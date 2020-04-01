6 Covid-19 recovered patients head home to their families | The Thaiger

The hospital director in Songkla, Dr. Supat Hasuwankit, posted on his Facebook page today, that it was a happy moment for 6 patients and their families after having been in hospital since March 17t fighting against the deadly Coronavirus, to finally go home.

“The group had been to Malaysia, to attend a religious ceremony earlier this month, which is where they contracted the disease. Although they have been allowed to return home, it is advised that all 6 patients have to strictly social distance themselves for at least a week, including sleeping in separate rooms, wearing face masks all the time while outside and eat separately from the rest of their families.”

“Covid-19 can be treated within 14 days. The most important thing is the friendliness and no stigmatisation of the patients, and to maintain social distancing.”

“Currently the hospital now has no Covid-19 patients.”

On another note, in the neighbouring province of Pattani, the Prince of Songkhla University has made available a hostel on the campus to accommodate 57 Thai students returning from Pakistan, who have residences in Pattani.

The students have been quarantined at the hostel since yesterday and will remain there until April 12. During their stay, free food will be delivered to them, so they have no reason to leave the hostel.

SOURCE: Thai PBS World