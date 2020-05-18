Thailand News Today – Monday, May 18 | The Thaiger

Thailand
Thailand News Today – Monday, May 18
Click here to watch….. https://youtu.be/5NnXB4l03Cs
Thailand’s Covid-19 numbers, 2 from Bangkok, one in Phuket
3 new cases of the coronavirus have been announced in Thailand today, bringing the total cases to 3,031. No additional deaths were recorded, leaving the accumulated toll at 56.
The Golden Triangle is notorious for one thing. Drugs. And while the coronavirus pandemic is crippling businesses across Thailand, the drug industry around the Myanmar-Laos-Thailand border seems to be flourishing.
• 4 people and 3 dogs have been rescued from Phitsanulok forest. They’d spent five days missing after going to forage for fruit.
Business
Tesco addressing migrant worker abuse at Thailand distribution centres
Migrant workers at Tesco’s distribution centres in Thailand are being abused, according to an annual modern slavery statement from the UK-based company. Out of 187 migrant workers interviewed in Thailand, many had issues with unexplained and illegal wage reductions, excessive overtime hours, indebtedness through recruitment fees. Migrant workers at Tesco’s distribution centres in Malaysia had similar problems.
Last year, Tesco reported migrant workers in Thailand were found to be indebted through payment recruitment fees to labour brokers. A factory in Thailand held the passports and work permits of 13 Burmese workers. The company published its first modern slavery statement in 2017.
Tesco dug deeper into the 2020 report and hired a human rights consultancy, ‘Impactt’, to conduct an assessment, interviewing migrant workers in Thailand as well as Malaysia. The report found that workers had become undocumented because a supplier in Thailand did not do the work permit renewal processes correctly. Tesco says this left workers exposed to unauthorised fees from recruitment agents.
A Thailand supplier held 15 passports and 25-30 work permits. Tesco says that all necessary documents have now been returned.
Tesco has been working on fixing the abuse and say they have action plans for Thailand and Malaysia in place. The company says it’s providing human rights training and reviewing their recruitment principles. Tesco says “we will continue to strengthen our approach to managing the risk of modern day slavery within our business and supply chain and ensure our strategy is responsive to changing risks.”
SOURCES:Tesco 2020 Report | Tesco 2019 Report | ReutersKeep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Thailand’s Covid-19 numbers, 2 from Bangkok, one in Phuket
Today at his daily press conference, spokesperson Dr. Taweesilp Visanuyothin reported 3 new cases of the coronavirus in Thailand, bringing the total cases to 3,031. No additional deaths were recorded, leaving the accumulated toll at 56.
Dr. Taweesilp reveals that of the new cases 3 cases reported, two were a man and a woman in Nonthaburi province (north west of capital) who shared the same workplace, and the other a 27 year old woman from Phuket working in retail. She had a history of contact with another confirmed case from Prachinburi who recently travelled off the island.
Of the Phuket case, Dr. Taweesilp says the case has raised concerns about other people who had recently left Phuket travelling to their home towns… “they might be infected and spread the disease elsewhere in the country”.
“12 confirmed cases found in other provinces since March had spent time in Phuket.”
“If Phuket province continues to take good care of the situation, the number of patients linked to Phuket will fall.”
2,857 patients in Thailand so far have been discharged from hospital and the government has established an app called “Thai Chana” for the general public and businesses to facilitate safety for customers and establishments.
SOURCE: Bangkok Post | PR Thai governmentKeep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Coronavirus (Covid-19)
250 Thai citizens repatriating from UK and Ireland today
The Royal Thai Embassy in London has confirmed that 250 Thai nationals are to be repatriated from the UK and Ireland today. The UK has recorded Europe’s highest number of deaths from the Covid-19 virus, currently standing at 34,636. Nation Thailand reports that once the returning citizens arrive in Bangkok, they will be required to enter a 14 day mandatory quarantine period at a government facility.
“The first batch of Thai nationals who wished to return home from the UK and Ireland departed from Heathrow Airport in London at 9.25pm, local time, on Eva Air Flight BR068 and will reach Suvarnabhumi Airport at around 3pm, Bangkok time. After touching down, all passengers will be transported to the government-operated quarantine facilities and stay there for 14 days to make sure they are free from Covid-19.”
Extra safety measures were put in place during the check-in and boarding process, including health screening of passengers, along with disinfection of their luggage and decontamination of the aircraft before and after the flight. Passengers were also required to wear face masks and maintain strict social distancing.
After today’s flight, another repatriation flight, Thai Airways TG917, is scheduled to take off from London on May 30. Thai nationals who wish to return home are asked to contact the Royal Thai Embassy through their Facebook page.
SOURCE: Nation ThailandKeep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Global aviation in acute crisis
Thailand News Today – Monday, May 18
Registration steps for travel to or from Phuket
Parents believe murdered Mukdahan girl was killed by a local
Robbers stole 1.05 million baht in cash from a Chiang Rai bank
Bangkok officials conduct spot checks on 200 shopping centres and retailers
Woman accidentally shot during father-son fight in Nakhon Si Thammarat
Phuket woman shot in her bed, ex-husband wanted
Tesco addressing migrant worker abuse at Thailand distribution centres
Thailand’s Covid-19 numbers, 2 from Bangkok, one in Phuket
Golden Triangle drug trade thrives during pandemic
Government claims 2010 Bangkok protest crackdown was legal
New Zealand social distancing rules see PM turned away from café
250 Thai citizens repatriating from UK and Ireland today
Dengue fever on the rise in Isaan
The next batch of reopenings in Thailand, coming this Sunday
Bangkok’s largest international hospital hurts from halt in medical tourism
UPDATE: Phuket airport reopening delayed, again
Minister proposes 300 baht tourist levy
Regional travel bubbles, the short-term tourism solution
Phuket government officially requests the opening of land, water and air links
Thailand rescue dog from meat trade performs on Britain’s Got Talent
Naked man steals motorbike in Nakhon Si Thammarat – VIDEO
Young student busted for big crimes
Bangkok police hunt activists who projected slogans onto landmarks of 2010 protests
Thieving monkey safely caught in Chon Buri
Businesses opening back up, some aren’t following the rules
Thailand’s national figures for Covid-19 patients – May 12
Checkpoint-tech introduced at the Phuket road entry point
Health officials say they’re ready for a “second wave” of Covid-19
Thailand News Today – Wednesday, April 22
Thailand News Today – Tuesday, April 21
Thailand News Today – Monday, April 20
Thailand News Today – Friday, April 17
Thailand News Today – Tuesday, April 16
Thailand News Today – Wednesday, April 15
Thailand News Today – Tuesday, April 14
Thailand News Today – Monday, April 13
Thailand News Today – Friday, April 10
Thailand News Today – Thursday, April 9
Thailand News Today – Wednesday, April 8
Thailand News Today – Tuesday, April 7
Thailand News Today – Friday, April 3
Thailand News Today – Thursday, April 2
Thailand News Today – April 1, 2020
Trending
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)3 days ago
UPDATE: Phuket airport reopening delayed, again
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)3 days ago
Former Thai PM Thaksin says lock-down was not the way to deal with Covid-19
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)3 days ago
Tourism sector prepares to resume business
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)3 days ago
‘Thai Chana’ app to help track ‘safe’ retailers in a Covid era
- Philippines4 days ago
Vongfong, aka. Ambo, barrels into Philippines’ east coast
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)3 days ago
No sex for a month, Thai disease expert claims
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)2 days ago
Fortress Phuket remains sealed off from the mainland
- Business2 days ago
Thai public balks at Thai Airways’ 60 billion bail out