Pattaya Airways unveils Thailand’s sole ATR 72-500 freighter

Photo courtesy of ch-aviation

Pattaya Airways has introduced its inaugural ATR 72-500 freighter, named Thanthima with the registration HS-PAW.

Marking the beginning of a strategic expansion, this aircraft signals the start of a bold venture for Pattaya Airways, with plans to add a second ATR 72 to its arsenal by May. By year’s end, the airline aims to command a fleet of two ATR 72-500 freighters, with ambitions to bolster its strength to five by 2028, as disclosed by the Bangkok Post.

Pattaya Group’s foray into the realm of international cargo services with the launch of Pattaya Airways last year underscores a calculated move to leverage its seasoned expertise in the aviation sector. With a dual focus on domestic and international operations, the carrier is poised to fuel the burgeoning logistics and E-commerce sectors across the ASEAN region.

Determined to stake its claim as a premier provider of cutting-edge cargo transport solutions in ASEAN, Pattaya Airways is committed to fleet expansion and service refinement to meet evolving market dynamics.

Bolstered by an Air Operating Licence (AOL) secured from Thailand’s Civil Aviation Authority, the airline eyes a strategic entry into the post-Covid air transport market, targeting multinational corporations operating within Asia, reported Airways Mag.

With maiden flights slated for early August 2024, anticipation brews as Pattaya Airways gears up to redefine the skies with its innovative cargo services.

