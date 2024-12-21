Thai court orders DLT to issue vehicle tax sticker to driver

Photo courtesy of Bangkok Post

A driver has triumphed in a legal battle against the Department of Land Transport (DLT) over their refusal to issue a vehicle tax sticker due to unpaid traffic fines. The Central Administrative Court instructed the department to provide the sticker to the driver, who had filed a lawsuit against the DLT, its director-general, the Bangkok Land Transport office, and the Royal Thai Police (RTP).

The lawsuit claimed the case fell under the jurisdiction of the Administrative Court, as it involved alleged negligence by administrative agencies or officials. The driver, Amnat Kaewprasong, asserted that despite paying his annual vehicle tax, the department’s registration division failed to provide the necessary tax sticker. Instead, he received a stamped receipt indicating it could temporarily replace the sticker for 30 days.

Additionally, a document detailing outstanding traffic fines that needed settling before obtaining the sticker was issued to Amnat. This sticker is essential for drivers, as it must be displayed on their vehicle windshield to prove tax payments.

The DLT defended its actions, referencing an agreement with the police to share electronic data to enhance law enforcement. This agreement allowed for the suspension of vehicle tax renewal for drivers who did not pay fines by the deadline.

Amnat argued that this policy was illegal, as it deprived drivers of the chance to contest fines, which police issued without warrants or court orders.

The court found the agreement negligent and inconsistent with the Land Traffic Act’s rules and procedures. It concluded that the department lacked the authority to delay the issuance of the tax sticker to Amnat.

“Tax payment directly relates to the vehicle, while fine payment concerns the driver. Linking the two is illegitimate and adversely affects the driver.”

The court mandated that the DLT issue the tax sticker within three days and compensate Amnat with 3,151.50 baht, plus interest. Complaints against the other defendants were dismissed.

In a significant decision in October, the Central Administrative Court declared two police announcements, which permitted the issuance of predetermined fines for traffic violations, as unconstitutional and unlawful. This ruling, still open to appeal, could render millions of traffic tickets issued since 2020 invalid, reported Bangkok Post.