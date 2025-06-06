Loan officer arrested for embezzling nearly 700,000 baht from client

Suspect takes advantage of victim's trust and claims fake commission scheme

Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch Petpailin10 minutes agoLast Updated: Friday, June 6, 2025
62 1 minute read
Loan officer arrested for embezzling nearly 700,000 baht from client
Photo via One 31

Police arrested a loan officer for embezzling nearly 700,000 baht from a client in the Isaan province of Buriram by deceiving the victim into applying for a loan. Over ten additional victims came forward after the initial complaint.

A 32 year old Thai woman, Phatchara, filed a complaint against the loan officer, Weerayut, at Mueang Buriram Police Station on September 19, 2023. She reported that she incurred a debt of 699,945 baht after being deceived by him.

Phatchara, who operates a barbecue restaurant in Buriram, made multiple financial transactions at a local bank, during which she became familiar with Weerayut. He took advantage of her trust and persuaded her to apply for a loan.

Weerayut falsely claimed that he needed a client to secure a loan to earn a commission. Wanting to help, Phatchara agreed to apply for the loan.

Related Articles

The sum of 699,945 baht was transferred to her account, after which Weerayut asked her to transfer the funds to him. He claimed he would be responsible for the monthly repayments for six months, as outlined in a supposed contract.

Bank officer embezzlement
Photo via Amarin TV

However, none of the money was used to repay the debt; instead, it was spent on Weerayut’s personal expenses. Phatchara discovered the deception in August last year when a bank officer contacted her demanding repayment.

She gathered the receipts from the transfers made to Weerayut and filed an embezzlement complaint against him.

Weerayut later surrendered to police and admitted to the offence. He and his family promised to repay Phatchara but failed to do so. He then fled Buriram to evade both the victim and the authorities.

Biriram woman fell victim to embezzlement by loan officer
Photo via Thai News Live

Police successfully apprehended Weerayut yesterday, June 5, at his home in the central province of Phetchabun, where he had been hiding for approximately five months. He has since been transferred back to Buriram for further legal proceedings.

His family again promised to repay the debt and pleaded with Phatchara for more time to gather the money.

loan officer arrested for scam
Photo via Naewna

Channel 7 reported that the story was widely shared by various news agencies, prompting additional victims to come forward. According to the media, ten more victims have filed complaints against Weerayut, alleging that he employed the same deceptive tactic.

Latest Thailand News
Loan officer arrested for embezzling nearly 700,000 baht from client Thailand News

Loan officer arrested for embezzling nearly 700,000 baht from client

10 minutes ago
Thailand’s spiritual tourism surge: A new journey beyond the usual Tourism News

Thailand’s spiritual tourism surge: A new journey beyond the usual

40 minutes ago
Chiang Mai Univeristy students scammed of millions in single day Chiang Mai News

Chiang Mai Univeristy students scammed of millions in single day

46 minutes ago
Tensions rise: Thai-Cambodian border dispute intensifies Thailand News

Tensions rise: Thai-Cambodian border dispute intensifies

1 hour ago
Thai man found dead in hammock after suspected accidental strangulation Thailand News

Thai man found dead in hammock after suspected accidental strangulation

1 hour ago
Phuket tackles plastic pollution for World Environment Day Phuket News

Phuket tackles plastic pollution for World Environment Day

1 hour ago
Wall collapse horror: Pattaya construction mishap injures workers Pattaya News

Wall collapse horror: Pattaya construction mishap injures workers

3 hours ago
Thai schoolboy uses AI to create nude images of female classmates Thailand News

Thai schoolboy uses AI to create nude images of female classmates

3 hours ago
Taiwanese trio busted at Thai airport for smuggling scam phones Bangkok News

Taiwanese trio busted at Thai airport for smuggling scam phones

3 hours ago
Fraudster mobbed in Pattaya after attempting iPhone scam Pattaya News

Fraudster mobbed in Pattaya after attempting iPhone scam

3 hours ago
British man flees after crashing sedan into house in Udon Thani Thailand News

British man flees after crashing sedan into house in Udon Thani

4 hours ago
Phuket school flouts rules as education office struggles for action Phuket News

Phuket school flouts rules as education office struggles for action

4 hours ago
Former lecturer found dead in Bangkok temple suicide Bangkok News

Former lecturer found dead in Bangkok temple suicide

4 hours ago
International School Golf Tour 2024/25 season closes with a flourish Events

International School Golf Tour 2024/25 season closes with a flourish

4 hours ago
Thailand urged to cut interest rates amid economic challenges Business News

Thailand urged to cut interest rates amid economic challenges

4 hours ago
Thai security guard found dead with e-cigarette and drug paraphernalia Thailand News

Thai security guard found dead with e-cigarette and drug paraphernalia

5 hours ago
Terror in Chalong: Landlady’s plea after year of harassment Phuket News

Terror in Chalong: Landlady’s plea after year of harassment

5 hours ago
Escaped Chinese fraud suspect recaptured in East Thailand Pattaya News

Escaped Chinese fraud suspect recaptured in East Thailand

5 hours ago
Torrential downpour: Heavy rainfall continues to batter Thailand Thailand News

Torrential downpour: Heavy rainfall continues to batter Thailand

5 hours ago
Local legend and lingerie: Thais honour island goddess with bra offerings Thailand News

Local legend and lingerie: Thais honour island goddess with bra offerings

6 hours ago
Abandoned boy gets new home after teacher&#8217;s plea for help Thailand News

Abandoned boy gets new home after teacher’s plea for help

21 hours ago
Thailand’s emotional pull that keeps travellers coming back Thai Life

Thailand’s emotional pull that keeps travellers coming back

21 hours ago
Thai police hold seminar on criminal procedure code amendment Thailand News

Thai police hold seminar on criminal procedure code amendment

21 hours ago
Thai woman attempts to kick fellow passenger off moving train Thailand News

Thai woman attempts to kick fellow passenger off moving train

22 hours ago
Foreign tourist vandalises Chiang Mai temple, police seek suspect Chiang Mai News

Foreign tourist vandalises Chiang Mai temple, police seek suspect

22 hours ago
Crime NewsThailand News
Tags
Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch Petpailin10 minutes agoLast Updated: Friday, June 6, 2025
62 1 minute read

Follow The Thaiger on Google News:

Follow on Google News
0 0 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
0 Comments
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Photo of Petch Petpailin

Petch Petpailin

Petpailin, or Petch, is a Thai translator and writer for The Thaiger who focuses on translating breakingThai news stories into English. With a background in field journalism, Petch brings several years of experience to the English News desk at The Thaiger. Before joining The Thaiger, Petch worked as a content writer for several known blogging sites in Bangkok, including Happio and The Smart Local. Her articles have been syndicated by many big publishers in Thailand and internationally, including the Daily Mail, The Sun and the Bangkok Post. She is a news writer who stops reading news on the weekends to spend more time cafe hopping and petting dwarf shrimp! But during office hours, you can find Petch on LinkedIn and you can reach her by email at petch@thethaiger.com.

Related Articles

British man flees after crashing sedan into house in Udon Thani

British man flees after crashing sedan into house in Udon Thani

4 hours ago
Thai security guard found dead with e-cigarette and drug paraphernalia

Thai security guard found dead with e-cigarette and drug paraphernalia

5 hours ago
Local legend and lingerie: Thais honour island goddess with bra offerings

Local legend and lingerie: Thais honour island goddess with bra offerings

6 hours ago
Thailand’s emotional pull that keeps travellers coming back

Thailand’s emotional pull that keeps travellers coming back

21 hours ago
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x