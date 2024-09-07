Agoda: Pattaya tops list for quick weekend getaways from Bangkok

Photo courtesy of Pattaya News

Agoda has identified Pattaya as the most-searched destination near Bangkok for quick weekend getaways in August. The travel platform’s recent list highlights top locations ideal for day trips, allowing visitors to leave in the morning and return to Bangkok by evening.

Pattaya, situated in Chon Buri province, stands out not just for its beach parties but also for its diverse range of activities. Visitors can enjoy the vibrant nightlife, family-friendly attractions, luxurious architecture, and relaxing beachfront hotels. A notable spot in Pattaya is Koh Larn, a picturesque island perfect for sunbathing, snorkeling, and peaceful retreats.

Agoda’s list also features other prominent destinations:

Khao Yai offers a natural escape, ideal for adventure seekers and nature enthusiasts. The area is known for its lush landscapes and scenic hiking trails, providing a serene backdrop for those looking to reconnect with nature.

Chon Buri’s coastline is replete with diverse attractions and scenic views, making it an excellent choice for short getaways. Bangsaen Beach combines beautiful shores with local culture, while Koh Samae San, near Sattahip Naval Base, is a prime spot for diving. Ang Sila, a historic village, is renowned for its stone craftsmanship and fresh seafood restaurants lining the coast.

Rayong has gained popularity among water sports enthusiasts. Laem Yai Beach is a top spot for surfers, with kayaking and paddleboarding also available. Koh Samet, a legendary island, offers stunning beaches, making it perfect for a day trip or an overnight stay.

Kanchanaburi appeals to those interested in history and nature. Key attractions in the province include the Bridge over the River Kwai, the Death Railway, Hellfire Pass, Erawan Waterfall, and Huai Mae Khamin Waterfall, reported Pattaya News.

In related news, travellers in Thailand are increasingly shifting their focus to the country’s secondary cities, especially during the rainy season. Agoda reported a significant rise in accommodation searches for these often-overlooked locales, reflecting a growing trend among domestic and international tourists eager to explore Thailand’s diverse regions.