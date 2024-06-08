Thailand goes green: Major push for sustainable tourism unveiled

Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal Puntid TantivangphaisalPublished: 10:57, 08 June 2024| Updated: 10:57, 08 June 2024
62 1 minute read
Photo courtesy of TTG Asia

The Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) has launched an ambitious plan to boost sustainable tourism, revealed at the Thailand Travel Mart Plus (TTM+) 2024, held from June 5 to 7 in Phang Nga.

A key highlight of these plans is hosting Asia’s second Tourism Cares summit in 2025. Partnering with the US-based NGO, this summit will focus on promoting regenerative tourism in Thailand. Accompanied by a meaningful travel mart, the event will showcase high-yield tourism products, aiming to set new standards in sustainable travel.

Siripakorn Cheawsamoot, TAT’s Deputy Governor for International Marketing, emphasised Thailand’s existing efforts in responsible tourism.

“We need international standards, and more international bodies to stand with us. So that’s why, from our side, and in the local market, we’re going to work with more and more international standards.”

Related news

In March, TAT and Tourism Cares hosted their first Meaningful Familiarisation Tour, introducing 14 Thai industry representatives to impactful local experiences in Bangkok and Krabi. This initiative has led to the creation of a Meaningful Travel Map of Thailand, highlighting 15 initial impact partners with plans for further expansion.

At TTM+ 2024, TAT also launched the Amazing Thailand: Your Stories Never End campaign, showcasing a variety of meaningful travel options. From luxury and wellness retreats to soft adventure and sustainable tourism initiatives, the campaign aims to inspire visitors to create and share lasting memories.

In line with its zero-waste-to-landfills initiative, TTM+ 2024 prioritised sustainability by minimising single-use plastics and implementing a zero-waste programme. Collaboration with the JW Marriott Khao Lak Resort ensured surplus food was diverted to local students at Racha Prachanukroh 35 School, reported TTG Asia.

Cheawsamoot highlighted the importance of sustainable practices.

“For Europeans or Americans, sustainability is no longer a trend; it’s a way of life. To appeal to these markets, we must adopt and promote sustainable practices.”

Chattan Kunjara Na Ayudhya, TAT’s Deputy Governor for International Marketing Asia and South Pacific stated that there is a gap between mass travellers and high-yield ones.

“That’s why we need a high-yield travel mart.”

Environment NewsThailand NewsTourism News
Tags
Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal

Puntid Tantivangphaisal

Originally from Hong Kong, Puntid moved to Bangkok in 2020 to pursue further studies in translation. She holds a Bachelor's degree in Comparative Literature from the University of Hong Kong. Puntid spent 8 years living in Manchester, UK. Before joining The Thaiger, Puntid has been a freelance translator for 2 years. In her free time, she enjoys swimming and listening to music, as well as writing short fiction and poetry.

Related Articles

Thai car sales plunge; luxury market hit amid economic woes

Published: 10:09, 08 June 2024

Chinese tourist missing in Thailand, 25 million baht ransom

Published: 10:01, 08 June 2024

3,900 Thai community radio stations to cease under new digital scheme

Published: 09:52, 08 June 2024

Six arrested for stealing electrical wires in Samut Prakan

Published: 09:44, 08 June 2024