93 countries including Singapore will require ETA for Thai entry

Soon, Singaporeans and travellers from 92 other visa-exempt countries will need to apply for an electronic travel authorisation (ETA) before their trip to the Land of Smiles.

Reports suggest a pilot programme might kick off in December, with full implementation expected by June 2025. However, The Straits Times has learned that the exact launch date is still up in the air. Thailand’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs spokesperson Nikorndej Balankura said the government is still fine-tuning the system for international travellers.

“Further consideration and coordination are required before implementation.”

The new ETA will be mandatory for citizens of 93 countries who currently enjoy visa-free travel to Thailand for stays of up to 60 days. But, travellers from Malaysia, Laos, and Cambodia, as well as those with diplomatic passports, will be spared from this new requirement.

Expected to be free, the ETA will enhance Thailand’s border security and help combat illegal immigration. Travellers will need to apply online before arrival. The permit allows a single entry and is valid for 60 days, with a possible one-time extension of 30 days. ETA holders will also have the perk of using automated immigration gates by simply scanning a QR code.

Thailand now joins the UK, Europe, and Japan in rolling out similar travel authorisation systems. From January 2025, Singaporeans visiting the UK and Europe will also need to apply for a travel permit, costing 17 Singapore dollars (around 433 baht) and 10 dollars, respectively. Meanwhile, Japan is expected to introduce its screening system by 2030, reported The Nation.

UPDATE: New travel rules: Thailand’s ETA to shake up visa-free visitors

Thailand is tightening its borders with a new Electronic Travel Authorisation (ETA) system, set to launch between December this year and June 2025. This system will be mandatory for all visa-exempt foreigners entering the country by air, land, or sea.

Though not technically a visa, the ETA will act as a computerised security check, similar to the ETIAS programme for Schengen countries. It’s designed to enhance security, curb illegal migration, and monitor health risks.

Foreign visitors will receive email confirmation of their ETA approval, usually within 24 hours. However, the fine print is still a mystery. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs has yet to reveal exactly what documents will be required, though it’s likely travellers will need to show proof of accommodation and outbound travel, much like systems in Malaysia and Cambodia.

Currently, Thailand offers a 60-day visa-exempt entry for citizens of 93 countries. This can be extended to 90 days at a local immigration office, and foreigners can use a border run to reset the clock – a loophole many use indefinitely. But with the new ETA system, it’s unclear if restrictions will be introduced to limit these back-to-back entries.

The ETA is expected to be free and will be issued via the government’s e-portal, www.thaievisa.go.th. Once approved, travellers can pass through electronic immigration gates using a QR code. The system will also run checks on criminal records and passport authenticity, potentially avoiding confrontations at immigration desks, reported Pattaya Mail.

ORIGINAL STORY: Aussies now need an ETA to enter Thailand

Australians planning a getaway to Thailand will soon have an extra step to complete before boarding their flight. The Thai government is introducing a mandatory electronic travel authorisation (ETA), which must be obtained ahead of travel.

This new system, introduced by Thailand’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs, is designed to enhance the screening and tracking of foreigners entering the country.

“The ETA will be an important tool for screening and tracking the movement of foreigners entering Thailand.”

The Thai ETA is required for travellers from nearly 100 visa-waiver countries, including Australia, New Zealand, the United Kingdom, Canada, the United States, Singapore, China, Hong Kong, and most European nations. It’s a system similar to the USA’s ESTA and the upcoming travel authorisation systems in Europe, the UK, and Japan.

Scheduled for a pilot launch by December this year, with a full roll-out by June 2025, ETA applications will be processed online via the official Thai e-Visa website. Unlike other countries’ ETAs, which may allow multiple entries over several years, the Thai ETA must be applied for each time a visitor plans to enter Thailand. However, it’s expected to be free of charge.

Once approved, ETA holders will benefit from the convenience of automated passport gates at immigration checkpoints. This comes alongside the recent extension of stay for tourists and business travellers from visa-free countries, who can now enjoy up to 60 days in Thailand, with the possibility to extend for another 30 days upon arrival.

In addition, Thailand introduced the Destination Thailand Visa (DTV), tailored for remote workers, digital nomads, and visitors attending approved activities. Priced at 10,000 baht (430 Aussie dollars), this visa allows a stay of up to five years, provided applicants can prove they have at least 500,000 baht for the duration of their stay.

The DTV also covers the holder’s spouse and dependent children, offering them a five-year stay with multiple entries, extendable by another 180 days, reported Executive Traveller.