image
Connect with us

Thailand

Thailand News Today – Friday, June 12

The Thaiger

Published 

2 hours ago

 on 

Thailand News Today &#8211; Friday, June 12 | The Thaiger
    • follow us in feedly

4 Thais repatriated from India found with Covid-19 today

Today the government announced 4 new cases of Covid-19, all were reported as repatriated Thai citizens from India.

All have been quarantined in Chon Buri and tested positive during their 14 day stay. All have been mostly asymptomatic.

India had the most Covid-19 cases in Asia with a total of 298,283 cases and ranked 4th globally, and rising. So far 2,445 Thai people had returned from India as part of the government’s repatriation program.

Thai doctors warn about the dangers of fashion braces

Those in Western countries don’t typically look back fondly on teenage years with a mouth full of braces and painful trips to the orthodontist. But in Thailand, having braces is seen as a symbol of wealth.

They’ve even become a fashion trend with many fake braces now being sold illegally. Thai doctors are warning about the risk of serious infection and death from fashion braces.

Doctors warn that many fake braces are made with toxic metal, such as cadmium, as well as mercury, arsenic and lead.

The fake braces sell for around 1,400 baht at fake orthodontist clinics while actual braces from professional orthodontists are 50,000 baht+.

Thailand talking “travel bubbles” with low-risk Covid-19 countries

Thailand is considering the idea of forming “travel bubbles” with countries that have demonstrated similar success in suppressing the Covid-19 virus.

The announcement comes as a number of nations, including South Korea, Japan, Taiwan, Vietnam, China and New Zealand have expressed interest in forming a reciprocal travel pact with Thailand.

This would involve governments agreeing their citizens could travel back and forth between the countries within the “bubble”, without imposing conditions such as mandatory quarantine or self-isolation. The term “green lanes” has also been used to describe the reciprocal arrangements between low-risk countries.

Long road to recovery for Phuket property sector

The Vice-President of the Phuket Real Estate Association says there will be no quick bounce-back for the island’s property market, saying it will take at least 2 years for things to recover.

The owner of Boat Lagoon, says the fall-out has been particularly severe in Phuket because the province relies so heavily on tourism. And, for now, there are no tourists on the island except for a few interprovincial Thai tourists. The island’s airport was closed to all traffic on April 3 and has remained closed ever since.

Khun Boon says that about 70-80% of the province’s economy has traditionally been driven by tourism, leading to Phuket taking a much heavier hit than many other parts of the country. He suggests that one way the government might prevent this happening again would be to shift the focus away from tourism and rebrand Phuket as a medical and educational destination.

Mr. Boon anticipates that any recovery will be driven initially by expat buyers from places like Singapore and Hong Kong, many of whom may wish to move because of the high cost of living in the former and the current political unrest in the latter.

Alcohol association begs government for trial re-opening of bars

The Covid-19 pandemic and the ensuing Emergency Decree have caused immeasurable economic impact across the country, especially entertainment and nightlife venues.

Although alcohol sales appear set to resume in restaurants next week, around 10,000 pubs, bars and entertainment venues nationwide – and their many casual staff – are struggling to survive after being shuttered for nearly 3 months, so the alcohol industry is asking the government to allow a trial reopening of the entertainment sector.

The government faces a quandary, since the entertainment sector has been a hotspot for potential contagion. In Phuket, the popular Bangla Road entertainment district became a Covid-19 hotzone and the host for most of the island’s infections.

The president of the Alcohol Beverage Business Association says the government should relax restrictions and run a trial reopening of hotel bars and restaurants’ alcohol service, to gauge whether the rest of the sector can safely resume operations.

Thai Health Minister Anutin takes to TikTok

TikTok Thailand says only 1% of its users are aged 45-55. Turns out one of them is Thailand’s mercurial Health Minister, Anutin Charnvirakul. Remember him?

He disappeared from Twitter after his comments about “dirty farang” in the early days of the Covid-19 crisis, where he accused foreigners of being the cause of the outbreak in Thailand.

Now, he’s back, at least on TikTok. He’s posted a couple of videos on the site.

Anutin is believed to be the first prominent Thai politician to join the network (the rest of the Thai cabinet has so far resisted the temptation to follow Anutin’s lead).

Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
News Categories:
Related Topics:



Read more headlines, reports & breaking news in Thailand. Or catch up on your Thailand news.

The Thaiger

If you have story ideas, a restaurant to review, an event to cover or an issue to discuss, contact The Thaiger editorial staff.

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Phuket

6 fisherman rescued from Phuket waters after their longtail boats sink – VIDEO

Jack Burton

Published

2 hours ago

on

June 12, 2020

By

6 fisherman rescued from Phuket waters after their longtail boats sink &#8211; VIDEO | The Thaiger
PHOTO and VIDEOS: Newshawk Phuket

2 longtail boats carrying 6 fishermen sank in high seas this morning near Koh Mai Thon aka. Wooden Island, off the coast of Phuket. All 6 fishermen have now been rescued. The 2 boats and their crews left Phuket port last night to fish off Koh Mai Thon, but the crews sent out a distress call about 8am.

The boats became swamped by rough seas, and high waves about 1.5 nautical miles off the island, according to the commander of the 3rd Naval Area Command. Navy and marine police vessels were deployed for the search. Debris and a fisherman’s ID card were found floating on the water about 8 kilometres southwest of Koh Mai Thon.

Rescuers first found and rescued 2 of the missing fishermen, Suthep Hasap and Arthit Phanphum, who were taken ashore and later to Vachira Hospital. The search continued for the 4 others – Withoon Mahawansri, Arbee Wareesri, Preechakorn Hasap and Nikorn Faiphet.

A helicopter was deployed to help scour the area, and the missing men were spotted floating in the sea and rescued about 11:20am. Fortunately, all had been wearing life jackets.

🛑 #ภูเก็ต – เหตุเรือประมงล่มที่เกาะไม้ท่อน จังหวัดภูเก็ต ขณะนี้พบผู้สูญหายทั้งหมดแล้วรวมทั้งหมด 6 ราย ปลอดภัยทุกราย เจ้าหน้าที่นำส่ง รพ. แล้ว #เหยี่ยวข่าวภูเก็ตขอบคุณคลิป : @Zack! Pk2!🛑 รายละเอียดเพิ่มเติม ศูนย์บรรเทาสาธารณภัยทัพเรือภาคที่ ๓ ช่วยเหลือเรือประมงพื้นบ้านประสบเหตุจมลงวันที่ ๑๒ มิถุนายน ๒๕๖๓ เวลา ๐๘.๐๐ น. พลเรือโท เชิงชาย ชมเชิงแพทย์ ผู้อำนวยการศูนย์บรรเทาสาธารณภัยทัพเรือภาคที่ ๓ ได้สั่งการให้กองเรือปฏิบัติการทัพเรือภาคที่ ๓ จัดเรือ ต.๒๒๙ ออกให้การช่วยเหลือเรือประมงพื้นบ้าน หลังจากได้รับแจ้งว่าประสบเหตุจมลงบริเวณทิศตะวันตกเฉียงใต้ ประมาณ ๑.๕ ไมล์ จากเกาะไม้ท่อน จังหวัดภูเก็ต จำนวน ๒ ลำ มีผู้ประสบภัยจำนวน ๖ นาย ลำที่ ๑ ทราบชื่อ นายสุเทพ หาทรัพย์ นายอาทิตย์ ป้านภูมิลำที่ ๒ ทราบชื่อ นายปรีชาประกร หาทรัพย์ นายวิฑูรย์ มหาวรรณศรี นายอาบี้ วารีศรี นายนิกร ฝ้ายเพชร ข้อมูล : กองกิจการพลเรือน ทัพเรือภาคที่ ๓

Posted by เหยี่ยวข่าว ภูเก็ต Newshawk Phuket on Friday, June 12, 2020

 

SOURCES: Bangkok Post | Newshawk Phuket

Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Continue Reading

Coronavirus (Covid-19)

Curfew lifted from June 15, many activities resume, pubs and bars will remain closed

Jack Burton

Published

3 hours ago

on

June 12, 2020

By

Curfew lifted from June 15, many activities resume, pubs and bars will remain closed | The Thaiger
PHOTO: National News Bureau of Thailand

The Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration has officially approved lifting the national curfew effective Monday. The centre made the decision at its meeting today, which was presided over by Thai PM Prayut Chan-o-cha.

The 11pm-3am curfew will be lifted from June 15 but the national state of emergency in the country will continue. The centre has also decided to strictly control travel in and out of Thailand, as all new Covid-19 patients in recent days have been returnees from abroad. Beyond their ‘strictly control’ comment, no details were provided about the end of the international travel ban (one June 30) or any plans for who will be allowed back in, or when.

The CCSA says some high-risk activities, such as the use of school buildings and some sports, will be relaxed in the fourth phase, and sales of alcoholic beverages will be allowed in restaurants and bars, as well as the holding of concerts. However, social distancing measures will remain in place and bars and pubs will remain closed, for now. The Thai alcohol industry is now pleading with the government to allow at least a trial reopening of the entertainment sector.

Just Wednesday the National Security Council proposed lifting curfew for a 15 day trial period while maintaining the state of emergency; it now appears the lifting is not a trial, but official.

SOURCE: Nation Thailand

Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Continue Reading

Crime

State hospital investigation into ‘suspicious’ drug company donations

Caitlin Ashworth

Published

4 hours ago

on

June 12, 2020

By

State hospital investigation into &#8216;suspicious&#8217; drug company donations | The Thaiger
PHOTO: Spring News

More than a hundred hospitals will be investigated for allegedly receiving what health officials are describing as “suspicious” donations from pharmaceutical companies. The hospitals allegedly had a deal with the some of the drug companies – hospitals get a 5% discount and the rebate would be sent back to the hospital, labelling it as a “donation”.

The 186 hospitals being investigated could face serious disciplinary action if the allegations are found to be true – that’s about 20% of Thailand’s state-run hospitals. Public Health Minister Anutin Charnvirakul, who ordered the probe, said the investigation should be simple, if the hospitals have the appropriate receipts. If the receipts are accurate, “hospitals will he fine”, he says. If not, he says there will be a problem.

If the accuser is caught lying about the allegations, Charnvirakul says they will be held accountable.

“Both sides will be held responsible if guilty.”

SOURCE: Bangkok Post

Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Continue Reading
image

Trending