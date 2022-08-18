Connect with us

Crime

Man stabs wife’s secret lover to death in rice paddy in central Thailand

Image via Thai Rath

A man stabbed his wife’s suspected secret lover to death in a rice field last night in In Buri district in the central province of Sing Buri. Police are still tracking down the assailant, who fled the scene on a motorbike.

At 9.55pm, officers from In Buri Police Station went to investigate after they received a report that two men were arguing loudly at a rice paddy in the Ngew Rai subdistrict.

Upon arrival, police found the body of 51 year old Champa Nopparat lying on his side in the rice field, muddy and covered in blood, about 500 metres away from the road.

Police say Champa was stabbed eight times with a “sharp knife-like object” and found a sheath tossed in the grass near Champa’s body.

Champa’s blue Yamaha Spark Nano motorbike was found parked on the road. Strangely, police found a bag containing a dead cobra in the basket on the front of the motorbike.

A witness told police that he was burning charcoal near the scene of the incident when “Mr A” came to ask him where Champa was at about 9.30pm. The witness said he told Mr A he had seen Champa leave the area on his motorbike.

The witness said Mr A waited for Champa to return. A short while later, Champa arrived on his motorbike and the pair began to quarrel in the rice paddy. The witness said he heard the two men arguing loudly. After a while, the witness saw Mr A get on his motorbike and drive away from the scene.

The witness said he shouted at Champa, but heard no response. The witness feared the worst and was too scared to look, so he called the police to the scene who found Champa lying dead in the rice paddy.

The police’s initial investigation reveals that Mr A suspected that Champa was having an affair with his wife, so he brought a knife and stabbed him to death, said police.

Police don’t know where Mr A is, but said he will be prosecuted according to the law once he is tracked down.

SOURCE: Thai Rath

 

News Categories:
Related Topics:

