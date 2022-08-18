Crime
Man stabs wife’s secret lover to death in rice paddy in central Thailand
A man stabbed his wife’s suspected secret lover to death in a rice field last night in In Buri district in the central province of Sing Buri. Police are still tracking down the assailant, who fled the scene on a motorbike.
At 9.55pm, officers from In Buri Police Station went to investigate after they received a report that two men were arguing loudly at a rice paddy in the Ngew Rai subdistrict.
Upon arrival, police found the body of 51 year old Champa Nopparat lying on his side in the rice field, muddy and covered in blood, about 500 metres away from the road.
Police say Champa was stabbed eight times with a “sharp knife-like object” and found a sheath tossed in the grass near Champa’s body.
Champa’s blue Yamaha Spark Nano motorbike was found parked on the road. Strangely, police found a bag containing a dead cobra in the basket on the front of the motorbike.
A witness told police that he was burning charcoal near the scene of the incident when “Mr A” came to ask him where Champa was at about 9.30pm. The witness said he told Mr A he had seen Champa leave the area on his motorbike.
The witness said Mr A waited for Champa to return. A short while later, Champa arrived on his motorbike and the pair began to quarrel in the rice paddy. The witness said he heard the two men arguing loudly. After a while, the witness saw Mr A get on his motorbike and drive away from the scene.
The witness said he shouted at Champa, but heard no response. The witness feared the worst and was too scared to look, so he called the police to the scene who found Champa lying dead in the rice paddy.
The police’s initial investigation reveals that Mr A suspected that Champa was having an affair with his wife, so he brought a knife and stabbed him to death, said police.
Police don’t know where Mr A is, but said he will be prosecuted according to the law once he is tracked down.
SOURCE: Thai Rath
Get more from The Thaiger
Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.
Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.
Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.
China not cod-ing about its zero Covid policy as it tests fish
Affordable but stylish hotels in Koh Samui for your next holiday
Female soldier seeks help after being abused by senator’s wife
Super luxury villas in Phuket with breathtaking ocean views
2 fake monks make up to 40k baht per day scamming villagers in northern Thailand
Man stabs wife’s secret lover to death in rice paddy in central Thailand
Thailand movie legend Sombat Metanee has died, aged 85
Teen soldier murders cousin for allegedly raping his mother
Thaiger Unfiltered
Monkeypox victims told to avoid animals after pet dog is infected
Elephant rips mahout’s body in half in southern Thailand
2 men on a motorcycle rob a gas station in Chon Buri
PM Prayut suggests studying Buddhism to cope with rising electricity bills in Thailand
Indian man arrested for smuggling 17 live animals out of Thailand
English-speaking counselling/therapy services in Bangkok
Thai man faces prison for growing & selling corals online
Top 5 Boarding Schools in Thailand (2022)
Impressive beachfront hotels to book in Phuket
Affordable but stylish hotels in Koh Samui for your next holiday
Best diving schools in Koh Samui for 2022
5 incredible beaches in Phuket to visit in 2022
Govt take a trip to the shroom to help Thailand’s depressed
Why you should visit a wellness retreat in Thailand
Cannabis is illegal on Khao San Road, officials call for crackdown
4am alcohol curfew may increase revenue, but also crime, deaths
Speedo-wearing middle-aged joggers in Jomtien cause uproar
British artist creates land art in tribute to Bangkok governor
After poor South Koreans die in flooded basement home, will there be change?
Thailand No.1 in the world for a wellness retreat
Thailand getting high on cannabis boost to tourist economy
Tenant fined 140,000 baht for keeping dog in Bangkok condominium
Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Trending
-
Best of2 days ago
Top 5 Boarding Schools in Thailand (2022)
-
Hotels3 days ago
Impressive beachfront hotels to book in Phuket
-
360 Reviews3 mins ago
Affordable but stylish hotels in Koh Samui for your next holiday
-
Best of3 days ago
Best diving schools in Koh Samui for 2022
-
Best of3 days ago
5 incredible beaches in Phuket to visit in 2022
-
Drugs3 days ago
Govt take a trip to the shroom to help Thailand’s depressed
-
Guides3 days ago
Why you should visit a wellness retreat in Thailand
-
Bangkok3 days ago
Cannabis is illegal on Khao San Road, officials call for crackdown