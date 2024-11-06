Chon Buri Coffee on the Beach 2024 to perk up Pattaya tourism

Pattaya is bustling with anticipation for the upcoming Chon Buri Coffee on the Beach 2024 event. Scheduled to take place from November 22 to 24 at Pattaya Beach, this event promises a unique blend of coffee culture and scenic beachfront experiences.

Pattaya’s leadership, spearheaded by Mayor Poramet Ngampichet, took centre stage on Monday, November 4, to formally announce this event. The announcement was made during a press conference attended by an array of officials and influential business personalities from the region.

The Chon Buri Coffee on the Beach 2024 is a joint initiative involving several key players: Chon Buri province, Pattaya City, the Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT Pattaya Office), the Pattaya Business & Tourism Association, and the Café & Bistro Club.

This coalition aims to breathe new life into Chon Buri’s tourism sector by attracting visitors with a penchant for lifestyle experiences.

Held at Pattaya Central Beach, directly across from the iconic Hard Rock Hotel Pattaya, the event marks its 5th year running. The organisers have set their sights on promoting a refreshed image of Chon Buri, drawing in lifestyle-focused tourists, bolstering local small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), and highlighting the burgeoning coffee industry in the region.

The event promises a plethora of engaging activities for attendees. Visitors can immerse themselves in a variety of coffee tastings, offering a chance to sample different blends and flavours that showcase the local coffee scene. Additionally, workshops will provide insights into coffee brewing techniques and the art of crafting the perfect cup.

Craft booths will be set up along the beach, offering a range of unique handmade goods, adding to the vibrant and creative atmosphere of the event. The picturesque setting of Pattaya Beach provides a perfect backdrop for the festivities, enhancing the overall experience for coffee enthusiasts and tourists alike, said Poramet.

“Our goal with this event is to not only boost tourism but also to support our local businesses and showcase the unique offerings of Chon Buri.”

This yearly event is expected to draw significant attention, both locally and from afar, contributing to the economic vitality of the region. As coffee continues to gain popularity globally, events like these play a crucial role in connecting consumers with local producers and fostering a deeper appreciation for the art and culture of coffee, reported Pattaya News.

