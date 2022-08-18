Teen soldier murders cousin for allegedly raping his mother

A 19 year old soldier was arrested for murdering his cousin in an act of revenge for allegedly raping his mother in Southern Thailand.

The soldier, Watcharapong Lakejit, murdered his cousin, 36 year old Niphat Sookmak, on Tuesday night by stabbing him in the head with a knife.

The teenager was arrested for the offence at 3am yesterday at a friend’s house in the Mueng district of the southern province of Nakhon Si Thammarat, where he hid after committing the murder.

Watcharapong told police he was on army leave visiting his mother in Nakhon Si Thammarat after four months of duty in the Deep South province of Pattani.

He said he was angered by a knowing smile from Niphat who visited his home. Watcharapong made it known he did not like Niphat because he had sexually assaulted his mother before. He added he tried to forgive him but lost his temper when he heard he had done it again.

Watcharapong grabbed a knife and chased Niphat until he caught him on Baan Koh Po-Baan O Sao Road near the family house.

The murderer’s mother, 46-year-old Jongdee Lakejit, denied to police that she had been raped by Niphat, adding there was nothing between them.

Jongdee admitted she didn’t know why her son murdered Niphat and said she wouldn’t bail her son out because what he did was wrong.

Niphat’s aunt, 81 year old Sunantha, revealed that her nephew was a single man with a 4 year old daughter. She said her family and Watcharapong’s family were close and did not understand the murder.

Sunantha added that her family depended on Phiphat because he was the only member of the family working to pay the bills.

The charges and penalties issued against Watcharapong haven’t been reported as yet but under Section 288 of Thai Law, Watcharapong could face the death penalty, life imprisonment, or imprisonment for 15-20 years.

SOURCE: Kom Chad Luek | Dailynews | Khaosod