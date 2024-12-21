Thailand braces for cold spell with mountain lows of 5 degrees

Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal Puntid TantivangphaisalPublished: 09:14, 21 December 2024| Updated: 09:14, 21 December 2024
140 2 minutes read
Thailand braces for cold spell with mountain lows of 5 degrees
Photo courtesy of KhaoSod

Thailand is experiencing a cold spell today, with mountain peak temperatures dropping to a minimum of 5 degrees Celsius (°C). Fog blankets Bangkok this morning, while the south faces thunderstorms due to moderate monsoon winds.

The Thai Meteorological Department (TMD) forecasts a chilling climate for the next 24 hours as a moderate cold air mass settles over northern and upper southern Thailand. This climatic condition brings cold weather with morning fog across the upper regions. Northeastern and northern areas are notably cooler, with mountain peaks experiencing very cold to freezing conditions and occasional frost. Residents in these regions are advised to maintain their health amidst the cold and remain cautious of potential fire hazards due to dry, windy conditions.

Advertisements

TMD warns of cold to freezing weather today, particularly in the north. Meanwhile, the northeast monsoon sweeping across the Gulf of Thailand and the south has resulted in scattered thunderstorms in the lower southern region. Waves in the Gulf of Thailand and the Andaman Sea are moderate, with the lower Gulf seeing waves up to 2 metres high. Areas experiencing thunderstorms could see waves exceeding 2 metres, prompting a warning for seafarers to exercise caution and avoid areas with thunderstorms.

“Dust and haze accumulation in upper Thailand remains moderate due to prevailing winds and ventilation.”

Related news

Weather forecast

The northern region will be chilly to cold with light morning fog. Temperatures range from 15 to 18°C, peaking at 29 to 31°C. Mountain peaks are very cold, with lows between 5 and 12°C and occasional frost. Northeasterly winds blow at 10 to 15 kilometres per hour (km/h).

The northeastern region sees temperatures ranging from 12 to 17°C, reaching highs of 28 to 31°C. Mountain peaks are very cold, with lows between 7 and 12°C. Northeasterly winds range from 10 to 25 km/h.

Advertisements

The central region will be chilly, with morning fog. Temperatures range from 17 to 19°C, peaking at 31 to 32°C. Northeasterly winds blow at 10 to 20 km/h.

The eastern region will see temperatures ranging from 17 to 21°C, with highs of 30 to 32°C. Northeasterly winds range from 15 to 30 km/h. Seas have waves about 1 metre high, increasing to 1 to 2 metres offshore.

The southern region (east coast) have cool mornings in the upper part, with thunderstorms affecting 20% of areas, mainly in Phatthalung, Songkhla, Pattani, Yala, and Narathiwat. Temperatures range from 19 to 26°C, peaking at 28 to 32°C. Northeasterly winds range from 15 to 35 km/h, with sea waves between 1 and 2 metres. Areas with thunderstorms may see waves exceeding 2 metres. From Songkhla southward, winds range from 20 to 35 km/h, with sea waves about 2 metres high, reported KhaoSod.

The southern region (west coast) will see thunderstorms affecting 10% of areas, mainly in Trang and Satun. Temperatures range from 23 to 25°C, with highs of 32 to 34°C. Northeasterly winds range from 15 to 30 km/h. Sea waves are about 1 metre high, increasing to 1 to 2 metres offshore. Areas with thunderstorms may see waves exceeding 2 metres.

Bangkok and its vicinity will have temperatures ranging from 19 to 21°C, with highs of 29 to 32°C. Northeasterly winds blow at 10 to 20 km/h.

Latest Thailand News
Thailand eyes Phuket for bitcoin sandbox experiment Finance

Thailand eyes Phuket for bitcoin sandbox experiment

32 minutes ago
Udon Thani: Sports shoes blunder leaves seller with 80k baht loss Crime News

Udon Thani: Sports shoes blunder leaves seller with 80k baht loss

52 minutes ago
Girls abandoned by drug-addicted parents in Chachoengsao Central Thailand News

Girls abandoned by drug-addicted parents in Chachoengsao

1 hour ago
Three sentenced to death for German&#8217;s murder in Pattaya Crime News

Three sentenced to death for German’s murder in Pattaya

2 hours ago
Phuket welcomes tourists on first Bucharest flight Aviation News

Phuket welcomes tourists on first Bucharest flight

2 hours ago
Residents challenge SRT&#8217;s ownership claims to Khao Kradong Eastern Thailand News

Residents challenge SRT’s ownership claims to Khao Kradong

2 hours ago
Thai government to choose sites for casino complexes Bangkok News

Thai government to choose sites for casino complexes

3 hours ago
Thai court orders DLT to issue vehicle tax sticker to driver Bangkok News

Thai court orders DLT to issue vehicle tax sticker to driver

3 hours ago
Thailand braces for cold spell with mountain lows of 5 degrees Bangkok News

Thailand braces for cold spell with mountain lows of 5 degrees

3 hours ago
What to do in Bangkok this week (December 21 to 26) Bangkok Travel

What to do in Bangkok this week (December 21 to 26)

16 hours ago
Kanchanaburi: &#8216;Miss Grand Purple Sweet Potato&#8217; wins 200k lottery (video) Thailand News

Kanchanaburi: ‘Miss Grand Purple Sweet Potato’ wins 200k lottery (video)

20 hours ago
Phuket to host Thailand’s first legal same-sex marriages Phuket News

Phuket to host Thailand’s first legal same-sex marriages

20 hours ago
PM Paetongtarn crowned Politician of the Year in Bangkok poll Bangkok News

PM Paetongtarn crowned Politician of the Year in Bangkok poll

20 hours ago
Elvis of Thailand reveals duct tape secret for younger look at 78 Thailand News

Elvis of Thailand reveals duct tape secret for younger look at 78

20 hours ago
Banana leaf caterpillars bring flavour to Phayao province Northern Thailand News

Banana leaf caterpillars bring flavour to Phayao province

20 hours ago
Thailand secures South Korean investment in Smart Park project Business News

Thailand secures South Korean investment in Smart Park project

20 hours ago
Grab sees 400% growth in Thailand&#8217;s ride-hailing-delivery services Business News

Grab sees 400% growth in Thailand’s ride-hailing-delivery services

20 hours ago
3 arrested in Kalasin businessman kidnapping, 2 on the run Crime News

3 arrested in Kalasin businessman kidnapping, 2 on the run

20 hours ago
Welcome the New Year in style at INNSiDE by Meliá Bangkok Sukhumvit Events

Welcome the New Year in style at INNSiDE by Meliá Bangkok Sukhumvit

20 hours ago
Thailand&#8217;s credit card industry faces toughest challenge in 20 years Business News

Thailand’s credit card industry faces toughest challenge in 20 years

20 hours ago
Sole searching: Locals sprint to grab second-hand shoes left in park Eastern Thailand News

Sole searching: Locals sprint to grab second-hand shoes left in park

21 hours ago
Pheu Thai members defend card photo as fortune telling, not gambling Politics News

Pheu Thai members defend card photo as fortune telling, not gambling

21 hours ago
Thailand airports gear up for 18,000 flights this new year Aviation News

Thailand airports gear up for 18,000 flights this new year

21 hours ago
Thailand rolls out the red carpet for Polish tourists Aviation News

Thailand rolls out the red carpet for Polish tourists

21 hours ago
Severe air pollution impacts 21 Thai provinces, Mahachai worst hit Environment News

Severe air pollution impacts 21 Thai provinces, Mahachai worst hit

21 hours ago
Bangkok NewsThailand NewsThailand Weather Updates
Tags
Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal

Puntid Tantivangphaisal

Originally from Hong Kong, Puntid moved to Bangkok in 2020 to pursue further studies in translation. She holds a Bachelor's degree in Comparative Literature from the University of Hong Kong. Puntid spent 8 years living in Manchester, UK. Before joining The Thaiger, Puntid has been a freelance translator for 2 years. In her free time, she enjoys swimming and listening to music, as well as writing short fiction and poetry.

Related Articles

Girls abandoned by drug-addicted parents in Chachoengsao

Girls abandoned by drug-addicted parents in Chachoengsao

Published: 11:05, 21 December 2024
Three sentenced to death for German&#8217;s murder in Pattaya

Three sentenced to death for German’s murder in Pattaya

Published: 10:44, 21 December 2024
Phuket welcomes tourists on first Bucharest flight

Phuket welcomes tourists on first Bucharest flight

Published: 10:26, 21 December 2024
Residents challenge SRT&#8217;s ownership claims to Khao Kradong

Residents challenge SRT’s ownership claims to Khao Kradong

Published: 10:10, 21 December 2024
Check Also
Close