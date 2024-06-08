Thailand goes green: Major push for sustainable tourism unveiled

Photo courtesy of TTG Asia

The Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) has launched an ambitious plan to boost sustainable tourism, revealed at the Thailand Travel Mart Plus (TTM+) 2024, held from June 5 to 7 in Phang Nga.

A key highlight of these plans is hosting Asia’s second Tourism Cares summit in 2025. Partnering with the US-based NGO, this summit will focus on promoting regenerative tourism in Thailand. Accompanied by a meaningful travel mart, the event will showcase high-yield tourism products, aiming to set new standards in sustainable travel.

Siripakorn Cheawsamoot, TAT’s Deputy Governor for International Marketing, emphasised Thailand’s existing efforts in responsible tourism.

“We need international standards, and more international bodies to stand with us. So that’s why, from our side, and in the local market, we’re going to work with more and more international standards.”

In March, TAT and Tourism Cares hosted their first Meaningful Familiarisation Tour, introducing 14 Thai industry representatives to impactful local experiences in Bangkok and Krabi. This initiative has led to the creation of a Meaningful Travel Map of Thailand, highlighting 15 initial impact partners with plans for further expansion.

At TTM+ 2024, TAT also launched the Amazing Thailand: Your Stories Never End campaign, showcasing a variety of meaningful travel options. From luxury and wellness retreats to soft adventure and sustainable tourism initiatives, the campaign aims to inspire visitors to create and share lasting memories.

In line with its zero-waste-to-landfills initiative, TTM+ 2024 prioritised sustainability by minimising single-use plastics and implementing a zero-waste programme. Collaboration with the JW Marriott Khao Lak Resort ensured surplus food was diverted to local students at Racha Prachanukroh 35 School, reported TTG Asia.

Cheawsamoot highlighted the importance of sustainable practices.

“For Europeans or Americans, sustainability is no longer a trend; it’s a way of life. To appeal to these markets, we must adopt and promote sustainable practices.”

Chattan Kunjara Na Ayudhya, TAT’s Deputy Governor for International Marketing Asia and South Pacific stated that there is a gap between mass travellers and high-yield ones.

“That’s why we need a high-yield travel mart.”