Registration steps for travel to or from Phuket | The Thaiger

Although Phuket is still trying to maintain strict measures to control the spread of the Coronavirus and the island is still under a modified lock down. According to local Thai media you can apply to enter or leave the island with 2 methods of registration, Thai or foreigner.

OPTION ONE. Departures from other provinces, travelling to Phuket, or people living in Phuket but wanting to travel to another province, must first get the approval from their local provincial administrative department, and also obtain a medical certificate stating that you are fit to travel. The steps are as follows…

1. Go to the website.

2. Fill in your identification number or passport number and complete the form.

3. After you have filled in your details, a “Member Book” will appear on the website with your details on it. Print every page and keep safe as you will need this document once arriving at the check point in Phuket.

4. Go to this websiteto download the app to obtain a QR code.

5. Fill in the information in the app along with choosing a specific time period to enter or leave Phuket. (Registration will last until 6 pm each day.)

6. Arrive at the Tha Chat Chai Checkpoint at the time you’ve chosen.

OPTION TWO. Is for those who are exempted from pre-registration, including people who’s domicile is in Phuket, relatives who have been seriously ill or had recently passed away or any urgent personal reasons. The steps are as follows…

1. Register at website.

2. Once registered, you will receive a pending review, keep your QR Code as it will be used in future steps.

3. Check your QR code HERE before 8 pm on the day you register. If you are certified, you can pass through the checkpoint with out any problems. However, if your documents have not been approved you will need to try again.

4. When you arrive at the checkpoint, simply show the QR CODE to the staff to scan. This will record the current time that you passed through the checkpoint . Once finished, you can enter or depart Phuket immediately.

5. A 14 day home quarantine must be conducted whether you are arriving in Phuket or at your destination, after leaving Phuket.

6. Your QR code will be stored by authorities. For any new updates or measures, authorities ask you to check the app.

By preparing the documents and completing the information required on the websites, t will shorten the procedures once arriving at Tha Chat Chai Checkpoint. Make sure that you have your QR code, ID card or passport so the staff can find your information and record the time you enter or exit the checkpoint.

The Provincial Police Commander warns that only people attending to “urgent matters” are being allowed onto the island.

“Arrivals will be subjected to strict inspection.”

“If people have not been allowed to enter the province, that means their reason to come in is not necessary. So I want them to calm down and wait for a while until the Cabinet announces that entry is permitted.”

SOURCE: Phuket People Voice | Phuket News