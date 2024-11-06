Thailand coalition agrees on constitutional drafting assembly

Photo courtesy of The Standard

The coalition parties in Thailand have reached a consensus on the need to establish a constitutional drafting assembly (CDA) to oversee the proposed amendments to the constitution. The Bhumjaithai Party emphasised that any changes put forth by the CDA must genuinely serve the interests of the people.

Chaichanok Chidchob, Secretary-General of the Bhumjaithai Party, highlighted that discussions on charter amendments have been initiated among coalition partners. There is no concern about the completion of this process within the current term of office.

Chaichanok stressed the necessity for a charter referendum to determine the need for changes and to identify specific areas requiring amendment. He assured that there would be no resistance if the problematic areas were pinpointed.

“A referendum will provide reassurance that the government can proceed with the charter rewrite process.”

Chaichanok mentioned that the required majority for a referendum to be approved must be decided by the joint House-Senate committee.

The coalition parties have also agreed not to revise Section 112 of the Criminal Code, known as the lese majeste law. Chaichanok added that any amnesty proposal for political offenders should not extend to those charged under this law.

Varawut Silpa-archa, leader of the Chart Thai Pattana Party, expressed the government’s commitment to pushing for the establishment of a CDA, although the charter may not be completed before the 2027 elections. He noted that the CDA would play a crucial role in drafting a new charter that represents all political perspectives and remains independent and inclusive.

Varawut referenced the 1997 constitution, often referred to as the People’s Charter, which was completed years after the establishment of a CDA during Banharn Silpa-archa’s government. He agreed that the charter rewrite process should not be rushed to avoid creating loopholes or flaws in the constitution.

Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra expressed her willingness to meet with People’s Party list MP Parit Wacharasindhu to discuss the charter rewrite process. Last week, Parit expressed his desire to discuss with the prime minister ways to expedite the process, aiming to have a new constitution in place before the next election, reported Bangkok Post.

