Thailand News Today – April 1, 2020 | The Thaiger

Thailand
Thailand News Today – April 1, 2020
Thailand coronavirus cases rise to 1771, two more deaths
Thailand’s now has 1,771 Covid-19 coronavirus cases, with 120 new cases confirmed over the last 24 hours and 2 more patients succumbing to the disease.
As of today 1,429 patients are under treatment, 23 are in critical condition. 342 have recovered and been discharged. There has now been a total of 12 deaths in Thailand. Of the five new cases in Phuket, all had become infected around the island’s Bangla Road red light district.
Thai PM says tourists will get automatic visa extensions
Cabinet is going to extend a virtual amnesty for tourists who will overstay their visa because they’ve become stranded.
Thai PM Prayut Chan-o-cha says he’s concerned that foreigners seeking visa extensions have been gathering in their hundreds at Thailand’s immigration offices each day, at a time when social distancing is needed.
A deputy ministry spokesman announced that the Thai cabinet has responded with a move to grant automatic renewal of tourist visas for visitors who arrived in Thailand after March 1. People who hold other types of visa, or who arrived before March 1, still need to go visit their nearest immigration office for extensions.
We’ll publish more information about the announcement when it becomes available.
Bangkok Airways cancels all domestic flights from April 7
Bangkok Airways has announced today that they will cancel all it domestic flights from April 7 – 30. The company’s vice president says the flights that are being cancelled are…
Bangkok – Chiang Mai
Bangkok – Phuket
Bangkok – Trat
Bangkok – Sukhothai
Bangkok – Samui
Samui – Phuket
Thailand’s reservoirs and dams reaching critically low levels
The start of the annual wet season isn’t far away, maybe this month, but Thailand’s water sources are running on empty.
The Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation reported today, that Thailand has seen a large drop of useable water in dams and reservoirs by an average of 30% of their capacity, due to the lack of rain in the first three months of the year.
21 dams in these provinces have reported critically low water levels. Meanwhile, 187 reservoirs nationwide also reported water levels at below 30% including 50 reservoirs in the North, 100 in the Northeast, 33 in Central and four in the South.”
Lampang, Tak, Uttaradit, Chiang Mai, Uthai Thani, Chaiyaphum, Khon Kaen, Nakhon Ratchasima, Udon Thani, Buriram, Suphan Buri, Lop Buri, Chachoengsao, Nakhon Nayok, Chonburi and Rayong .
Regional round-up
PHILIPPINES
Philippines awaits Chinese expert team as cases rise to more than 2,000
Police lock up ‘curfew breakers’ in dog cage in Philippines
SINGAPORE
Boom time for golf in Singapore with courses full; spending time outdoors seen as ‘safe’
INDONESIA
Indonesia declares health emergency. President Joko Widodo announces $24.7 billion package to minimise virus’ impact
VIETNAM
Vietnam has announced a national lockdown to fight Covid-19, with nearly 100 million people ordered not to go outside except for food and medical needs
VIETNAM
The state-run Vietnam News Agency stopped printing English-language newspaper until April 15, after one of its reporters tested positive for Covid-19
MALAYSIA
The Malaysian government urges women to ‘dress up and stop nagging husbands’ during lockdown, then apologises for post
15 minute coronavirus tests now on trial in Thailand
As promised, Bangkok’s Chulalongkorn University has rolled out a new 15 minute Covid-19 coronavirus test strip.
The test is aimed at increasing the number of people that can be screened for the Covid-19 virus and easing the burden on Thailand’s health system. The new rapid strip tests detect antibodies in the blood serum or plasma which could indicate that a patient either currently or previously had Covid-19. It works with a drop of blood and gives a first positive or negative result in 10 – 15 minutes.Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Can't get enough Thaiger? Try Thaiger Radio @ 102.75FM with music, weather, traffic, news & local programming or view some Thailand Top 10s lists.
Read more headlines, reports & breaking news in Thailand. Or catch up on your Thailand news.
Thai Life
Thailand’s reservoirs and dams reaching critically low levels
The start of the annual wet season isn’t far away, maybe this month, but Thailand’s water sources are running on empty.
The Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation reported today, that Thailand has seen a large drop of useable water in dams and reservoirs by an average of 30% of their capacity, due to the lack of rain in the first three months of the year.
“21 dams in provinces of Lampang, Tak, Uttaradit, Chiang Mai, Uthai Thani, Chaiyaphum, Khon Kaen, Nakhon Ratchasima, Udon Thani, Buriram, Suphan Buri, Lop Buri, Chachoengsao, Nakhon Nayok, Chonburi and Rayong have reported critically low water levels. Meanwhile, 187 reservoirs nationwide also reported water levels at below 30% including 50 reservoirs in the North, 100 in the Northeast, 33 in Central and four in the South.”
“It is expected that 6,065 villages in 139 districts and 714 subdistricts are currently being affected by the drought.”
So far there have been reports that 23 provinces declared as drought areas requiring emergency financial support by the Ministry of Finance. These provinces include Phayao, Nan, Chiang Rai, Uttaradit, Sukhothai, Phetchaboon, Uthai Thani, Nongkhai, Nakhon Sawan, Beung Kan, Sakon Nakhon, Nakhon Phanom, Kalasin, Mahasarakham, Nakhon Ratchasima, Buriram, Chaiyaphum, Sisaket, Chainat, Kanjanaburi, Suphanburi, Chachoengsao, and Prachinburi.
Phuket reservoirs are also at critically low levels, only surviving because of the drop in tourists to the island since January.
Songkran, the Thai New Year, on April 13, is usually the annual celebration of the end of the country’s hot season and the start of the annual wet season. The formal celebrations for Songkran have been postponed by the Thai government.
SOURCE: The NationKeep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Thailand
Thailand News Today – Tuesday, March 31
“Far from over” in the Asia-Pacific region – WHO update
The World Health Organisation says that the coronavirus pandemic is “far from over” in the Asia-Pacific region.
Regional Director for the Western Pacific at the WHO, Takeshi Kasai, says “Let me be clear. This is going to be a long-term battle and we cannot let down our guard, we need every country to keep preparing for large-scale community transmission. Countries with limited resources are a priority, such as Pacific Island nations.
Pattaya eyes hotel as quarantine area
Pattaya’s Committee for the Surveillance and Prevention of Covid-19 is proposing to use the city’s Grand Bella Hotel as a temporary medical shelter.
The shelter would be for people under investigation for Covid-19 coronavirus symptoms to quarantine them from others.
Pattaya currently has 12 cases, with a 16 in Bang Lamung, and a total of 53 in Chon Buri province. 105 people are currently being scrutinised for the virus in the province.
Bangkok Pattaya Hospital has also announced it’s willing to help with the necessary medical supplies, sanitisers and other equipment.
All public transport to Phuket, Pattani, Yala and Narathiwat suspended
Thailand’s Land Transport Department is suspending all public transport in an out of Phuket, Yala, Pattani and Narathiwat, due to the rapid spread of Covid-19.
The four provinces are in the south of Thailand. The department’s director-general says that the suspension includes inter-provincial and chartered services, but public transport to other destinations is unaffected.
Meanwhile the Thai Army chief General Apirat Kongsompong has foreshadowed that they may roll out the same deal for all inter-provincial public transport soon.
Regional Round-up
Philippines
President Duterte assures 200-billion Peso aid for the ‘most affected’ Filipinos in Covid-19 crisis
Indonesia
Jakarta buries 283 Covid-19 victims, suspected victims in under a month
Singapore
14 National University of Singapore students infected with Covid-19, all imported cases
Myanmar
Myanmar reports first death from Covid-19. A 69 year old man who had underlying health issues
Vietnam
Vietnam’s southern Ho Chi Minh City will halt all public buses from Wednesday until April 15
Abandoned newborn girl discovered in Chiang Mai
An infant girl was found abandoned outside a grilled pork stand in Chiang Mai Province in Thailand’s north early yesterday.
The baby was found by a “drunken man” at 6:30am.The infant was wrapped in a red towel, and was quickly taken to Maharaj Nakorn Chiang Mai Hospital. Hospital staff told reporters the baby girl is in good health. Health officials are trying to track down the baby’s mother.
30,000 Thai hotels to lose all revenue during April
According to the Thai Hotels Association, out of the 32,000 or so hotels registered in Thailand, 95% will lose all revenue during April .
An adviser to the THA says that the number of hotel closures is growing every day as more provinces have imposed stricter lockdown policies.
The president of THA’s southern chapter says that 87% of hotels in Phuket intend to temporarily close during April to comply with the one-month lockdown.
Bangkok monks now sporting bespoke face shields
Monks in the nation’s capital have stopped waiting for a delivery of face masks and made their own face shields.
They’ve started wearing their home-made creations for their daily morning alms rounds. The monks are from Bangkok’s Wat Matchan Tikaram temple.
The home-made shields even included the words ‘FACE SHIELD’ emblazoned across the top, just in case anyone was unsure what they were.Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Thailand
Thailand News Today – Monday, March 30
136 more virus cases confirmed in Thailand as outbreak spreads out of Bangkok
A spokesman for the country’s newly formed Covid-19 Situation Administration Thailand confirmed 136 new Covid-19 coronavirus cases today.
This raises the total number of infections to 1,524. Deaths in the Kingdom remain at 7. As of yesterday, 54% of Covid-19 infections were found outside Bangkok with a growing trend of additional infections in the provinces.
The number of newly infected health department personnel yesterday was 8.
14 million Thai’s crash online registration for 5,000 baht cash handout
It is estimated that 14 million Thai citizens have registered for the government’s measure for a ‘cash hand out’ to self-employed, freelancers and part-timers.
And they’ve crashed the government’s website with all the traffic. The number of people registering was 4 times greater than the government’s initial predictions.
The number of people who had registered reached 14 million yesterday morning, not bad when the total population of Thailand is around 66 million. The program had opened on Saturday evening for online registration.
Fortress Phuket. The island closes off Sarasin Bridge and boating traffic, except supplies
Phuketians, you are now marooned on a tropical island. Well, almost…
Last night the Phuket Governor rolled out another level of lockdowns for the southern island. There are a few exceptions.
• Sarasin Bridge, the bridge linking Phuket to Phang Nga province and the mainland, is now closed.
• No boat traffic in or out of Phuket, except cargo with food and medical supplies.
• The airport remains open for domestic and international flights, but only until April 10.
• The new closures are in force until April 30.
Additionally, all beaches on the island are now closed until the end of April and everyone is required to wear a face mask when in public spaces or shopping.
Red hazardous waste bins spring up in Bangkok for used masks, tissue
Used face masks and tissue paper are now classified as hazardous waste during this Covid-19 coronavirus outbreak, at least in Bangkok.
Bangkok’s governor is urging people to dispose of used face masks properly, using the new red bins which are designated for hazardous waste. He said “this also includes facial tissue used to wipe noses or bodily fluids.”
It remains to be seen whether other urban areas will follow Bankok’s example.
Air pollution levels remain critical around northern Thailand
Air pollution across the upper North of Thailand remains at critical levels. And it’s been unpleasantly hot there as well.
Authorities are monitoring almost 400 active hotspots and in and around Chiang Mai province, many still burning as of this afternoon. The air quality did not improve this morning, with air quality recordings “very unhealthy” to “hazardous”. Temperature in Chiang Mai today, is again 40 with more of the same on the way this week.Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
PM announces urgent measures to handle coronavirus
UPDATE: Confusion over Thailand designating 11 destinations as ‘high risk’
Tips for Covid-19 coronavirus prevention
Pattaya City officials confirm rumours of Covid-19 in Soi 6 bar staff were fake news
Hundreds of Thais stranded in New Zealand, denied boarding without documentation
Thai Health Minister laughs at media when asked about his ‘travel restrictions’ document
The top 10 most expensive condominiums in Bangkok
Thailand cancels visas-on-arrival and some visa exemptions for 21 countries
Thai health minister has a slash at ‘dirty farang’
Tourism Authority of Thailand clarifies “self quarantine” situation
Reasons you should take Covid-19 seriously – symptoms and prevention
UPDATE: 11 new Covid-19 cases announced for Thailand – total now 70 people
March 2020, the Thai month of cancellations
Thailand’s Koh Phangan full moon party cancelled
UPDATE: SCB becomes third bank to stop exchanging foreign cash
Stranded migrant workers can stay and work in Thailand, for now
6 Covid-19 recovered patients head home to their families
Thailand News Today – April 1, 2020
Paramotor crash in Chonburi kills British man
Dead train passenger in Prachuap Khiri Khan had coronavirus
BOT responds to temporary breakdowns for online payments
Phuket’s Patong all but shut down
Thai Immigration proposes extending tourist visas until June 30
PM may suspend public transport over virus fears
Thai PM says tourists will get automatic visa extensions
15 minute coronavirus tests now on trial in Thailand – VIDEO
First Covid-19 death in Pattani, southern Thailand
Thailand coronavirus cases rise to 1771, two more deaths
Bangkok Airways cancels all domestic flights from April 7
6 new coronavirus cases in Phuket (Wednesday)
ผู้ติดเชื้อ COVID 19 จะแสดงอาการอย่างไรในแต่ละวัน
Covid-19 กำลังทดสอบประเทศของเราและสังคมของเรา ชีวิตสุขภาพและงานถูกคุกคาม
ส้มตำปลาร้า อีสานอินดี้
Thailand News Today – March 6, 2020
คนถนัดซ้ายและขวา ต่างกันยังไง
เกมหนอน slither io เล่นกับเพื่อน
รีวิวมาม่าที่แพงที่สุดใน 7-11
Thailand News Today, February 28, 2020. Daily TV news update.
หัดตีกอล์ฟครั้งแรกในชีวิต คิดว่าตีโดนมั้ย
สื่อนอกตีข่าว ช่อ อภิปรายรัฐบาลพลเอกประยุทธ์ เอี่ยวคดี #1MDB
เกมแรกก็เอาเลย ! คลิป: มุ้ย ธีรศิลป์ ซัดให้ ชิมิสุ เอส-พัลส์ ออกนำ เอฟซี โตเกียว 1-0
Samsung S10 lite สเปคแรง เล่นเกมส์ดี จริงมั้ย??
แปลภาษา ด้วยฟีเจอร์กล้องใน Google Translate
7 สัญญาณ บ่งบอกว่า เขาชอบคุณ
10 อันดับ พิธีกรรมสุดแปลกจากทั่วโลก
Trending
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)3 days ago
Beaches in Phuket closed until further notice
- Chiang Rai3 days ago
Drug party raided in Chiang Rai for defying public gathering ban
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)2 days ago
Phuket airport to ban flights April 10-30 over virus fears
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)4 days ago
Thailand’s Covid-19 snippets (Sunday)
- Bangkok4 days ago
With coronavirus cases rising, a Bangkok hospital puts out the call for more masks
- Bangkok2 days ago
Red hazardous waste bins spring up in Bangkok for used masks, tissue
- Air Pollution4 days ago
Northern Thailand’s air pollution reaches hazardous levels
- China4 days ago
Things to know about the Covid-19 Coronavirus