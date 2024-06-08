Austrian Airlines to operate more flights to Bangkok

Photo courtesy of Simple Flying

Austrian Airlines, boasting a modern fleet of Airbus A320s, Boeing 767s, and Boeing 777s, has increased its weekly flights from Vienna to Bangkok to 13 flights.

Brendan Shashoua, Lufthansa Group Senior Director Sales – Southeast Asia and the Pacific made the announcement.

“Since 1988, Austrian Airlines has connected Vienna with the vibrant Thai capital of Bangkok. With Thailand being a highly attractive destination for Europeans, we are responding to strong demand by increasing our weekly frequencies from Vienna from 7 to 13 flights.

“Last year, we introduced the A380 – the world’s largest passenger aircraft – on flights from Bangkok to Munich. This latest news from Austrian Airlines underlines our strong commitment to the Thai market. Thanks to this investment, Thai passengers now have more choice and options when travelling to Europe with the Lufthansa Group.”

For over a century, Thailand and Austria have maintained strong diplomatic relations, and for more than 35 years, Austrian Airlines has been the vital link connecting these two nations. As a proud member of both Star Alliance and the Lufthansa Group, Austrian Airlines connects the world with Austria via its Vienna hub, reported Travel Daily Media.

In response to increased demand and a solid commitment to the Asia Pacific region, Austrian Airlines is thrilled to announce a significant increase in capacity on the Bangkok-Vienna service.

In related news, starting December 1, Thai Airways (THAI) will resume its daily direct passenger flights between Brussels Airport and Bangkok. This eagerly awaited route, which was suspended during the Covid-19 pandemic, significantly enhances Brussels Airport’s intercontinental offerings. After a four-year hiatus, Brussels Airport is thrilled to welcome back THAI, a former member of its prestigious airline community.

In other news, Jetstar is launching direct flights from Queensland‘s Brisbane Airport to Bangkok this December, a route last serviced by THAI before its suspension in March 2020 due to the Covid-19 pandemic.