Bhumjaithai Party backs 2026 budget amid coalition tensions

Photo of Ryan Turner Ryan Turner1 day agoLast Updated: Monday, May 12, 2025
BJT spokesperson Nan Boontida Somchai | Photo via Bangkok Post

Members of the Bhumjaithai Party have affirmed they will support the upcoming 2026 fiscal year budget bill, expected to be presented to the Cabinet and the House of Representatives later this month.

Bhumjaithai, a government coalition member with significant ministry positions in the budget drafting process, sees no reason for its MPs to oppose the bill, according to party spokesperson Nan Boontida Somchai. The bill is viewed as crucial for addressing national issues and fostering development.

The announcement was made to counter rumours suggesting some Bhumjaithai MPs plan to vote against the bill due to disagreements with coalition partner Pheu Thai, arising from an investigation into vote-rigging in last year’s Senate elections.

Despite these reports, senior coalition members anticipate Bhumjaithai’s support, viewing it as beneficial to the public.

Pheu Thai MP and Chief Government whip Wisut Chainarun stated that senior government figures will convene tomorrow, May 13, to discuss the bill, which the Cabinet will review on May 20, before the Lower House examines it from May 28 to 30.

Wisut expressed confidence that Bhumjaithai would uphold political etiquette by supporting the budget, dismissing any linkage to the senators’ investigation.

BTJ holds a press conference for the party’s 17th anniversary on April 6, 2024 | Photo via Bhumjaithai Party/Facebook

The Department of Special Investigation’s probe into alleged vote-rigging reportedly involves senators tied to Bhumjaithai. Wisut emphasised that this should not be conflated with the budget, as delays in its passage could hinder government funding.

Tensions between Bhumjaithai and Pheu Thai have intensified recently. This follows Bhumjaithai’s secretary-general Chaichanok Chidchob’s opposition to a government-backed entertainment complex bill, leading Pheu Thai to question Bhumjaithai’s coalition loyalty. Disputes over cannabis classification and land issues have further strained relations.

Pheu Thai list-MP Anusorn Iamsa-ard dismissed speculation of Bhumjaithai opposing the bill, which could lead to House dissolution. He described these reports as attempts to incite political disorder, reaffirming the coalition’s support for government policies in the public interest.

Anusorn stressed that independent investigations into the Senate election are unrelated to the government. The budget bill is vital for national progress, and political games risking the country’s future are not on the agenda. He urged all parties to collaborate for the nation’s advancement, reported Bangkok Post.

Photo of Ryan Turner

Ryan Turner

Ryan is a journalism student from Mahidol University with a passion for writing all kinds of content from news to lifestyle articles. Outside of work, Ryan loves everything to do with history, reading, and sports.

