Wildlife officials to prosecute shooter of injured Khao Yai elephant

Photo of Ryan Turner Ryan Turner15 minutes agoLast Updated: Monday, June 23, 2025
Wildlife officials alongside the injured wild elephant | Photo via KhaoSod

Thailand’s Department of National Parks (DNP) is preparing legal action against a man suspected of shooting a wild elephant known as “Plai Biang Lek” (also called “Wong Thong”) in Khao Yai National Park. Wildlife officials believe the suspect may be related to a local politician.

Previously on June 19, around 5pm, wildlife rangers and volunteers were pushing a wild elephant herd away from farmland in Ban Nong Makrut, Pak Chong district, Nakhon Ratchasima, when they encountered a landowner who fired multiple shotgun rounds, both into the air and into the ground, to scare the elephants away.

One of the volunteers captured photos of the incident and collected spent shotgun shells. The next day, the same team examined the elephant and found two wounds near its rear, raising concerns that it may have been hit by stray bullets.

Attapol Charoenchansa, director-general of the DNP, said yesterday, June 23, that the park’s veterinary team is still examining whether the wounds were caused by gunfire. If confirmed, legal proceedings will be initiated against the suspect under Thailand’s Wildlife Preservation and Protection Act.

Officials have already gathered key evidence, including photographs of the suspect holding a shotgun and spent cartridges from the scene. The suspect is reportedly related to the head of a local subdistrict administrative organisation (OrBorTor).

The suspected wild elephant gunman holding a firearm | Photo via KhaoSod

Authorities have urged the public to avoid pushing or harming wild elephants, warning that such actions are both dangerous and illegal, reported KhaoSod.

The DNP also reminded the public that compensation measures are in place for those who suffer crop or property damage from protected wildlife. These policies aim to reduce human-wildlife conflict and promote peaceful coexistence.

Just last week, the DNP updated its financial assistance policy for those affected by wild elephant attacks, with a maximum payout of 500,000 baht.

This new guideline, effective since June 12, is designed to ensure timely and transparent compensation, with approved funds transferred within five working days.

