in other countries carefully, saying any easing of border controls must be done with great caution. Taiwan is considered one of the most successful countries in the world in its handling of the outbreak.
Australia & New Zealand
Both countries currently have their borders shut to international arrivals, with the only exceptions being repatriated citizens and permanent residents, who must undergo a 14 day quarantine period. Both governments have also discussed a possible travel bubble, which might include the Pacific Islands, although New Zealand is reluctant to agree to this while Australia continues to allow unrestricted domestic travel.
SOURCE: Chiang. Rai Times
Transport Company resumes service, bans foreigners
The wheels on the bus go round and round. But not for foreigners living in Thailand.
The Transport Company, the state operator of intercity bus services, announced today that foreigners are banned from its services due to the Emergency Decree. Although services have resumed on most of their routes across the country, foreign travellers are not allowed to board because they do not have Thai national ID cards. Well that’s the official excuse according to a service agent. Asked whether passports can be used instead, the agent said “no”.
“They don’t hold Thai ID cards, so they can’t board our buses. We need them for identification purposes.”
“It’s the company policy, sorry for any inconvenience.”
The company also announced on its website that it reserves the right to book tickets for Thai nationals only, citing an unspecified clause of the Emergency Decree.
Other interprovincial bus providers have no such rule. Private operators Nakhonchai Air and Sombat Tour say foreigners are welcome on board, but are encouraged to check local quarantine requirements since some provinces still enforce 14 day quarantine for foreigners.
But Thaiger has had four messages in the past week saying they were unable to buy tickets or board Sombat Tour buses. This message from a New Zealand expat who tried to board a Sombat Tour bus.
“I wanted to go and visit my friend in Bangkok and she went ahead and booked a ticket on สมบัติทัวร์ มิตรแท้เพื่อนเดินทาง (Sombat Tour Bus Company) from Chiangmai to Bangkok.
The next morning I got a call from the company saying foreigners are not allowed on the bus. I am deeply offended by this discrimination. I have been in Thailand well before Covid arrived. Does this mean I can’t travel on planes also?”
The State Railway of Thailand says foreigners are also allowed to board long distance trains.
Domestic travel restrictions, in place since April, were mostly lifted after the government shortened the curfew by an hour on May 29 due to lower numbers of Covid-19 cases reported nationwide. (No new cases were reported today, according to the assistant spokeswoman for the government’s Covid-19 crisis centre.)
The country’s cumulative cases of infection now stand at 3,125. 80 patients are being treated in hospital, while 2,987 have recovered, putting the recovery rate well over 95%. There have been 58 deaths.
SOURCE: Khaosod English
Thai Red Cross donates millions of cloth face masks
The Thai Red Cross donated millions of cloth masks to protect health volunteers and Thailand Post workers from a possible return of the coronavirus. Red Cross chapters throughout Thailand will distribute around 7 million masks to the public.
Around 2 million of the masks will go to Village Health Volunteers, a longtime charity group that helps people in remote areas of Thailand. The volunteers were deemed “unsung heroes” by a World Health Organisation representative for Thailand, noting their work for educating villagers about Covid-19 and monitoring their health. 100,000 masks will be donated to Thailand Post delivery persons.
Those who wish to make a donation to the Thai Red Cross should make a deposit to the KBank account named “Thai Red Cross Society Disaster Relief,” number 001-1-34567-0. To get receipt for tax deduction, the Red Cross says to label money transfer slips with “For Covid- 19 Relief in Thailand” along with a name, address and phone numbers to donation@redcross.or.th.
SOURCE:Thai Red Cross
WHO expert calls comments on asymptomatic virus transmission a “misunderstanding”
After stirring some controversy with comments about asymptomatic transmission of the virus being “very rare”, a World Health Organisation Covid-19 expert has rushed to explain herself. In a Q&A session on social media, Dr. Maria Van Kerkhove, says there is no definitive answer yet as to whether or not such transmission is rare but indicated that real world data showed this could be the case.
The WHO says studies indicate up to 40% of infections could be spread by asymptomatic carriers, in other words, those who have the virus but display no symptoms.
Dr. Van Kerkhove’s original comments at a press briefing earlier this week, about the rarity of such transmission, were based on a small number of unpublished studies that tracked the contacts of asymptomatic carriers. She says her use of the words “very rare” was related to the individuals referenced in those studies, and not indicative of global transmission trends.
“I used the phrase ‘very rare’ and I think that it’s a misunderstanding to state the asymptomatic transmission globally is very rare. What I was referring to was a subset of studies. I was also referring to some data that isn’t published or official.”
SOURCE: Reuters
