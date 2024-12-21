Thailand braces for cold spell with mountain lows of 5 degrees

Photo courtesy of KhaoSod

Thailand is experiencing a cold spell today, with mountain peak temperatures dropping to a minimum of 5 degrees Celsius (°C). Fog blankets Bangkok this morning, while the south faces thunderstorms due to moderate monsoon winds.

The Thai Meteorological Department (TMD) forecasts a chilling climate for the next 24 hours as a moderate cold air mass settles over northern and upper southern Thailand. This climatic condition brings cold weather with morning fog across the upper regions. Northeastern and northern areas are notably cooler, with mountain peaks experiencing very cold to freezing conditions and occasional frost. Residents in these regions are advised to maintain their health amidst the cold and remain cautious of potential fire hazards due to dry, windy conditions.

TMD warns of cold to freezing weather today, particularly in the north. Meanwhile, the northeast monsoon sweeping across the Gulf of Thailand and the south has resulted in scattered thunderstorms in the lower southern region. Waves in the Gulf of Thailand and the Andaman Sea are moderate, with the lower Gulf seeing waves up to 2 metres high. Areas experiencing thunderstorms could see waves exceeding 2 metres, prompting a warning for seafarers to exercise caution and avoid areas with thunderstorms.

“Dust and haze accumulation in upper Thailand remains moderate due to prevailing winds and ventilation.”

Weather forecast

The northern region will be chilly to cold with light morning fog. Temperatures range from 15 to 18°C, peaking at 29 to 31°C. Mountain peaks are very cold, with lows between 5 and 12°C and occasional frost. Northeasterly winds blow at 10 to 15 kilometres per hour (km/h).

The northeastern region sees temperatures ranging from 12 to 17°C, reaching highs of 28 to 31°C. Mountain peaks are very cold, with lows between 7 and 12°C. Northeasterly winds range from 10 to 25 km/h.

The central region will be chilly, with morning fog. Temperatures range from 17 to 19°C, peaking at 31 to 32°C. Northeasterly winds blow at 10 to 20 km/h.

The eastern region will see temperatures ranging from 17 to 21°C, with highs of 30 to 32°C. Northeasterly winds range from 15 to 30 km/h. Seas have waves about 1 metre high, increasing to 1 to 2 metres offshore.

The southern region (east coast) have cool mornings in the upper part, with thunderstorms affecting 20% of areas, mainly in Phatthalung, Songkhla, Pattani, Yala, and Narathiwat. Temperatures range from 19 to 26°C, peaking at 28 to 32°C. Northeasterly winds range from 15 to 35 km/h, with sea waves between 1 and 2 metres. Areas with thunderstorms may see waves exceeding 2 metres. From Songkhla southward, winds range from 20 to 35 km/h, with sea waves about 2 metres high, reported KhaoSod.

The southern region (west coast) will see thunderstorms affecting 10% of areas, mainly in Trang and Satun. Temperatures range from 23 to 25°C, with highs of 32 to 34°C. Northeasterly winds range from 15 to 30 km/h. Sea waves are about 1 metre high, increasing to 1 to 2 metres offshore. Areas with thunderstorms may see waves exceeding 2 metres.

Bangkok and its vicinity will have temperatures ranging from 19 to 21°C, with highs of 29 to 32°C. Northeasterly winds blow at 10 to 20 km/h.