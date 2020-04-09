Thailand News Today – Thursday, April 9 | The Thaiger

Thailand
Thailand News Today – Thursday, April 9
Chamber predicts 7 million Thai people to be jobless by June
7 million Thais could be on the unemployment queue by June in dire predictions from an industry chamber.
The Joint Standing Committee on Commerce, Industry and Banking have predicted that 7 million people will be joblessby June.
The report says… “Low wage workers will be affected the most by the layoffs, an estimated of 4.2 million retail and shopping mall workers will lose their jobs, along with 1 million construction workers, 978,000 hotel workers, 250,000 restaurant workers, 200,000 spa and massage workers and 200,000 garment factory workers.”
Thailand’s labour market currently employs about 38 million workers.
Thailand confirms 54 new coronavirus cases, 2 new deaths
54 new cases of the Covid-19 coronavirus in have been announced in Thailand today, less than half of yesterday’s 111.
The new cases bring the total number of infections in the country to 2,423. Two additional deaths were reported as an 82 year old Thai man and a Frenchman aged 74. This brings the national death total to 32.
2,423 confirmed cases including…
• 1,242 in Bangkok
• 161 in Phuket
• 142 in Nonthaburi
• 103 in Samut Prakan
• 73 in Chon Buri
Visa amnesty for foreigners – but conditions apply
The visa amnesty has been announced, hopefully relieving some of the stress on stranded tourists and other foreigners that have ended up without flights or ways to get home.
The Immigration Bureau has announced that it is granting amnesty for all foreign nationals who have found themselves marooned in Thailand. The key points are…
• Visas that have expired from March 26 onwards will be automatically extended to April 30.
• Foreigners are no longer required to apply in person for an extension at an immigration office
• They will not be charged 500 baht per day for overstaying their visa
• Foreigners who are due to file their 90 day reports, between March 26 and April 30, are also temporarily exempted.
• Foreigners with border passes will be allowed to stay in Thailand for now but will be required to leave Thailand within 7 days once the borders are opened again.
Stranded Burmese permitted to return home
Stranded Burmese people at Chiang Rai’s Mae Sai border crossing in Northern Thailand have been allowed to return home to Myanmar.
The Burmese people, stuck in Thailand since borders were closed have been held in quarantine at a temple in Mae Sai. Myanmar officials allowed them to cross the border after being declared free from Covid-19 infection.
A fleet of 23 trucks transported the nearly 200 Burmese from the temple to the Friendship Bridge at Mae Sai. They’ll be quarantined in Myanmar for another 14 days.
Burmese pair arrested at border for smuggling 16.5 million baht
But the traffic hasn’t all been one way up in the north. Police have arrested two Burmese nationals for trying to smuggle 16.5 million baht in cash into Thailand. The 29 and 24 year olds were arrested following a tip-off.
Police found 16,500 1,000-baht banknotes in two black plastic bags during a routine check.
Police say the pair claimed they were going to deposit the cash at a Kasikorn bank in Mae Sot but they were unable to produce any evidence of bank books or a bank account.
Can't get enough Thaiger? Try Thaiger Radio @ 102.75FM with music, weather, traffic, news & local programming or view some Thailand Top 10s lists.
Read more headlines, reports & breaking news in Thailand. Or catch up on your Thailand news.
News & Updates
90 day ban on transporting horses to control AHS virus outbreak
Thailand has issued an order banning the movement of all horses nationwide in an effort to stop the spread of African Horse Sickness , which has already killed more than 200 horses in the kingdom. The Ministry of Agriculture announced the order yesterday, effective for 90 days.
The disease has already killed nearly 200 horses in the country.
A spokesman for the the ministry says the AHS deaths have been reported in 4 provinces including Nakhon Ratchasima, Prachuap Khiri Khan, Chon Buri and Phetchaburi since the outbreak began on March 26.
The ministry’s Livestock Department and the National Park, Wildlife and Plant Conservation Department told reporters that they’re still investigating the source of the virus.
Horse farm owners are calling on livestock officials to trace the origin of AHS and list it on the Animal Disease Act to pave the way for strict enforcement of animal health regulations. Some farm owners have told the department they suspect zebras imported from Africa are the most likely cause
Many farms have also reportedly threatened a lawsuit against the livestock department for failing to prevent the disease. Officials say they are in the midst of consulting experts for the use of a vaccine to prevent the disease.
SOURCE: Khaosod English | xinhuanet.com
Coronavirus (Covid-19)
SOURCE: Chiang Rai Times
Thailand
Thailand News Today – Wednesday, April 8
111 new Thai coronavirus cases. 3 more deaths, all foreigners
111 new confirmed cases of the Covid-19 coronavirus have been announced today.
Of the 111 cases announced today, 69 got the virus from contact other infected people, while 42 were those returning from a religious festival in Indonesia.
Phuket is the province with the highest percentage of active Covid-19 cases, nearly 40 people per 100,000 population, while Bangkok has a rate of 21.6 people per 100,000.
A total of 889 people have recovered from the virus in Thailand.
Over half returning from Indonesia tested positive with Covid-19
42 of the 76 Thais who returned from Indonesia last Monday have now ended up testing positive as Covid-19 patients.
Members of the Thai Islamic community travelled to Indonesia to preform “Dawah” an Islamic missionary tradition, amidst a rise of Covid-19 cases in Indonesia.
After health care workers examined the passengers on their return flight, the group has now been separated and sent to either hospitals or quarantine areas in Songkhla, Narathiwat and Pattani. 42 of the 76 passengers were positive with Covid-19.
As a result of the half the aircraft returning positive results, 35 LionAir staff have been quarantined in a hotel in Songkhla’s Hat Yai district. So far none of the staff has symptoms.
Visa amnesty announced, awaiting PM’s signature
Good news for foreigners and expats who have been worrying about their visa situation.
The Immigration Bureau has announced that the Thai Cabinet has approved a plan to offer automatic visa extensions for foreigners, though it won’t come into effect until it has been signed by PM Prayut Chan-o-cha.
The measure follows complaints of overcrowding and risk of virus infection at immigration offices across the country.
Some details of the new rules emerged yesterday after local blogger Richard Barrow wrote on his Twitter account that the bureau has proposed plans to give every foreign national an automatic 30 day stay extension, and that the 90-day reporting will be temporarily suspended.
But Immigration officials said today…
“Who is he? He is not the Immigration Bureau. How could he come out to say something like that? We will make official announcements when it becomes effective.”
UPDATE: Prime Minsiter Chan-o-cha has now signed the amnesty!
Pattaya commences lockdown from April 9 onwards
Today, Chon Buri’s governor has approved the Pattaya City’s proposal to lock down the town at 2pm from tomorrow (April 9) for 21 days.
It is not a new curfew, but a limitation on people travelling in and out of the city.
Pattaya City will commence a 24 hour lock down where those who are not residents of Pattaya or not working there will not be allowed access to the wider city area until the situation improves. Multiple checkpoints will be set up during the lockdown to prevent people in and out of the city. Those who are not exempted in the lockdown announcement, but find it necessary to travel, will have to seek permission from the district offices first.
Move over WHO and CDC, Marvel and DC have joined the fight in Thailand
