Thailand movie legend Sombat Metanee has died, aged 85

A close friend of one of Thailand’s best-known actors, Sombat Metanee, revealed he died peacefully in his sleep today.

The 85 year old, who made more than 2,000 films and television shows, was hailed by Thai fans as a heroic actor.

At one time, Sombat held a Guinness World Record for most film appearances at 617 times. The media reported that he featured as the main hero in 40 films and shows a year at the height of his popularity.

He started his career as an actor at the age of 23 and continued appearing in television series, talk shows, and advertisements until recently.

A television advertisement made him even more famous to a new generation of film and TV viewers when appeared in an ad for a DVD player brand, AJ.

His line in the ad…

“AJ DVD พระเอกตัวจริง.” It translates to say AJ DVD player is the real hero. It also became a catchphrase when the advertisement was aired. Watch the advertisement here.

Sombat quit the film industry to go to university so he could pursue a political career. After time out studying, he returned and won a senate election in 2006. Unfortunately, he didn’t get a chance to perform his duties because of a political coup that year.

Rong Kaomulkadee, an actor and friend of Sombat, posted on Facebook…

“I regret to say that Sombat Metanee passed away this morning. He just fell asleep. Rest in peace, brother. Hope you live happily in heaven.”

Many actors and actresses expressed their deep condolences to his family via social media. His death is considered a big loss in the Thai entertainment industry.

SOURCE: Matichon | The Standard