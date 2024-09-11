Thailand carves a spot in Agoda’s top destinations for returning tourists

Ao Nang in the southern province of Krabi | Photo by Javier Rincón via Unsplash

The popular travel booking platform, Agoda, included Thailand among the world’s destinations that tourists cannot get enough of. Other countries at the top of the ranking were Japan and South Korea.

Agoda had just released the Return Visitor Ranking on September 5 after surveying travellers who had recently booked their next trip on the platform. The survey suggested that more than half of the respondents visited their favourite places repeatedly.

According to the survey, some travellers revisited the same destinations between one and three times in the past decade, while others went to their comfort spots more than ten times.

The Senior Vice President of Supply at Agoda, Andrew Smith shared insights about the top destinations that travellers revisited the most.

“While some make it a habit to globetrot, others find pleasure in revisiting their favourite destinations. Agoda’s Return Visitor Ranking shows that Japan, South Korea, and Thailand are experiences that travellers crave to relive.”

In the same survey conducted by Agoda, tourists typically revisited Thailand, Japan, and South Korea due to ease of travel (44%), local cuisine (42%), convenient location (30%), safety and cleanliness (26%), and previous positive experiences (25%).

In a previous report shared by Agoda, Thai people also identified Japan as their favourite destination, followed by Taiwan and Laos.

In a related report, last month, Agoda praised Hat Yai district in the southern province of Songkhla as the most affordable travel destination in Asia. The average accommodation rate per night in the area was about 1,250 baht. The city had previously won the ranking in 2023.

In the same month, Agoda released search data showing that Pattaya, in eastern Thailand, was the most searched destination for travellers seeking a weekend getaway near Bangkok.

Other top destinations near Bangkok suggested by the platform included Khao Yai in the Isaan province of Nakhon Ratchasima, Chon Buri, best known for Bang Saen Beach, and Rayong, which offers the perfect beach vibe at its island, Koh Samet.