Registration steps for travel to or from Phuket | The Thaiger

Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Registration steps for travel to or from Phuket
Although Phuket is still trying to maintain strict measures to control the spread of the Coronavirus and the island is still under a modified lock down. According to local Thai media you can apply to enter or leave the island with 2 methods of registration, Thai or foreigner.
- OPTION ONE. Departures from other provinces, travelling to Phuket, or people living in Phuket but wanting to travel to another province, must first get the approval from their local provincial administrative department, and also obtain a medical certificate stating that you are fit to travel. The steps are as follows…
1. Go to the website.
2. Fill in your identification number or passport number and complete the form.
3. After you have filled in your details, a “Member Book” will appear on the website with your details on it. Print every page and keep safe as you will need this document once arriving at the check point in Phuket.
4. Go to this websiteto download the app to obtain a QR code.
5. Fill in the information in the app along with choosing a specific time period to enter or leave Phuket. (Registration will last until 6 pm each day.)
6. Arrive at the Tha Chat Chai Checkpoint at the time you’ve chosen.
- OPTION TWO. Is for those who are exempted from pre-registration, including people who’s domicile is in Phuket, relatives who have been seriously ill or had recently passed away or any urgent personal reasons. The steps are as follows…
1. Register at website.
2. Once registered, you will receive a pending review, keep your QR Code as it will be used in future steps.
3. Check your QR code HERE before 8 pm on the day you register. If you are certified, you can pass through the checkpoint with out any problems. However, if your documents have not been approved you will need to try again.
4. When you arrive at the checkpoint, simply show the QR CODE to the staff to scan. This will record the current time that you passed through the checkpoint . Once finished, you can enter or depart Phuket immediately.
5. A 14 day home quarantine must be conducted whether you are arriving in Phuket or at your destination, after leaving Phuket.
6. Your QR code will be stored by authorities. For any new updates or measures, authorities ask you to check the app.
By preparing the documents and completing the information required on the websites, t will shorten the procedures once arriving at Tha Chat Chai Checkpoint. Make sure that you have your QR code, ID card or passport so the staff can find your information and record the time you enter or exit the checkpoint.
The Provincial Police Commander warns that only people attending to “urgent matters” are being allowed onto the island.
“Arrivals will be subjected to strict inspection.”
“If people have not been allowed to enter the province, that means their reason to come in is not necessary. So I want them to calm down and wait for a while until the Cabinet announces that entry is permitted.”
SOURCE: Phuket People Voice | Phuket News
Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Bangkok officials conduct spot checks on 200 shopping centres and retailers
Following the further easing of Covid-19 restrictions, officials in Bangkok are carrying out inspections on shopping malls, shops and restaurants to ensure the guidelines governing the “new normal” are being adhered to.
Nation Thailand reports that the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration has assigned officers to conduct the checks across 50 districts in the capital. They will be checking that adequate social distancing is in place and that the ban on alcohol consumption is being upheld.
Bangkok governor, Asawin Khwanmuang, says there will be no second chances for businesses violating the ban on on-site alcohol consumption.
“If any restaurant allows customers to sit and drink alcohol in the shop, they will be ordered to close the shop immediately. There will be no warnings or suggestions for correction. Moreover, stores are also prohibited from organising promotions or activities that may cause close contact or congestion, which would raise the risk of spreading the virus.”
Malls such as Central World are coming under particular scrutiny due to their large size and the number of people they can attract. The city’s public transport providers have already put several measures in place to improve physical distancing among commuters, particularly during peak times.
SOURCE: Nation Thailand
Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Thailand’s Covid-19 numbers, 2 from Bangkok, one in Phuket
Today at his daily press conference, spokesperson Dr. Taweesilp Visanuyothin reported 3 new cases of the coronavirus in Thailand, bringing the total cases to 3,031. No additional deaths were recorded, leaving the accumulated toll at 56.
Dr. Taweesilp reveals that of the new cases 3 cases reported, two were a man and a woman in Nonthaburi province (north west of capital) who shared the same workplace, and the other a 27 year old woman from Phuket working in retail. She had a history of contact with another confirmed case from Prachinburi who recently travelled off the island.
Of the Phuket case, Dr. Taweesilp says the case has raised concerns about other people who had recently left Phuket travelling to their home towns… “they might be infected and spread the disease elsewhere in the country”.
“12 confirmed cases found in other provinces since March had spent time in Phuket.”
“If Phuket province continues to take good care of the situation, the number of patients linked to Phuket will fall.”
2,857 patients in Thailand so far have been discharged from hospital and the government has established an app called “Thai Chana” for the general public and businesses to facilitate safety for customers and establishments.
SOURCE: Bangkok Post | PR Thai government
Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Golden Triangle drug trade thrives during pandemic
The Golden Triangle is notorious for one thing. Drugs. And while the coronavirus pandemic is crippling businesses across Thailand, the drug industry around the Myanmar-Laos-Thailand border seems to be flourishing. Actually, really well. Production of synthetic drugs coming in from the Golden Triangle is hitting record highs, the Chiang Rai Times reports.
Opium and heroin production in the Golden Triangle has been declining, but synthetic drugs are on the rise. Methamphetamine production, with pills known as ‘yaba’, has been increasing. Fentanyl production, a synthetic opioid, has also been increasing.
The UN Office on Drugs and Crime, UNODC, released a report recently on the rise of synthetic drugs in Southeast Asia. The report says that the supply of synthetic drugs in the Golden Triangle continues to grow and the organised crime groups have intensified.
UNODC representative Jeremy Douglas says supply has increased and prices have dropped.
“It’s hard to imagine that organised crime have again managed to expand the drug market, but they have.”
SOURCE:Chiang Rai Times| UNODC
