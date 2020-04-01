Paramotor crash in Chonburi kills British man | The Thaiger

Pattaya
Paramotor crash in Chonburi kills British man
A British man, aged 60, has been killed in a flying incident. He was flying when the paramotor developed engine troubles and plummeted into the ground in Bang Saray Tambon in Sattahip district, south of Pattaya.
Bang Saray police and rescuers from the Sawangrot Thammasathan Foundation were called to the crash site, that occurred in a grassy field near Moo 11 village.
The police reported that they found a seriously injured man lying on the ground near a black motorised parasail craft. He was wearing a green T-shirt and camouflage shorts.
The man was given immediate first-aid and then rushed to Wat Yanasangwararam hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.
Police questioned his colleagues, who said the man was flying his powered paraglider over the area in a training session, when the engine broke down. He tried to make an emergency landing, but was unsuccessful.
The man’s name is being withheld while officers are contacting the embassy and his family.
(Other publications have reported that he is American and there were already problems with the paraglider since take off)
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Thai PM says tourists will get automatic visa extensions
Thai PM Prayut Chan-o-cha is concerned that foreigners seeking visa extensions have been gathering in their hundreds at Thailand’s immigration offices each day, at a time when social distancing is needed due to the Covid-19 coronavirus pandemic. This from a spokesman for the Foreign Affairs Ministry today.
Deputy ministry spokesman Natapanu Nopakun announced that the cabinet has responded with a move to grant automatic renewal of tourist visas for visitors who arrived in Thailand after March 1. The proposal was approved by the cabinet yesterday and is set to be officially announced sometime soon. The situation will relieve a lot of the stress the visits to crowded immigration offices has been causing to tourists and visitors.
People who hold other types of visa, or who arrived before March 1, still need to go visit their nearest immigration office for extensions.
We’ll publish more information about the announcement when it becomes available.
SOURCE: The Nation
Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Australian consul general in Phuket confirms letters for stranded Aussie expats
The Australian Consulate General in Phuket says it will provide visa support letters to any Australians in Thailand who can prove long-term residency in Thailand. The Australian consul general in Phuket confirms that letters for expats caught by Non-Imm O visa requirements will be provided.
“Please email Consular.Phuket@dfat.gov.au with your personal particulars page of your passport and a copy of your current visa. There will be no fee applied for this service”
Click HERE for a link to the website.
Australians were urged to check the Australian government’s SmartTraveller website for more details.
“We will NOT consider providing these letters to those who are travelling on Tourist Visas.”
“Australian Government advice remains that Australians should seek to return home while commercial options remains to do so.”
Australian Consulate Phuket
Thai Life
‘Watching the Thais’ – understanding Thai culture
Why does a Thai smile at you after crashing into the back of your car? Why do Thais deplore walking?
The heat, the heat.
What about the weather? Why is everything done as a pack? What is all this ‘face’ stuff about?
Lies? Confrontation? Sleeping and shopping?
Just what is it with the Thais? What’s it all about?
Author and academic Tom Tuohy answers all these questions and much more in his new book about the Thais and all their quirks. I wish I had read it before I learned the hard way.
“The psychology and general atmosphere whilst using public transport in Thailand is also interesting to think about. When you happen to find yourself on, for example a regular Thai bus, some general considerations need to be noted.
“The same driver will invariably drive as if he has a prior appointment (which he’s only just remembered), with some mysterious benefactor who is going to alter his and his family’s life radically. It is apparently for this reason that he will proceed to slam hard on the brakes at every juncture.
“It amazes me how these drivers wait till the last second to do this, instead of gently easing on the brakes when approaching a junction. What results is a collective surge of passengers moving forward en-masse like an unintentional human, as opposed to Mexican Wave: grandma on her weekly visit to feed the ducks in Lumpini Park gets a new seat on the floor; Somchai, the 7-11 employee gently and apologetically extricates himself from the cleavage of Navaporn, the cute SCB teller; students from nearby colleges hang on for dear life, hoping their hair isn’t messed up and make-up isn’t smudged when they collide with the stainless steel handrails.
“The unflappable ticket-collector, almost always a woman, moves slowly down the bus, click-clacks open and shut her klaxon-like metal pencil case full of five- and one-baht coins, and carries on collecting the money as if nothing ever happened. ‘Mai pen rai!’ the elderly gentleman mumbles in the corner. ‘Amen brother’ I say quietly to myself as I pick myself up off the floor!”
(Watching the Thais, Chapter Three, Thais and Movement , Keep on Walking, Johnny Walker)
If you are one of the forty million or so expected visitors to Thailand this coming year, or an expat interested in moving to the country, this book is a must for you. The book is divided into ten chapters, each one detailing some of the virtues as well as common misconceptions about living and working in Thailand.
Common questions asked by visitors are also dealt with: why do Thais walk so slowly? Why do they like spicy food? Why are they always smiling? Why does nothing seem to upset them?
Towards the end of the book, a series of blogs discuss deeper aspects of living and working in Thailand e.g. the state of Thai education, cross-cultural communication, the Thai floods, marriage to a Thai, and the way the Thai riots in 2010 were presented by the foreign media. If you are planning to spend any length of time in the country and really want to understand the Thai modus operandi, this book will give you a great insight into the uniquely Thai way of thinking and being.
“This is a book I wish I’d read before I went to Thailand for the first time (although it hadn’t been written then). Even now, 23 years later, it taught me things I didn’t know.”
(Timothy Hallinan, author of the Poke Rafferty and Junior Bender series of books)
“Watching the Thais” is a great resource for anyone with an interest in the magnificent kingdom of Thailand. A great read – informative and entertaining.
(James Newman – Author of Bangkok Express and The White Flamingo)
“Though he doesn’t yet qualify as an Old Thailand Hand with two decades in residence, he has lots of personal impressions of the Land of Smiles. Tom, Ajarn Tuohy, is well read on the subject.”
(Bernard Trink, Nite Owl columnist for the Bangkok Post)
To buy the book, click HERE or HERE
