Move over WHO and CDC, Marvel and DC have joined the fight in Thailand | The Thaiger

Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Move over WHO and CDC, Marvel and DC have joined the fight in Thailand
While it may seem that a plague swept across our world with a snap of the fingers as if Thanos and the infinity gauntlet indeed managed to set asunder half the worlds population, not though a dematerialised cloud of ash (sorry for the spoilers…but come one it’s been two years now) but rather a global pandemic that has shut down travel and forced millions into self isolation, fear not faithful citizans a new hope is on the horizon.
Hope has been a challenge these days as many of us, now 30 days and counting into isolation and social distancing, are looking more and like that down and out Thor in Endgame (oops…yeah it’s a real let down ladies) while we “Netflix and Quarantine.”
Yet, with all the challenges we face, some heroes have decided to defy all known, and unknown, laws of the universe and parallel universe alike to join in the fight against Covid-19.
Provinces all over Thailand are deep cleaning to stem the spread of the SARS-Covid II virus and reduce the rate of Covid-19 infection and that caught the attention of the Marvel as well as DC universe. Apparently Gotham got wind of the bat situation over in Wuhan and it seems Batman decided to self isolate here in our dimension. I’m guessing Superman assisted in his flight arrangements seeing how difficult it is to fly these days.
In a bid to cheer up the people, officers throughout Thailand have been suiting up in Superhero regalia and cleaning the streets of the crime that is Covid-19.
Thor, Ironman, Super Man, and Batman clean the mean streets of CovidCity in Samut Sakhon
PHOTO: สำนักงานประชาสัมพันธ์จังหวัดสมุทรสาคร
Superman and Batman show the Marvel boys how cleaning up the streets is done in the DC Universe
PHOTO: สำนักงานประชาสัมพันธ์จังหวัดสมุทรสาคร
The official facebook page of the PR Department of Samut Sakhon in Central Thailand suggested that we could be superheroes too. Submit your best photo to The Thaiger and you could be featured as well.
Thailand
Bangkok bans booze April 10-20
All sales of alcohol will be banned in Bangkok starting tomorrow until April 20. Police made the announcement this afternoon at the Covid 19 Disease Management Centre in Bangkok.
The stated reason for the ban is to encourage social distancing and stop the spread of the Covid-19 coronavirus. However, many netizens have already commented that it follows similar moves in Chiang Mai to stop people from gathering and drinking during the traditional Thai New Year, or Songkran, which falls during the same period.
Officially, Songkran has been postponed to a later date by PM Prayut Chan-o-cha, though the exact date has not yet been announced. The days are no longer public holidays but officials fear that people will still be wanting to celebrate.
10 other provinces have bans or restrictions on alcohol sales:
1. Sakon Nakhon: March 31-April 16
2. Chiang Mai: April 10-20
3. Rayong: April 3–15
4 Buriram: April 2-30
5. Mukdahan: April 6-30
6. Suphanburi: April 4-30
7. Nakhon Pathom: April 2-30
8. Lamphun: April 1-30
9. Chonburi: from 6pm to 6am (with the National alcohol sales laws still in effect, this means one can only purchase from 11-2 and 5-6 pm)
10. Surin: 2-30 April
Thailand
Covid-19 re-infection rates increase
A 38 year old woman from Chaiyaphum contracted the Covid-19 coronavirus for a second time after fully recovering from the virus last month.
The woman returned from overseas in March and was found to be infected with the virus. She was admitted to Phyathai 2 Hospital in Bangkok and eventually had a complete recovery after which she returned to her central northeastern home province of Chaiyaphum.
Earlier this week she began to feel symptoms similar to what she experienced while in Bangkok. She checked herself into a local hospital where it was confirmed that she was once again positive for Covid-19
The number of cases of reinfection seems to be escalating as another case recently emerged of 42 year old construction worker who returned from Qatar last week is now also testing positive after coming to a full recovery.
Both cases are now under treatment in local hospitals and trace contacting is helping authorities inform anyone they may have had contact with them to submit to testing.
The news comes as a shock as previous animal studies conducted by a collaboration of Chinese scientists believed reinfection was not possible and that “Reinfection could not occur in SARS-CoV-2 infected rhesus macaques.”
Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Over 100 arrested in Bangkok for illegal gambling
Too close and too many people. Over 100 have been arrested illegally gambling in a secret casino near the Nonthaburi Market.
The Department of Provincial Administration raided a casino in the greaterBangkok Metro Area‘s Nonthaburi province and discovered 200,000 baht in cash, Hi-Low boards and two gaming machines, along with 108 people, some estimates as high as 122, taking part in the illegal activity and ignoring the health and safety regulations of social distancing and refraining from large gathering during this emergency Covid-19 crisis.
The game of choice at the casino was Thai style Hi-Low which is played using a Hi-Low board with a dice shaker and two to three dice. The gambler will place their money on a number square from one to six. Once the dice are cast and the results come up, the winner then takes all, but more often than not, the house wins (surprise!).
The DOPA received a tip from locals in the area worried about lack of social distancing as a potential hot bed for the virus. The residents said, despite the Emergency Decree, curfew, and social distancing requests issued by the government, people were still coming to gamble every day.
When officials arrived at Soi Piboonsongkram 32, officers confiscated the gambling equipment and arrested all 108 before they had a chance to escape. All who were arrested along with the security officers involved in the raid will all remain in quarantine for the next 14 days.
