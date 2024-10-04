Thailand climbs the global ranks: 28th best country in the world

Photo courtesy of Stay in Thailand Facebook page

Thailand secured its spot as one of the world’s best places to live, work, and explore, leaping up one place to 28th in the US News & World Report’s 2024 Best Countries in the World ranking. This comes as the country continues to shine globally for its rich heritage, booming industries, and irresistible tourism appeal.

The list, compiled in collaboration with the prestigious Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania and communications giant WPP, surveyed over 17,000 people from 89 countries. The ranking measures countries on a range of factors, including cultural influence, quality of life, entrepreneurship, and social purpose.

Switzerland reigns supreme as the world’s best country with a perfect score of 100, followed by Japan and the US. Singapore leads the ASEAN region at 14th, while Thailand is the second-highest in Southeast Asia, with a respectable score of 57.1 out of 100.

Thailand’s success is driven by its robust agricultural sector and competitive manufacturing industries, which have helped maintain low poverty and unemployment rates.

“Thailand’s economy remains resilient thanks to its balanced blend of industry and agriculture.”

Though tourism contributes just 7% to the country’s GDP, Thailand remains one of the world’s most visited destinations, captivating millions with its natural beauty and vibrant culture, reported Asia News Network.

In related news, the popular travel booking platform, Agoda, included Thailand among the world’s destinations that tourists cannot get enough of. Other countries at the top of the ranking were Japan and South Korea.

Agoda released the Return Visitor Ranking on September 5 after surveying travellers who had recently booked their next trip on the platform. The survey suggested that more than half of the respondents visited their favourite places repeatedly.

In other news, the Michelin Guide has just upped the ante in Thailand’s luxury hotel game, unveiling the first-ever “Key” ratings for 58 of the country’s most outstanding hotels. If you thought Michelin was all about fine dining, think again. Now, the world-renowned guide is here to tell you where to stay too.