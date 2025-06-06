Loan officer arrested for embezzling nearly 700,000 baht from client

Police arrested a loan officer for embezzling nearly 700,000 baht from a client in the Isaan province of Buriram by deceiving the victim into applying for a loan. Over ten additional victims came forward after the initial complaint.

A 32 year old Thai woman, Phatchara, filed a complaint against the loan officer, Weerayut, at Mueang Buriram Police Station on September 19, 2023. She reported that she incurred a debt of 699,945 baht after being deceived by him.

Phatchara, who operates a barbecue restaurant in Buriram, made multiple financial transactions at a local bank, during which she became familiar with Weerayut. He took advantage of her trust and persuaded her to apply for a loan.

Weerayut falsely claimed that he needed a client to secure a loan to earn a commission. Wanting to help, Phatchara agreed to apply for the loan.

The sum of 699,945 baht was transferred to her account, after which Weerayut asked her to transfer the funds to him. He claimed he would be responsible for the monthly repayments for six months, as outlined in a supposed contract.

However, none of the money was used to repay the debt; instead, it was spent on Weerayut’s personal expenses. Phatchara discovered the deception in August last year when a bank officer contacted her demanding repayment.

She gathered the receipts from the transfers made to Weerayut and filed an embezzlement complaint against him.

Weerayut later surrendered to police and admitted to the offence. He and his family promised to repay Phatchara but failed to do so. He then fled Buriram to evade both the victim and the authorities.

Police successfully apprehended Weerayut yesterday, June 5, at his home in the central province of Phetchabun, where he had been hiding for approximately five months. He has since been transferred back to Buriram for further legal proceedings.

His family again promised to repay the debt and pleaded with Phatchara for more time to gather the money.

Channel 7 reported that the story was widely shared by various news agencies, prompting additional victims to come forward. According to the media, ten more victims have filed complaints against Weerayut, alleging that he employed the same deceptive tactic.