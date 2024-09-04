Swiss man walks free: Shocking gaps in prosecution exposed

Photo courtesy of Pattaya Mail

In a sensational courtroom drama that gripped Phuket, Swiss businessman Urs Fehr aka David has been acquitted of assault charges after the Phuket Provincial Court found glaring inconsistencies in the prosecution’s case.

The owner of an elephant park, David, was accused of kicking Thai doctor Thandao Chandam on Yamu Beach in Thalang district on the night of February 24, but the court wasn’t buying it.

David, who has significant investments in Phuket and is married to a Thai woman, faced two lawsuits—one from public prosecutors and the other from Thandao herself. The prosecutors claimed the Swiss man kicked Thandao in the upper back, while she argued that the assault had left her with post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD). Despite the drama, the court was not convinced.

Security camera footage played a pivotal role in the acquittal. The court highlighted how Thandao’s account to the police and in court did not align with the video evidence. Instead of showing an attack, the footage revealed Thandao turning her head towards David and then walking away, which the court said contradicted her claim of being kicked.

The court also cast doubt on the testimony of Thandao’s friend, Supakarn Sukkua, who was present at the scene. Supakarn failed to provide a clear account of the alleged assault, which the court found suspicious.

“If David had kicked her, she should not have been able to walk away normally.”

Moreover, the medical evidence presented by the prosecution was deemed insufficient. The court criticised the lack of testimony from medical staff and the absence of hospital records, calling the evidence questionable.

The court concluded that the prosecution had failed to prove its case beyond a reasonable doubt, clearing David of all charges, reported The Nation.

ORIGINAL STORY: Swiss man acquitted in Phuket court for kicking woman doctor

A Swiss man charged with kicking a woman doctor on the steps leading down to a beach outside his villa in February was acquitted by Phuket Kwaeng Court yesterday.

The court extended the benefit of the doubt to the 45 year old Swiss expat Urs Fehr, also known as David. Details of the court’s ruling remain undisclosed.

David faced accusations of kicking 26 year old Dr Thandao Chandam in the back while she and a friend watched the full moon on steps at Yamu beach, adjacent to his rented villa in Thalang district on February 24. Following the incident, the Swiss and his Thai wife apologised, claiming they thought the doctor was trespassing on their property. They explained that David slipped on the steps and accidentally struck Dr Thandao.

Subsequent investigations revealed that the steps to the beach were not part of the rented villa and were illegally constructed. Local officials later demolished the steps.

The incident generated significant public outrage and was widely covered in social and mainstream media. Residents demanded David’s expulsion, leading immigration police to revoke his visa, citing him as a societal threat. The Swiss appealed the revocation.

In addition to this incident, David was fined for a separate road rage altercation involving an ambulance driver. His foundation’s licence for elephant conservation was scrutinised, and officials revoked licences for a pistol and rifle registered to him and his foundation.

The court yesterday declared David not guilty of the incident that incited public outcry.

Kasem Chandam, Dr Thandao’s father, confirmed the court’s decision, stating that his daughter was upset by the ruling. He mentioned that her lawyers would request a full copy of the court’s judgement in the coming days, reported Bangkok Post.