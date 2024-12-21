Thai court orders DLT to issue vehicle tax sticker to driver

Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal Puntid TantivangphaisalPublished: 09:28, 21 December 2024| Updated: 09:30, 21 December 2024
146 1 minute read
Thai court orders DLT to issue vehicle tax sticker to driver
Photo courtesy of Bangkok Post

A driver has triumphed in a legal battle against the Department of Land Transport (DLT) over their refusal to issue a vehicle tax sticker due to unpaid traffic fines. The Central Administrative Court instructed the department to provide the sticker to the driver, who had filed a lawsuit against the DLT, its director-general, the Bangkok Land Transport office, and the Royal Thai Police (RTP).

The lawsuit claimed the case fell under the jurisdiction of the Administrative Court, as it involved alleged negligence by administrative agencies or officials. The driver, Amnat Kaewprasong, asserted that despite paying his annual vehicle tax, the department’s registration division failed to provide the necessary tax sticker. Instead, he received a stamped receipt indicating it could temporarily replace the sticker for 30 days.

Advertisements

Additionally, a document detailing outstanding traffic fines that needed settling before obtaining the sticker was issued to Amnat. This sticker is essential for drivers, as it must be displayed on their vehicle windshield to prove tax payments.

The DLT defended its actions, referencing an agreement with the police to share electronic data to enhance law enforcement. This agreement allowed for the suspension of vehicle tax renewal for drivers who did not pay fines by the deadline.

Related news

Amnat argued that this policy was illegal, as it deprived drivers of the chance to contest fines, which police issued without warrants or court orders.

The court found the agreement negligent and inconsistent with the Land Traffic Act’s rules and procedures. It concluded that the department lacked the authority to delay the issuance of the tax sticker to Amnat.

“Tax payment directly relates to the vehicle, while fine payment concerns the driver. Linking the two is illegitimate and adversely affects the driver.”

Advertisements

The court mandated that the DLT issue the tax sticker within three days and compensate Amnat with 3,151.50 baht, plus interest. Complaints against the other defendants were dismissed.

In a significant decision in October, the Central Administrative Court declared two police announcements, which permitted the issuance of predetermined fines for traffic violations, as unconstitutional and unlawful. This ruling, still open to appeal, could render millions of traffic tickets issued since 2020 invalid, reported Bangkok Post.

Latest Thailand News
Thailand eyes Phuket for bitcoin sandbox experiment Finance

Thailand eyes Phuket for bitcoin sandbox experiment

32 minutes ago
Udon Thani: Sports shoes blunder leaves seller with 80k baht loss Crime News

Udon Thani: Sports shoes blunder leaves seller with 80k baht loss

51 minutes ago
Girls abandoned by drug-addicted parents in Chachoengsao Central Thailand News

Girls abandoned by drug-addicted parents in Chachoengsao

1 hour ago
Three sentenced to death for German&#8217;s murder in Pattaya Crime News

Three sentenced to death for German’s murder in Pattaya

2 hours ago
Phuket welcomes tourists on first Bucharest flight Aviation News

Phuket welcomes tourists on first Bucharest flight

2 hours ago
Residents challenge SRT&#8217;s ownership claims to Khao Kradong Eastern Thailand News

Residents challenge SRT’s ownership claims to Khao Kradong

2 hours ago
Thai government to choose sites for casino complexes Bangkok News

Thai government to choose sites for casino complexes

3 hours ago
Thai court orders DLT to issue vehicle tax sticker to driver Bangkok News

Thai court orders DLT to issue vehicle tax sticker to driver

3 hours ago
Thailand braces for cold spell with mountain lows of 5 degrees Bangkok News

Thailand braces for cold spell with mountain lows of 5 degrees

3 hours ago
What to do in Bangkok this week (December 21 to 26) Bangkok Travel

What to do in Bangkok this week (December 21 to 26)

16 hours ago
Kanchanaburi: &#8216;Miss Grand Purple Sweet Potato&#8217; wins 200k lottery (video) Thailand News

Kanchanaburi: ‘Miss Grand Purple Sweet Potato’ wins 200k lottery (video)

20 hours ago
Phuket to host Thailand’s first legal same-sex marriages Phuket News

Phuket to host Thailand’s first legal same-sex marriages

20 hours ago
PM Paetongtarn crowned Politician of the Year in Bangkok poll Bangkok News

PM Paetongtarn crowned Politician of the Year in Bangkok poll

20 hours ago
Elvis of Thailand reveals duct tape secret for younger look at 78 Thailand News

Elvis of Thailand reveals duct tape secret for younger look at 78

20 hours ago
Banana leaf caterpillars bring flavour to Phayao province Northern Thailand News

Banana leaf caterpillars bring flavour to Phayao province

20 hours ago
Thailand secures South Korean investment in Smart Park project Business News

Thailand secures South Korean investment in Smart Park project

20 hours ago
Grab sees 400% growth in Thailand&#8217;s ride-hailing-delivery services Business News

Grab sees 400% growth in Thailand’s ride-hailing-delivery services

20 hours ago
3 arrested in Kalasin businessman kidnapping, 2 on the run Crime News

3 arrested in Kalasin businessman kidnapping, 2 on the run

20 hours ago
Welcome the New Year in style at INNSiDE by Meliá Bangkok Sukhumvit Events

Welcome the New Year in style at INNSiDE by Meliá Bangkok Sukhumvit

20 hours ago
Thailand&#8217;s credit card industry faces toughest challenge in 20 years Business News

Thailand’s credit card industry faces toughest challenge in 20 years

20 hours ago
Sole searching: Locals sprint to grab second-hand shoes left in park Eastern Thailand News

Sole searching: Locals sprint to grab second-hand shoes left in park

21 hours ago
Pheu Thai members defend card photo as fortune telling, not gambling Politics News

Pheu Thai members defend card photo as fortune telling, not gambling

21 hours ago
Thailand airports gear up for 18,000 flights this new year Aviation News

Thailand airports gear up for 18,000 flights this new year

21 hours ago
Thailand rolls out the red carpet for Polish tourists Aviation News

Thailand rolls out the red carpet for Polish tourists

21 hours ago
Severe air pollution impacts 21 Thai provinces, Mahachai worst hit Environment News

Severe air pollution impacts 21 Thai provinces, Mahachai worst hit

21 hours ago
Bangkok NewsCrime NewsThailand News
Tags
Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal

Puntid Tantivangphaisal

Originally from Hong Kong, Puntid moved to Bangkok in 2020 to pursue further studies in translation. She holds a Bachelor's degree in Comparative Literature from the University of Hong Kong. Puntid spent 8 years living in Manchester, UK. Before joining The Thaiger, Puntid has been a freelance translator for 2 years. In her free time, she enjoys swimming and listening to music, as well as writing short fiction and poetry.

Related Articles

Girls abandoned by drug-addicted parents in Chachoengsao

Girls abandoned by drug-addicted parents in Chachoengsao

Published: 11:05, 21 December 2024
Three sentenced to death for German&#8217;s murder in Pattaya

Three sentenced to death for German’s murder in Pattaya

Published: 10:44, 21 December 2024
Phuket welcomes tourists on first Bucharest flight

Phuket welcomes tourists on first Bucharest flight

Published: 10:26, 21 December 2024
Residents challenge SRT&#8217;s ownership claims to Khao Kradong

Residents challenge SRT’s ownership claims to Khao Kradong

Published: 10:10, 21 December 2024
Check Also
Close