Phuket
6 fisherman rescued from Phuket waters after their longtail boats sink – VIDEO
2 longtail boats carrying 6 fishermen sank in high seas this morning near Koh Mai Thon aka. Wooden Island, off the coast of Phuket. All 6 fishermen have now been rescued. The 2 boats and their crews left Phuket port last night to fish off Koh Mai Thon, but the crews sent out a distress call about 8am.
The boats became swamped by rough seas, and high waves about 1.5 nautical miles off the island, according to the commander of the 3rd Naval Area Command. Navy and marine police vessels were deployed for the search. Debris and a fisherman’s ID card were found floating on the water about 8 kilometres southwest of Koh Mai Thon.
Rescuers first found and rescued 2 of the missing fishermen, Suthep Hasap and Arthit Phanphum, who were taken ashore and later to Vachira Hospital. The search continued for the 4 others – Withoon Mahawansri, Arbee Wareesri, Preechakorn Hasap and Nikorn Faiphet.
A helicopter was deployed to help scour the area, and the missing men were spotted floating in the sea and rescued about 11:20am. Fortunately, all had been wearing life jackets.
🛑 #ภูเก็ต – เหตุเรือประมงล่มที่เกาะไม้ท่อน จังหวัดภูเก็ต ขณะนี้พบผู้สูญหายทั้งหมดแล้วรวมทั้งหมด 6 ราย ปลอดภัยทุกราย เจ้าหน้าที่นำส่ง รพ. แล้ว #เหยี่ยวข่าวภูเก็ตขอบคุณคลิป : @Zack! Pk2!🛑 รายละเอียดเพิ่มเติม ศูนย์บรรเทาสาธารณภัยทัพเรือภาคที่ ๓ ช่วยเหลือเรือประมงพื้นบ้านประสบเหตุจมลงวันที่ ๑๒ มิถุนายน ๒๕๖๓ เวลา ๐๘.๐๐ น. พลเรือโท เชิงชาย ชมเชิงแพทย์ ผู้อำนวยการศูนย์บรรเทาสาธารณภัยทัพเรือภาคที่ ๓ ได้สั่งการให้กองเรือปฏิบัติการทัพเรือภาคที่ ๓ จัดเรือ ต.๒๒๙ ออกให้การช่วยเหลือเรือประมงพื้นบ้าน หลังจากได้รับแจ้งว่าประสบเหตุจมลงบริเวณทิศตะวันตกเฉียงใต้ ประมาณ ๑.๕ ไมล์ จากเกาะไม้ท่อน จังหวัดภูเก็ต จำนวน ๒ ลำ มีผู้ประสบภัยจำนวน ๖ นาย ลำที่ ๑ ทราบชื่อ นายสุเทพ หาทรัพย์ นายอาทิตย์ ป้านภูมิลำที่ ๒ ทราบชื่อ นายปรีชาประกร หาทรัพย์ นายวิฑูรย์ มหาวรรณศรี นายอาบี้ วารีศรี นายนิกร ฝ้ายเพชร ข้อมูล : กองกิจการพลเรือน ทัพเรือภาคที่ ๓
Posted by เหยี่ยวข่าว ภูเก็ต Newshawk Phuket on Friday, June 12, 2020
SOURCES: Bangkok Post | Newshawk Phuket
Phuket
Long road to recovery for Phuket property sector
The Vice-President of the Phuket Real Estate Association says there will be no quick bounce-back for the island’s property market, saying it will take at least 2 years for things to recover from the devastating effects of Covid-19.
Speaking to Bangkok Post, Boon Yongsakul, owner of Boat Lagoon, says the fall-out has been particularly severe in Phuket because the province relies so heavily on tourism. And, for now, there are no tourists on the island except for a few interprovincial Thai tourists. The island’s airport was closed to all traffic on April 3 and has remained closed ever since.
Mr. Boon points out that 70-80% of the province’s economy has traditionally been driven by tourism, leading to Phuket taking a much heavier hit than many other parts of the country. He suggests that one way the government might prevent this happening again would be to shift the focus away from tourism and rebrand Phuket as a medical and educational destination. The island already already had an evolved medical tourism industry and has many international schools serving the local hi-so and expat market.
“Since I have been in the property business, I’ve never experienced anything worse than this crisis. Even Sars, avian flu and the tsunami were incomparable with the coronavirus.”
With the tourism industry currently decimated, financial institutions are more wary about granting credit to those who work in the sector and the number of people being rejected for mortgage approval is rising. Foreign buyers and sellers face additional hurdles of a travel ban and the strong Thai baht. It all adds up to a very tough year ahead for property developers on the island.
“It is a very challenging year for developers in Phuket. They should monitor financial liquidity. Some of them have shifted to smaller projects with less than 10 units a site.”
Mr. Boon anticipates that any recovery will be driven initially by expat buyers from places like Singapore and Hong Kong, many of whom may wish to move because of the high cost of living in the former and the current political unrest in the latter. He believes extending the current leasehold period from 30 to 50 years will provide an additional incentive for buyers looking for a secure investment (this has been touted by many over the past 2 decades without any changes).
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
Phuket
Russians stranded in Phuket finally allowed to fly home
78 Russian tourists who were stranded in Phuket and surrounding provinces by the Covid-19 outbreak, flew home on a special charter flight last night. Immigration police and airport staff saw them off at the international terminal lounge holding placards reading “До скорой встречи,” which means “See you soon” in Russian.
They left on Aurora Airlines flight SHU5495 from Phuket international airport via Shanghai. Phuket International Airport remains closed to international flights until at least July 15. The special flight was arranged by the Russian consulate through the Thai Foreign Ministry.
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Reopening of Thailand’s beaches and gyms draws huge crowds
It’s a week into Phase 3 of the easing of Covid-19 restrictions and, following last week’s reopening of Chon Buri’s popular beaches, today it’s Phuket’s turn. It remains to be seen if the inclement weather (during the morning), and the south west monsoon waves, will keep the crowds at bay along the island’s famed west coast beaches. As of this morning there had been little interest in heading back to the island’s main beaches but the weather wasn’t ‘beach weather’ (below).
Bang Saen beach in Chonburi received hordes of visitors last weekend, with many Thai and expats having to pick up litter left behind by the crowds. 47 year old Pawit Nitprakit drove from his home in Pathum Thani, about 140 kilometres away, and ended up collecting debris washed ashore by the tide.
“I was looking forward to coming to the beach here. When we arrived, I saw trash floating with the waves. When the tide went out, the trash was stuck to the beach, so my family and I helped pick up some trash.”
However, Khaosod English reports that PM Prayut Chan-o-cha has expressed concern over the high turnout at beaches, ordering officials to set limits on numbers and ensure social distancing measures are adhered to.
As well as the beaches, gyms, churches and other “medium risk” venues have also reopened in Phase 3. One gym in Korat, in the northeast of the country, has installed plastic sheeting between each of its cardio machines, with equipment being cleaned every 30 minutes and a limit on how many people can use the gym at any one time.
PHOTO: Khaosod English
Meanwhile “high risk” businesses such as pubs and nightclubs wait to hear if their turn will come in the next phase of restriction easing. Dr. Taweesin Visanuyothin, spokesman for the government’s Covid-19 task force says the rules that will govern Phase 4 reopening are currently being agreed.
“We are meeting more often to get ready to enter Phase 4 if there are no further hiccups. If we allow these services to open, we must have a handbook ready so we can be confident in Phase 4.”
The next BIG decision will be figuring out when Thailand’s international borders will be re-opened and who will be allowed in. The current speculation, going on recent comments from the CCSA, will be that only foreigners from ‘low risk’ countries will be allowed to visit the country in the early phases. “Travel bubbles” and “green lanes” are being used to describe agreements between similar regional low risk countries to share tourists and visitors, without having to do 14 day quarantine.
Countries that may be included in such travel bubbles include Taiwan, South Korea, Japan, Vietnam and China. But no official announcements have been made. Meanwhile Thai Airways today pushed back its launch of international routes to the start of August.
PHOTOS: Patong Beach at 10am this morning – Tim S.
SOURCE: Khaosod English
