Connect with us

Thailand

Thailand News Today – Monday, May 18

The Thaiger

Published 

4 hours ago

 on 

Thailand News Today – Monday, May 18 | The Thaiger
    • follow us in feedly

Click here to watch….. https://youtu.be/5NnXB4l03Cs

Thailand’s Covid-19 numbers, 2 from Bangkok, one in Phuket

3 new cases of the coronavirus have been announced in Thailand today, bringing the total cases to 3,031. No additional deaths were recorded, leaving the accumulated toll at 56.

Of the 3 new cases reported, two were a man and a woman in Nonthaburi province (north west of Bangkok) who shared the same workplace, and the other person was a 27 year old woman from Phuket working in retail. She had a history of contact with another confirmed case from Prachinburi who had recently travelled off the island.

 

Of the Phuket case, the CSSA spokesperson today said the case raised concerns about other people who had recently left Phuket travelling to their home towns. 12 confirmed cases found in other provinces since March had spent time in Phuket.
Golden Triangle drug trade thrives during pandemic

The Golden Triangle is notorious for one thing. Drugs. And while the coronavirus pandemic is crippling businesses across Thailand, the drug industry around the Myanmar-Laos-Thailand border seems to be flourishing.

Production of synthetic drugs coming in from the Golden Triangle is hitting record highs. Opium and heroin production in the Golden Triangle has been declining in recent years, but synthetic drug production is on the rise, mostly in relatively mobile meth labs that hide undetected under the canopy of the region’s rainforests. Both methamphetamine and Fentanyl (a synthetic opioid) production are being ramped up at staggering rates.

 

The UN Office on Drugs and Crime says that the supply of synthetic drugs in the Golden Triangle continues to grow and the organised crime groups have intensified.

 

Dengue fever on the rise in Isaan

 

While Thailand is slowly getting a handle on containing the coronavirus pandemic, the Isaan region is tackling a bout of dengue fever.

 

There’s been a rise of the mosquito-borne illness in Nakhon Ratchasima, in Thailand’s north east, with 737 cases. Local health volunteers have ramped up initiatives to prevent the further spread of the disease.

 

Other northeastern provinces have also seen a rise in dengue…. in Chaiyaphum, Buri Ram and Surin.

 

Hot in the north, wet in the south, cyclone in the Bay of Bengal

 

Hot conditions, along with thunderstorms and gusty winds, are the feature of weather in the north east and eastern regions over the next few days. There’s also a huge cyclone in the Bay of Bengal affecting southern Thailand’s weather.

 

The extensive storm system, which has now been named Cyclone Amphan, is in the northern past of the Bay of Bengal and bearing down on the coastal areas near the Indi and Bangladeshi border.

 

The cyclone is growing to an equivalent Category 4 hurricane. Amphan will impact the coastal areas by Wednesday local time with potentially catastrophic impacts.

 

Meanwhile, temperatures are expected to get back into the low 40s again in the north and northwestern provinces of Thailand.

 

Phi Phi’s Maya Bay won’t reopen until fully rehabilitated

 

Maya Bay, Krabi’s main tourist attraction since it was featured in the 2000 Leonardo DiCaprio film ‘The Beach’, will remain closed as natural rehabilitation of the beach and bay continues. The closure is indefinite at this time with no plans to reopen.

 

The Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment says that in future boats will not be allowed to enter Maya Bay except from the back side of the island. Yesterday the minister visited Maya Bay on Koh Phi Phi Ley to inspect the progress of the recovery of both the land and marine environment. He says corals are not recovering as quickly as expected.

 

The Department of National Parks, Wildlife and Plant Conservation announced the closure of Maya Bay on June 1, 2018, banning tourism and related businesses. At its peak there were up to 5,000 tourists stomping around the shores of Maya Bay every day.

 

In brief…

 

• Phuket woman shot at in her bed yesterday around 5am, her ex-husband is being sought as the prime suspect. The woman wasn’t injured.

 

• 250 Thai citizens repatriating from UK and Ireland today. One they arrive in Bangkok, they will be required to enter a 14 day mandatory quarantine period at a government facility.

• 4 people and 3 dogs have been rescued from Phitsanulok forest. They’d spent five days missing after going to forage for fruit.

Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
News Categories:
Related Topics:



Read more headlines, reports & breaking news in Thailand. Or catch up on your Thailand news.

The Thaiger

If you have story ideas, a restaurant to review, an event to cover or an issue to discuss, contact The Thaiger editorial staff.

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Business

Tesco addressing migrant worker abuse at Thailand distribution centres

Caitlin Ashworth

Published

7 hours ago

on

May 18, 2020

By

Tesco addressing migrant worker abuse at Thailand distribution centres | The Thaiger
PHOTO: The Standard

Migrant workers at Tesco’s distribution centres in Thailand are being abused, according to an annual modern slavery statement from the UK-based company. Out of 187 migrant workers interviewed in Thailand, many had issues with unexplained and illegal wage reductions, excessive overtime hours, indebtedness through recruitment fees. Migrant workers at Tesco’s distribution centres in Malaysia had similar problems.

Last year, Tesco reported migrant workers in Thailand were found to be indebted through payment recruitment fees to labour brokers. A factory in Thailand held the passports and work permits of 13 Burmese workers. The company published its first modern slavery statement in 2017.

Tesco dug deeper into the 2020 report and hired a human rights consultancy, ‘Impactt’, to conduct an assessment, interviewing migrant workers in Thailand as well as Malaysia. The report found that workers had become undocumented because a supplier in Thailand did not do the work permit renewal processes correctly. Tesco says this left workers exposed to unauthorised fees from recruitment agents.

A Thailand supplier held 15 passports and 25-30 work permits. Tesco says that all necessary documents have now been returned.

Tesco has been working on fixing the abuse and say they have action plans for Thailand and Malaysia in place. The company says it’s providing human rights training and reviewing their recruitment principles. Tesco says “we will continue to strengthen our approach to managing the risk of modern day slavery within our business and supply chain and ensure our strategy is responsive to changing risks.”

SOURCES:Tesco 2020 Report | Tesco 2019 Report | Reuters

Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Continue Reading

Coronavirus (Covid-19)

Thailand’s Covid-19 numbers, 2 from Bangkok, one in Phuket

Anukul

Published

7 hours ago

on

May 18, 2020

By

Thailand’s Covid-19 numbers, 2 from Bangkok, one in Phuket | The Thaiger
FILE PHOTO: pri.org

Today at his daily press conference, spokesperson Dr. Taweesilp Visanuyothin reported 3 new cases of the coronavirus in Thailand, bringing the total cases to 3,031. No additional deaths were recorded, leaving the accumulated toll at 56.

Dr. Taweesilp reveals that of the new cases 3 cases reported, two were a man and a woman in Nonthaburi province (north west of capital) who shared the same workplace, and the other a 27 year old woman from Phuket working in retail. She had a history of contact with another confirmed case from Prachinburi who recently travelled off the island.

Of the Phuket case, Dr. Taweesilp says the case has raised concerns about other people who had recently left Phuket travelling to their home towns… “they might be infected and spread the disease elsewhere in the country”.

“12 confirmed cases found in other provinces since March had spent time in Phuket.”

“If Phuket province continues to take good care of the situation, the number of patients linked to Phuket will fall.”

2,857 patients in Thailand so far have been discharged from hospital and the government has established an app called “Thai Chana” for the general public and businesses to facilitate safety for customers and establishments.

SOURCE: Bangkok Post | PR Thai government

Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Continue Reading

Coronavirus (Covid-19)

250 Thai citizens repatriating from UK and Ireland today

May Taylor

Published

10 hours ago

on

May 18, 2020

By

250 Thai citizens repatriating from UK and Ireland today | The Thaiger
Nation Thailand

The Royal Thai Embassy in London has confirmed that 250 Thai nationals are to be repatriated from the UK and Ireland today. The UK has recorded Europe’s highest number of deaths from the Covid-19 virus, currently standing at 34,636. Nation Thailand reports that once the returning citizens arrive in Bangkok, they will be required to enter a 14 day mandatory quarantine period at a government facility.

“The first batch of Thai nationals who wished to return home from the UK and Ireland departed from Heathrow Airport in London at 9.25pm, local time, on Eva Air Flight BR068 and will reach Suvarnabhumi Airport at around 3pm, Bangkok time. After touching down, all passengers will be transported to the government-operated quarantine facilities and stay there for 14 days to make sure they are free from Covid-19.”

Extra safety measures were put in place during the check-in and boarding process, including health screening of passengers, along with disinfection of their luggage and decontamination of the aircraft before and after the flight. Passengers were also required to wear face masks and maintain strict social distancing.

After today’s flight, another repatriation flight, Thai Airways TG917, is scheduled to take off from London on May 30. Thai nationals who wish to return home are asked to contact the Royal Thai Embassy through their Facebook page.

SOURCE: Nation Thailand

Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Continue Reading

Trending